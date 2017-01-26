Daily Update
Boutique Plymouth Hotel Opens With Sushi and All-Day Lobby F&B
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill from Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg began pre-grand opening operations at the Plymouth Hotel on January 18, 2017. Think...
Shula’s 347 Grill at Sheraton Roanoke Launches Strong Wines for a Strong Cause
Shula’s 347 Grill at Sheraton Roanoke Hotel & Conference Center is joining Shula’s restaurants across the nation to launch a new charity initiative, Strong...
Promotional Events: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay’s Sea Urchin Celebration
Sea Urchin, or uni, a delicacy of the sea harvested off of the shores of Half Moon Bay and other California locales, has turned...
New Hotel F&B Issue Camps Out in the Back of House
Our January/February issue is out, with several features focusing on innovative ideas and concepts in hotel kitchens. This Kitchens Issue approaches the back of the...
Features: Articles from recent issues
Taking a Stand
When a sales group approached Catering Director Randie Haber of Hotel Monaco Baltimore, seeking a setting in which to interact and connect with their...
License to Mill
Will F&B be the magnet for a new hotel in Brooklyn? When managing directors Evan Altman and James Stuart imagined the Williamsburg Hotel, opening...
Bake Sale
Though the current incarnation of the Driskill Hotel in Austin only officially opened its doors 14 years ago, its history and roots in the...
Return Bookings of the Jedi
Many hotel B&C operations place limits on what they’re willing to try. But when it comes to dazzling B&C displays, as Jedi master Yoda...
Fizz Is What It Is
Orange County’s Hotel Irvine brands itself as a lifestyle hotel, and few things are more about lifestyle than Sunday brunch. The brunch setting for...
Brewing it Alone
Tom Cupo, regional managing director at Benchmark Hotels & Resorts, recalls that “local” and “unique” became the Chattanoogan Hotel’s go-to buzzwords before opening in...
What's Working in Hotels?
Easier, Better, More
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...
Cook, Cool, and Conquer: BBQ and More
Innovation has driven Food Warming Equipment's creativity for more than 60 years, and the company...
Influence. Inspire. Impress.
Embrace trends within your space! By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance “Flexibility within our space is...
Revenue Rising
Didier Lailheugue has tried it all. As Executive Chef at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, he...
Cool Beans
A survey conducted earlier this year by the Vegetarian Research Group, Vegetarian Times, and Harris...
Hotel F&B TV
Old Fashioned Cocktail at Taste, Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill (January/February 2017)
01:24
Cocktails at the Knickerbocker NYC 11/10/2015
01:55
Jimmy V's Limoncello Sheraton Raleigh 5/8/2014
02:44
Jimmy V's Restaurant Sheraton Raleigh 5/7/2014
01:58
Identifying Spring Vegetables Hotel Palomar L.A. 4/25/2014
05:05
Gluten Free Pancakes at Omni La Mansión del Rio 2/19/2014
05:06
Luxury Brunch at Surf & Sand Laguna Beach 4/15/2013
01:47
Hyatt Century Plaza Employee Cantina 4/12/2013
01:37