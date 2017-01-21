Saturday, January 21, 2017

Bechamel Mucho – Extricate Yourself from Failure: Innovate

Meg McDonough
Dedicated chefs and patissiers have learned all about preparation, cooking and presentation techniques for their time-honored classical and traditional recipes, such as a chocolate...

Beverage Trends: JW Marriott’s Cocktails With a Purpose

Tad Wilkes
The JW Marriott Chicago’s lobby lounge features a new menu of cocktails using liquors infused with herbs regularly recommended by health experts for their...

Catalina Kitchen Reopens at Terranea Resort

Tad Wilkes
Terranea Resort, an oceanfront Los Angeles property and a Destination Hotel, has reopened of Catalina Kitchen. The new restaurant features redesigned interior and exteriors and food...

C-Suite Hospitality Executives to Rappel 26 Stories for Addiction Treatment

Tad Wilkes
Heads of Hilton, Omni, PHD, FelCor, HEI, and more join forces for the Second Annual Shatterproof Challenge at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS). Senior executives...

Mock You Like a Hurricane

Ashley Allen
Three years ago at B&O American Brasserie restaurant in the Hotel Monaco Baltimore, award-winning Head Bartender Brendan Dorr added a variety of mocktails to...

Fizz Is What It Is

Denny Lewis
Orange County’s Hotel Irvine brands itself as a lifestyle hotel, and few things are more about lifestyle than Sunday brunch. The brunch setting for...

Taking a Stand

Ashley Allen
When a sales group approached Catering Director Randie Haber of Hotel Monaco Baltimore, seeking a setting in which to interact and connect with their...

License to Mill

Beverly Stephen
Will F&B be the magnet for a new hotel in Brooklyn? When managing directors Evan Altman and James Stuart imagined the Williamsburg Hotel, opening...

“Done with Oatmeal”

Tracy Morin
As a 33-year veteran of the company, Executive Chef Manfred Lassahn at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, California,...

Hail, Meazar!

Michael Costa
One of the most popular cocktails in Canada is the Bloody Caesar. To the uninitiated, it’s the same as a Bloody Mary but with...

What's Working in Hotels?

Define Your Culture. Design the Experience

IHS Global Alliance
By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance The culinary and dining experience you deliver is defined...

Cool Beans

Tad Wilkes
A survey conducted earlier this year by the Vegetarian Research Group, Vegetarian Times, and Harris...

Cook, Cool, and Conquer: BBQ and More

Hotel F&B Staff
Innovation has driven Food Warming Equipment's creativity for more than 60 years, and the company...

Oil Systems Go

Hotel F&B Staff
Vats of hot oil were used as weapons in medieval warfare, so why should hotel...

Revenue Rising

Hotel F&B Staff
Didier Lailheugue has tried it all. As Executive Chef at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, he...
