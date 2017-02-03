Friday, February 3, 2017

Daily Update

One of the Hot Trends for 2017: Food Waste?

Geoffrey Sagrans
It is that time of the year when all of the food critics, experts, consultants, and the self-proclaimed culinary gurus of the food world...

Portland’s Heathman Hotel Joins Provenance Hotels

Tad Wilkes
Portland, Oregon's Heathman Hotel has joined Provenance Hotels, whose portfolio includes Hotel Lucia, Hotel deLuxe, Sentinel, Dossier (opening summer 2017), and Woodlark (opening spring 2018). In our January/February...

Corinthia Hotel & Spa Chefs Excel at International Salon Culinaire

Tad Wilkes
Members of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s kitchen team flexed their talents on an international platform by taking on other top chefs at the...

Soup? There It Is! With Recipes and Photo Gallery

Tad Wilkes
Please pardon the corny pun in my headline above, but, hey, Omni Hotels & Resorts is making the most of its *ahem* liquid assets. Doh! There...

Features: Articles from recent issues

Bake Sale

Ashley Allen
Though the current incarnation of the Driskill Hotel in Austin only officially opened its doors 14 years ago, its history and roots in the...

License to Mill

Beverly Stephen
Will F&B be the magnet for a new hotel in Brooklyn? When managing directors Evan Altman and James Stuart imagined the Williamsburg Hotel, opening...

Who’s Afraid of the Big, Healthy Wolf?

Tad Wilkes
“Our guests are great at giving feedback, but we were terrible at listening to it before,” says Chris Hammond, who spent much of his first...

Hop Takes

Ashley Allen
Three years ago, Executive Chef Bobby Moore of the Willows Lodge in Woodinville, Washington, was turning down catering business due to a high demand...

“Done with Oatmeal”

Tracy Morin
As a 33-year veteran of the company, Executive Chef Manfred Lassahn at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, California,...

Shrub ‘n’ Mary Mornings

Tad Wilkes
The palate can recognize true passion. For hotels, it’s just a matter of getting that passion to the table. At VERGE restaurant at the...

What's Working in Hotels?

Easier, Better, More

Hotel F&B Staff
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...

Define Your Culture. Design the Experience

IHS Global Alliance
By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance The culinary and dining experience you deliver is defined...

Coffee Success and Satisfaction

Hotel F&B Staff
Guests want a quick, fresh, customized cup of coffee. Optimize profit and guest satisfaction with these six...

Oil Systems Go

Hotel F&B Staff
Vats of hot oil were used as weapons in medieval warfare, so why should hotel...

Influence. Inspire. Impress.

IHS Global Alliance
Embrace trends within your space! By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance “Flexibility within our space is...
