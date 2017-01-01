Sunday, January 1, 2017

Insights from the Year: Family Destination F&B

Tad Wilkes
Healthier options, allergy-sensitive offerings, and kid-friendly fare are key to serious family travel business. One of the best at this game is Great Wolf...

Insights From the Year: Is Outdoor the New Lobby Scene?

Tad Wilkes
The outdoor F&B space of The Firefly at the Marble City Kitchen at the Hilton Knoxville plays to the idea that has driven lobby...

Insights from the Year: Pros and Cons of Third-Party F&B

Tad Wilkes
Restaurants add value to hotel properties, but how they operate and fit presents many questions for hoteliers. What kind of ownership and management arrangement...

Insights from the Year: Holding on to Up-and-Coming Kitchen Stars

Tad Wilkes
Tired of watching your most talented chefs and kitchen staff learning the ropes with you and then being plucked by a competitor around the...

Features: Articles from recent issues

Return Bookings of the Jedi

Tracy Morin
Many hotel B&C operations place limits on what they’re willing to try. But when it comes to dazzling B&C displays, as Jedi master Yoda...

Picked And Poured

Beverly Stephen
Onsite gardens are almost as common at hotels and resorts today as spas and free wi-fi. But Lucy’s Garden, the culinary and bar garden...

“Done with Oatmeal”

Tracy Morin
As a 33-year veteran of the company, Executive Chef Manfred Lassahn at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, California,...

Fizz Is What It Is

Denny Lewis
Orange County’s Hotel Irvine brands itself as a lifestyle hotel, and few things are more about lifestyle than Sunday brunch. The brunch setting for...

A Break for the Better

Tracy Morin
Some of Executive Chef Manfred Lassahn’s inspiration for healthier breakfast options at the Watertable restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa...

Patty Politics

Tad Wilkes
While the election may be churning out a lot of bull, depending on one’s perspective, the Hilton Hartford sees it as a prime opportunity...

What's Working in Hotels?

Step Show: Better Floor Care Practices

hfbstaff
For your guests, floors are perhaps the most overlooked part of your hotel and your...

Easier, Better, More

hfbstaff
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...

Oil Systems Go

hfbstaff
Vats of hot oil were used as weapons in medieval warfare, so why should hotel...

Define Your Culture. Design the Experience

IHS Global Alliance
By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance The culinary and dining experience you deliver is defined...

Cool Beans

Tad Wilkes
A survey conducted earlier this year by the Vegetarian Research Group, Vegetarian Times, and Harris...
