8 Safest Hotels In Los Angeles: A Comprehensive Guide (2023 Updated)

In this article, we’ll be discussing the safest hotels in Los Angeles.

If you’re short on time, we’ve researched and compiled a list of the top 8 safest hotels in Los Angeles.

Read on to find out more about these hotels and why they’re the best options for a safe and enjoyable stay in the city.

Why Safety Matters When Choosing a Hotel in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a bustling city with a wide range of hotel options to choose from. However, safety is a major concern for travelers when selecting a hotel. It is worth mentioning that Los Angeles has a high crime rate compared to other cities in the United States.

According to NeighborhoodScout, Los Angeles has a crime rate of 35 per 1,000 residents, which is higher than 91% of California cities. Unfortunately, this means that tourists are also at risk of becoming victims of crime.

Los Angeles Crime Statistics

Some of the most common crimes in Los Angeles include theft, burglary, and assault. Visitors should also be aware of the high incidence of car theft and vandalism. Keep in mind that crime rates can vary in different neighborhoods and tourist areas.

It is important to do research on the crime rates in the area where you will be staying. This can help you make an informed decision when selecting a hotel. In addition, visitors should take precautions such as avoiding walking alone at night and not leaving valuables in their cars.

Importance of Choosing a Safe Hotel

Choosing a safe hotel is crucial for the well-being of travelers. A safe hotel provides peace of mind and allows visitors to enjoy their trip without worrying about their safety. On the other hand, staying in an unsafe hotel can ruin a vacation and even put visitors in danger.

When selecting a hotel, visitors should look for safety features such as security cameras, well-lit parking lots, and 24-hour security personnel. It is also important to read reviews from other travelers to get an idea of their experience with safety at the hotel.

Safe Hotel Features Unsafe Hotel Features Security cameras

Well-lit parking lots

24-hour security personnel

Electronic key cards

Smoke detectors Dark parking lots

Broken locks on doors and windows

Missing or broken smoke detectors

Unsecured entrances

Unreliable security personnel

Visitors to Los Angeles should keep in mind that safety is a top priority when selecting a hotel. By doing research and selecting a safe hotel, travelers can enjoy their trip and have peace of mind.

Top 8 Safest Hotels in Los Angeles

The Beverly Hills Hotel: Known for its luxurious atmosphere and top-notch service, The Beverly Hills Hotel also takes guests’ safety seriously. The hotel has 24-hour security and surveillance, as well as secure entrances and exits. The staff is well-trained in emergency procedures, and there are fire alarms, smoke detectors, and sprinklers throughout the property.

Along with its reputation for elegance and comfort, The Peninsula Beverly Hills is also recognized for its safety measures. The hotel has a state-of-the-art security system, including CCTV cameras, keycard access, and trained security personnel. The staff is also knowledgeable in emergency protocols, and there are fire safety measures in place.

As a part of the Ritz-Carlton brand, The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles maintains the highest standards of safety and security. The hotel has around-the-clock surveillance, as well as secure access to guest floors. The staff is also well-trained in emergency procedures, and there are fire safety measures throughout the property.

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills prioritizes guest safety and security. The hotel has 24-hour surveillance, secure entrances and exits, and trained security personnel. The staff is also knowledgeable in emergency procedures, and there are fire alarms, smoke detectors, and sprinklers throughout the property.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is known for its elegant and luxurious accommodations, as well as its safety measures. The hotel has a comprehensive security system, including CCTV cameras and keycard access. The staff is also well-trained in emergency protocols, and there are fire safety measures throughout the property.

The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is committed to guest safety and security. The hotel has a sophisticated security system, including CCTV cameras and keycard access. The staff is also well-versed in emergency procedures, and there are fire safety measures throughout the property.

The Montage Beverly Hills places a high priority on guest safety. The hotel has a comprehensive security system, including CCTV cameras and keycard access. The staff is also well-trained in emergency protocols, and there are fire safety measures throughout the property.

As the tallest building in Los Angeles, The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown takes guest safety seriously. The hotel has 24-hour security and surveillance, as well as secure entrances and exits. The staff is also well-versed in emergency procedures, and there are fire safety measures throughout the property.

It is worth mentioning that all of the hotels on this list have implemented additional safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures may include enhanced cleaning protocols, social distancing guidelines, and contactless check-in and check-out procedures.

