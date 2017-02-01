Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Soup? There It Is! With Recipes and Photo Gallery

Tad Wilkes
Please pardon the corny pun in my headline above, but, hey, Omni Hotels & Resorts is making the most of its *ahem* liquid assets. Doh! There...

Curio Takes in Hotel Phillips, Renovates, Installs New Venues

Tad Wilkes
Following a $20 million transformation that restored its original 1930s elegance and aims to elevate its F&B, one of Kansas City’s most historic hotels,...

F&B is the Key to Evoking Valentine Vibes

Tad Wilkes
Look around at what Valentine packages your competitors are offering. You can bet F&B is at the very heart of it. Located in the heart...

First Hospitality Group, Inc. to Build Hilton’s First Triple-Brand Hotel

Tad Wilkes
First Hospitality Group Inc. (FHG) and Hilton announced today their partnership to bring Hilton’s first triple-brand hotel, consisting of a Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn...

Features: Articles from recent issues

Return Bookings of the Jedi

Tracy Morin
Many hotel B&C operations place limits on what they’re willing to try. But when it comes to dazzling B&C displays, as Jedi master Yoda...

Hitting the Mark

Michael Costa
Earlier this year, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels brought together more than 50 of its F&B professionals from 25 different properties for an F&B conference...

Southern Comfort

Nancy Fox
Having hosted heads of state, sports legends, movie stars, and performing artists, the Hermitage Hotel is a Nashville landmark, a member of Historic Hotels...

Three Simple Ways to A Greater Range

Michael Costa
When a restaurant climbs a mile high, that’s no time to just rest at the mountaintop. It’s time to sharpen the pick-axe and reach...

Front-Porch Friendly

Tad Wilkes
After undergoing complete multi-million dollar renovations in 2014, Le Méridien Charlotte, with 65,000 square feet of meeting space, believes the way to drive group...

A Break for the Better

Tracy Morin
Some of Executive Chef Manfred Lassahn’s inspiration for healthier breakfast options at the Watertable restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa...

What's Working in Hotels?

Define Your Culture. Design the Experience

IHS Global Alliance
By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance The culinary and dining experience you deliver is defined...

Cool Beans

Tad Wilkes
A survey conducted earlier this year by the Vegetarian Research Group, Vegetarian Times, and Harris...

Cook, Cool, and Conquer: BBQ and More

Hotel F&B Staff
Innovation has driven Food Warming Equipment's creativity for more than 60 years, and the company...

Coffee Success and Satisfaction

Hotel F&B Staff
Guests want a quick, fresh, customized cup of coffee. Optimize profit and guest satisfaction with these six...

Easier, Better, More

Hotel F&B Staff
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...
