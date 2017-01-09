Daily Update
The Essencia Experience
This was certainly the most exquisite way to start the New Year. Tasting the Royal Tokaji Essencia from its traditional crystal spoon had me...
Do You Have Stunning Pastry Displays?
This Lego pastry stand on my daughter's dresser reminded me of some of the eye-catching pastry stations and displays we've come across at Hotel F&B...
Beverage Promotions: Kimpton’s Room Rate + $1 Cocktails
At any Kimpton in the Mid-Atlantic region through February 28, for just a dollar more than the hotel's best available rate, a guest receives two cocktails...
Night of the Living Salads! Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook’s ‘Multi-Sensory Twist’
An innovative selection of winter offerings has been introduced at the acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant called B located at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort...
Features: Articles from recent issues
Picked And Poured
Onsite gardens are almost as common at hotels and resorts today as spas and free wi-fi. But Lucy’s Garden, the culinary and bar garden...
Patty Politics
While the election may be churning out a lot of bull, depending on one’s perspective, the Hilton Hartford sees it as a prime opportunity...
Southern Comfort
Having hosted heads of state, sports legends, movie stars, and performing artists, the Hermitage Hotel is a Nashville landmark, a member of Historic Hotels...
Return Bookings of the Jedi
Many hotel B&C operations place limits on what they’re willing to try. But when it comes to dazzling B&C displays, as Jedi master Yoda...
Who’s Afraid of the Big, Healthy Wolf?
“Our guests are great at giving feedback, but we were terrible at listening to it before,” says Chris Hammond, who spent much of his first...
Taking a Stand
When a sales group approached Catering Director Randie Haber of Hotel Monaco Baltimore, seeking a setting in which to interact and connect with their...
What's Working in Hotels?
Define Your Culture. Design the Experience
By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance The culinary and dining experience you deliver is defined...
Revenue Rising
Didier Lailheugue has tried it all. As Executive Chef at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, he...
Easier, Better, More
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...
Coffee Success and Satisfaction
Guests want a quick, fresh, customized cup of coffee. Optimize profit and guest satisfaction with these six...
Cook, Cool, and Conquer: BBQ and More
Innovation has driven Food Warming Equipment's creativity for more than 60 years, and the company...