Comparison of Safety Measures at Top 8 Safest Hotels in Los Angeles Hotel 24-Hour Security CCTV Cameras Keycard Access Trained Security Personnel Emergency Protocols Fire Safety Measures The Beverly Hills Hotel ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Peninsula Beverly Hills ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The Montage Beverly Hills ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

When choosing a hotel in Los Angeles, it is important to keep in mind that safety should always be a top priority. Unfortunately, incidents of crime and accidents can occur even in the safest of neighborhoods. By staying at one of these top-rated hotels with proven safety measures, guests can enjoy peace of mind during their stay in Los Angeles.

What Makes These Hotels Safe?

Los Angeles is a popular tourist destination, and with that comes the need for safe and secure hotels. When looking for the safest hotels in Los Angeles, there are a few things to consider.

Security Measures

First and foremost, the safest hotels in Los Angeles have strong security measures in place to protect their guests. This includes things like 24-hour security surveillance, secure entrances and exits, and key card access to guest rooms. Many hotels also have security personnel on site to ensure the safety of their guests.

It is worth mentioning that some hotels go above and beyond in terms of security. For example, the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown boasts a state-of-the-art security system that includes facial recognition technology and bulletproof windows.

Location

The location of a hotel can also play a big role in its safety. Hotels that are located in high-crime areas may not be the safest option for travelers. On the other hand, hotels that are located in safer neighborhoods or near popular tourist attractions may be a better choice.

It’s important to keep in mind that even hotels located in safe areas can still be vulnerable to crimes like theft. However, staying in a safe neighborhood can reduce the risk of more serious crimes like assault or robbery.

Guest Reviews

Finally, one of the best ways to gauge the safety of a hotel is to read guest reviews. Many travel websites like TripAdvisor or Expedia allow guests to rate and review their hotel experiences. Look for hotels with high ratings for safety and security.

It’s important to remember that not all guest reviews are created equal. Some reviews may be biased or fake, so it’s a good idea to read a variety of reviews to get a well-rounded picture of a hotel’s safety.

Hotel Security Measures Location Guest Reviews The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles 24-hour security surveillance

Key card access to guest rooms

Security personnel on site Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, near popular attractions like the Staples Center and the Grammy Museum 4.6/5 rating on TripAdvisor for safety and security The Beverly Hills Hotel 24-hour security surveillance

Key card access to guest rooms

Security personnel on site Located in the upscale neighborhood of Beverly Hills 4.4/5 rating on TripAdvisor for safety and security The Peninsula Beverly Hills 24-hour security surveillance

Key card access to guest rooms

Security personnel on site Located in the prestigious Beverly Hills neighborhood, near Rodeo Drive 4.7/5 rating on TripAdvisor for safety and security

Other Safety Tips for Your Los Angeles Stay

Aside from choosing a safe hotel, there are other safety tips that visitors to Los Angeles should keep in mind.

General Safety Tips

Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas.

Avoid walking alone at night, especially in unfamiliar neighborhoods.

Keep your valuables out of sight or in a secure location.

Use caution when withdrawing money from ATMs.

Follow all traffic laws and signals when driving or crossing the street.

Transportation Safety Tips

If you’re planning to use public transportation during your stay in Los Angeles, keep these safety tips in mind:

Always wait for buses or trains in well-lit areas with other people around.

Avoid using your phone or other electronic devices while on public transportation.

If you’re driving, be aware of heavy traffic and plan your route in advance.

Consider using ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft instead of taxis, especially at night.

Tourist Scams to Avoid

Unfortunately, there are some people who try to take advantage of tourists in Los Angeles. Here are a few common scams to be aware of:

Scam Description The Broken Camera A scammer will approach you and ask to take a photo with your camera. They will then pretend to accidentally drop the camera and demand that you pay for the damages. The Fake Ticket You may be approached by someone selling tickets to a popular attraction at a discounted price. However, the tickets are usually fake and you’ll be left with no way to enter the attraction. The Distraction A scammer will create a distraction, such as spilling something on you, and then steal your purse or wallet while you’re distracted.

Remember, always use caution and common sense while traveling in Los Angeles to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

Conclusion

Choosing a safe hotel is essential for a worry-free and enjoyable trip to Los Angeles.

The top 8 safest hotels in the city provide excellent security measures, prime locations, and positive guest reviews.

In addition to selecting a safe hotel, be sure to follow other safety tips during your stay to ensure a memorable and safe trip to the City of Angels.

Book your stay at one of these top hotels and enjoy all that Los Angeles has to offer with peace of mind.

