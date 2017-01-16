Daily Update
The Broadmoor Breaks Out its Own Brew
In nearly 100 years, the Broadmoor resort (a Five Star/Five Diamond property in Colorado Springs) has done quite a few off-the-wall things, such as...
Restaurant Law Center Launched to Advocate for Industry
Members of the restaurant industry, including the National Restaurant Association, have joined together to form the Restaurant Law Center. The new Center will provide...
Warming Lodge: F&B Ski Country on a New York Rooftop
A year ago, in our January/February 2016 issue, we looked at FelCor Lodging Trust using its rooftop venue at The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City as...
Valentine Promotions: F&B for Singles
Yep, whether you are ready or not, it's that time of year. The Valentine teddy bears have been on display at Walgreens for weeks...
Features: Articles from recent issues
Fire and Rain
Social space sometimes needs a breath of fresh air. And a sip of whiskey doesn’t hurt. The outdoor F&B space of The Firefly at the...
Who’s Afraid of the Big, Healthy Wolf?
“Our guests are great at giving feedback, but we were terrible at listening to it before,” says Chris Hammond, who spent much of his first...
Mock You Like a Hurricane
Three years ago at B&O American Brasserie restaurant in the Hotel Monaco Baltimore, award-winning Head Bartender Brendan Dorr added a variety of mocktails to...
Return Bookings of the Jedi
Many hotel B&C operations place limits on what they’re willing to try. But when it comes to dazzling B&C displays, as Jedi master Yoda...
Besting Breakfast
In what seems to be a neverending quest to find a way to guests’ hearts through their stomachs, Phoenix-based Best Western Hotels & Resorts...
Hail, Meazar!
One of the most popular cocktails in Canada is the Bloody Caesar. To the uninitiated, it’s the same as a Bloody Mary but with...
What's Working in Hotels?
Coffee Success and Satisfaction
Guests want a quick, fresh, customized cup of coffee. Optimize profit and guest satisfaction with these six...
Cook, Cool, and Conquer: BBQ and More
Innovation has driven Food Warming Equipment's creativity for more than 60 years, and the company...
Define Your Culture. Design the Experience
By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance The culinary and dining experience you deliver is defined...
Cool Beans
A survey conducted earlier this year by the Vegetarian Research Group, Vegetarian Times, and Harris...
Easier, Better, More
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...
Hotel F&B TV
Cocktails at the Knickerbocker NYC 11/10/2015
01:55
Jimmy V's Limoncello Sheraton Raleigh 5/8/2014
02:44
Jimmy V's Restaurant Sheraton Raleigh 5/7/2014
01:58
Identifying Spring Vegetables Hotel Palomar L.A. 4/25/2014
05:05
Gluten Free Pancakes at Omni La Mansión del Rio 2/19/2014
05:06
Luxury Brunch at Surf & Sand Laguna Beach 4/15/2013
01:47
Hyatt Century Plaza Employee Cantina 4/12/2013
01:37