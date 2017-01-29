Sunday, January 29, 2017

First Hospitality Group, Inc. to Build Hilton’s First Triple-Brand Hotel

Tad Wilkes
First Hospitality Group Inc. (FHG) and Hilton announced today their partnership to bring Hilton’s first triple-brand hotel, consisting of a Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn...

World’s Largest Marriott Launches Central Pantry

Tad Wilkes
In response to consumer demand for gourmet food on the go, the world’s largest Marriott, Orlando World Center Marriott, today announced the launch of the Central Pantry, a...

Aphrodisiac Elixirs Set the Valentine Mood at Chicago’s Kinzie Hotel

Tad Wilkes
The general premise for hotels around Valentine's Day is that guests make whoopie, you make money. If all goes according to plan, that is, and...

Boutique Plymouth Hotel Opens With Sushi and All-Day Lobby F&B

Tad Wilkes
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill from Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg began pre-grand opening operations at the Plymouth Hotel on January 18, 2017. Think...

Features: Articles from recent issues

Fizz Is What It Is

Denny Lewis
Orange County’s Hotel Irvine brands itself as a lifestyle hotel, and few things are more about lifestyle than Sunday brunch. The brunch setting for...

Bake Sale

Ashley Allen
Though the current incarnation of the Driskill Hotel in Austin only officially opened its doors 14 years ago, its history and roots in the...

Southern Comfort

Nancy Fox
Having hosted heads of state, sports legends, movie stars, and performing artists, the Hermitage Hotel is a Nashville landmark, a member of Historic Hotels...

A Break for the Better

Tracy Morin
Some of Executive Chef Manfred Lassahn’s inspiration for healthier breakfast options at the Watertable restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa...

Man-agement Cave

Ashley Allen
When Troy Knapp started as Executive Chef for the Driskill Grill at the historic Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas, he noted a cluttered, stuffy...

Three Simple Ways to A Greater Range

Michael Costa
When a restaurant climbs a mile high, that’s no time to just rest at the mountaintop. It’s time to sharpen the pick-axe and reach...

What's Working in Hotels?

Influence. Inspire. Impress.

IHS Global Alliance
Embrace trends within your space! By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance “Flexibility within our space is...

Oil Systems Go

Hotel F&B Staff
Vats of hot oil were used as weapons in medieval warfare, so why should hotel...

Coffee Success and Satisfaction

Hotel F&B Staff
Guests want a quick, fresh, customized cup of coffee. Optimize profit and guest satisfaction with these six...

Cool Beans

Tad Wilkes
A survey conducted earlier this year by the Vegetarian Research Group, Vegetarian Times, and Harris...

Revenue Rising

Hotel F&B Staff
Didier Lailheugue has tried it all. As Executive Chef at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, he...
