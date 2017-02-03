Daily Update
One of the Hot Trends for 2017: Food Waste?
It is that time of the year when all of the food critics, experts, consultants, and the self-proclaimed culinary gurus of the food world...
Portland’s Heathman Hotel Joins Provenance Hotels
Portland, Oregon's Heathman Hotel has joined Provenance Hotels, whose portfolio includes Hotel Lucia, Hotel deLuxe, Sentinel, Dossier (opening summer 2017), and Woodlark (opening spring 2018). In our January/February...
Corinthia Hotel & Spa Chefs Excel at International Salon Culinaire
Members of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s kitchen team flexed their talents on an international platform by taking on other top chefs at the...
Soup? There It Is! With Recipes and Photo Gallery
Please pardon the corny pun in my headline above, but, hey, Omni Hotels & Resorts is making the most of its *ahem* liquid assets. Doh! There...
Bake Sale
Though the current incarnation of the Driskill Hotel in Austin only officially opened its doors 14 years ago, its history and roots in the...
License to Mill
Will F&B be the magnet for a new hotel in Brooklyn? When managing directors Evan Altman and James Stuart imagined the Williamsburg Hotel, opening...
Who’s Afraid of the Big, Healthy Wolf?
“Our guests are great at giving feedback, but we were terrible at listening to it before,” says Chris Hammond, who spent much of his first...
Hop Takes
Three years ago, Executive Chef Bobby Moore of the Willows Lodge in Woodinville, Washington, was turning down catering business due to a high demand...
“Done with Oatmeal”
As a 33-year veteran of the company, Executive Chef Manfred Lassahn at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, California,...
Shrub ‘n’ Mary Mornings
The palate can recognize true passion. For hotels, it’s just a matter of getting that passion to the table. At VERGE restaurant at the...
What's Working in Hotels?
Easier, Better, More
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...
Define Your Culture. Design the Experience
By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance The culinary and dining experience you deliver is defined...
Coffee Success and Satisfaction
Guests want a quick, fresh, customized cup of coffee. Optimize profit and guest satisfaction with these six...
Influence. Inspire. Impress.
Embrace trends within your space! By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance “Flexibility within our space is...
Hotel F&B TV
Old Fashioned Cocktail at Taste, Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill (January/February 2017)
01:24
Cocktails at the Knickerbocker NYC 11/10/2015
01:55
Jimmy V's Limoncello Sheraton Raleigh 5/8/2014
02:44
Jimmy V's Restaurant Sheraton Raleigh 5/7/2014
01:58
Identifying Spring Vegetables Hotel Palomar L.A. 4/25/2014
05:05
Gluten Free Pancakes at Omni La Mansión del Rio 2/19/2014
05:06
Luxury Brunch at Surf & Sand Laguna Beach 4/15/2013
01:47
Hyatt Century Plaza Employee Cantina 4/12/2013
01:37