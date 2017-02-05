Sunday, February 5, 2017

One of the Hot Trends for 2017: Food Waste?

Geoffrey Sagrans
It is that time of the year when all of the food critics, experts, consultants, and the self-proclaimed culinary gurus of the food world...

Portland’s Heathman Hotel Joins Provenance Hotels

Tad Wilkes
Portland, Oregon's Heathman Hotel has joined Provenance Hotels, whose portfolio includes Hotel Lucia, Hotel deLuxe, Sentinel, Dossier (opening summer 2017), and Woodlark (opening spring 2018). In our January/February...

Corinthia Hotel & Spa Chefs Excel at International Salon Culinaire

Tad Wilkes
Members of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s kitchen team flexed their talents on an international platform by taking on other top chefs at the...

Soup? There It Is! With Recipes and Photo Gallery

Tad Wilkes
Please pardon the corny pun in my headline above, but, hey, Omni Hotels & Resorts is making the most of its *ahem* liquid assets. Doh! There...

Features: Articles from recent issues

Fire and Rain

Tad Wilkes
Social space sometimes needs a breath of fresh air. And a sip of whiskey doesn’t hurt. The outdoor F&B space of The Firefly at the...

Hail, Meazar!

Michael Costa
One of the most popular cocktails in Canada is the Bloody Caesar. To the uninitiated, it’s the same as a Bloody Mary but with...

Besting Breakfast

Tad Wilkes
In what seems to be a neverending quest to find a way to guests’ hearts through their stomachs, Phoenix-based Best Western Hotels & Resorts...

Front-Porch Friendly

Tad Wilkes
After undergoing complete multi-million dollar renovations in 2014, Le Méridien Charlotte, with 65,000 square feet of meeting space, believes the way to drive group...

Who’s Afraid of the Big, Healthy Wolf?

Tad Wilkes
“Our guests are great at giving feedback, but we were terrible at listening to it before,” says Chris Hammond, who spent much of his first...

Brewing it Alone

Tracy Morin
Tom Cupo, regional managing director at Benchmark Hotels & Resorts, recalls that “local” and “unique” became the Chattanoogan Hotel’s go-to buzzwords before opening in...

What's Working in Hotels?

Easier, Better, More

Hotel F&B Staff
Simplicity of coffee production is integral to providing the variety consumers crave, and both factors...

Influence. Inspire. Impress.

IHS Global Alliance
Embrace trends within your space! By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance “Flexibility within our space is...

Define Your Culture. Design the Experience

IHS Global Alliance
By Sanat Dickson, Communications, IHS Global Alliance The culinary and dining experience you deliver is defined...

Revenue Rising

Hotel F&B Staff
Didier Lailheugue has tried it all. As Executive Chef at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, he...

Oil Systems Go

Hotel F&B Staff
Vats of hot oil were used as weapons in medieval warfare, so why should hotel...
