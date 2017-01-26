Thursday, January 26, 2017

Boutique Plymouth Hotel Opens With Sushi and All-Day Lobby F&B

Tad Wilkes
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill from Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg began pre-grand opening operations at the Plymouth Hotel on January 18, 2017. Think...

Shula’s 347 Grill at Sheraton Roanoke Launches Strong Wines for a Strong Cause

Tad Wilkes
Shula’s 347 Grill at Sheraton Roanoke Hotel & Conference Center is joining Shula’s restaurants across the nation to launch a new charity initiative, Strong...

Promotional Events: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay’s Sea Urchin Celebration

Tad Wilkes
Sea Urchin, or uni, a delicacy of the sea harvested off of the shores of Half Moon Bay and other California locales, has turned...

New Hotel F&B Issue Camps Out in the Back of House

Tad Wilkes
Our January/February issue is out, with several features focusing on innovative ideas and concepts in hotel kitchens. This Kitchens Issue approaches the back of the...

Features: Articles from recent issues

Taking a Stand

Ashley Allen
When a sales group approached Catering Director Randie Haber of Hotel Monaco Baltimore, seeking a setting in which to interact and connect with their...

License to Mill

Beverly Stephen
Will F&B be the magnet for a new hotel in Brooklyn? When managing directors Evan Altman and James Stuart imagined the Williamsburg Hotel, opening...

Bake Sale

Ashley Allen
Though the current incarnation of the Driskill Hotel in Austin only officially opened its doors 14 years ago, its history and roots in the...

Return Bookings of the Jedi

Tracy Morin
Many hotel B&C operations place limits on what they’re willing to try. But when it comes to dazzling B&C displays, as Jedi master Yoda...

Fizz Is What It Is

Denny Lewis
Orange County’s Hotel Irvine brands itself as a lifestyle hotel, and few things are more about lifestyle than Sunday brunch. The brunch setting for...

Brewing it Alone

Tracy Morin
Tom Cupo, regional managing director at Benchmark Hotels & Resorts, recalls that “local” and “unique” became the Chattanoogan Hotel’s go-to buzzwords before opening in...

What's Working in Hotels?

Easier, Better, More

Hotel F&B Staff
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...

Cook, Cool, and Conquer: BBQ and More

Hotel F&B Staff
Innovation has driven Food Warming Equipment's creativity for more than 60 years, and the company...

Influence. Inspire. Impress.

IHS Global Alliance
Embrace trends within your space! By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance “Flexibility within our space is...

Revenue Rising

Hotel F&B Staff
Didier Lailheugue has tried it all. As Executive Chef at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, he...

Cool Beans

Tad Wilkes
A survey conducted earlier this year by the Vegetarian Research Group, Vegetarian Times, and Harris...
