A Comprehensive Guide to the Handlery Hotel San Diego

Location And Access

Where Is Handlery Hotel San Diego Located?

Handlery Hotel San Diego is a well-known hotel located in the heart of San Diego, California. It is situated at 950 Hotel Circle North, San Diego, CA 92108, United States. The hotel’s location is ideal for both business and leisure travelers as it is centrally located near many popular attractions and landmarks.

The hotel is easily accessible by car, taxi, or public transportation. It is just a short drive from the San Diego International Airport, which is approximately 6 miles away. Visitors can also take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary shuttle service to and from the airport.

In addition to its convenient location near the airport, Handlery Hotel San Diego is also close to many other popular destinations, including the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and Balboa Park. Guests can easily explore the city and its many attractions from this central location.

How To Get To Handlery Hotel San Diego

If you are arriving by air, the San Diego International Airport is just a short 10-minute drive away. You can take a taxi or use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft to get to the hotel. Alternatively, you can rent a car from one of the many car rental companies available at the airport.

If you are driving to the hotel, there is easy access from major freeways including Interstate 5, Interstate 8, and Interstate 15. Simply exit on Hotel Circle and follow the signs to Handlery Hotel San Diego.

If you prefer public transportation, the hotel is conveniently located near several bus stops and trolley stations. The Green Line Trolley stops at the Fashion Valley Transit Center, which is just a short walk from the hotel.

What Are The Nearby Attractions?

The Handlery Hotel San Diego is located in the heart of Mission Valley, which is one of the most popular areas in San Diego. There are many nearby attractions that guests can enjoy during their stay at the hotel.

One of the most popular nearby attractions is the San Diego Zoo, which is located just a few miles from the hotel. The zoo is home to over 3,700 animals and is one of the most famous zoos in the world. Guests can spend hours exploring the different exhibits and learning about the various animals.

Another popular attraction near the hotel is SeaWorld San Diego. This marine park features shows and exhibits with dolphins, sea lions, and other aquatic animals. Guests can also enjoy thrill rides and water attractions at the park.

For those who love shopping, the Fashion Valley Mall is just a short distance away from the hotel. This mall features over 200 stores, including high-end fashion brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

The Balboa Park is another popular attraction that is located near the hotel. This park is home to several museums, gardens, and theaters. Visitors can explore the botanical gardens, watch a play at the Old Globe Theater, or visit the San Diego Museum of Art.

Attraction Distance from Hotel San Diego Zoo 3 miles SeaWorld San Diego 8 miles Fashion Valley Mall 1 mile Balboa Park 4 miles

Guests at the Handlery Hotel San Diego will have easy access to all of these nearby attractions. The hotel also offers a complimentary shuttle service to some of these locations, making it even more convenient for guests to explore San Diego.

Accommodation And Amenities

Room Types And Features

Handlery Hotel San Diego offers a range of room types to cater to different guest preferences. The hotel has 217 rooms, including 5 suites, spread across two buildings – the historic section and the modern section.

The historic section features traditional rooms with classic decor and furnishings, while the modern section boasts contemporary rooms with sleek designs. All rooms are equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, high-speed internet access, coffee makers, and mini-fridges.

The hotel’s suites offer additional space and luxury features such as separate living areas, wet bars, and whirlpool tubs. The Presidential Suite is the most luxurious option, offering stunning views of Mission Valley and the San Diego skyline from its private balcony.

For guests looking for a more exclusive experience, the hotel also offers Club Level Rooms. These rooms are located on the top floor of the modern building and provide access to the Club Lounge, where guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast, evening hors d’oeuvres, and drinks.

Hotel Amenities And Services

Handlery Hotel San Diego offers a wide range of amenities and services to make guests’ stay comfortable and enjoyable. Some of the hotel amenities and services include:

Amenities Services – Outdoor heated pool and hot tub – 24-hour front desk – Fitness center – Concierge services – Business center – Room service – On-site restaurant and lounge – Dry cleaning and laundry services – Pet-friendly accommodations – Valet parking

The outdoor heated pool and hot tub are perfect for guests who want to relax and soak up some sun. The fitness center is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, making it easy for guests to maintain their exercise routine even while on vacation.

The business center is ideal for corporate travelers who need to catch up on work or hold meetings. The on-site restaurant and lounge offer delicious food and drinks, making it easy for guests to enjoy a meal without leaving the hotel.

For guests who need assistance during their stay, the hotel offers 24-hour front desk and concierge services. Room service, dry cleaning, and laundry services are also available for added convenience.

Handlery Hotel San Diego is pet-friendly, so guests can bring their furry friends along for the trip. Valet parking is available for those who prefer not to worry about finding parking on their own.

Dining And Entertainment

On-Site Dining Options

The Handlery Hotel San Diego offers several on-site dining options for guests to enjoy during their stay. These options include:

Restaurant Name Cuisine Type Hours of Operation Postcards American Bistro American Breakfast: 6:30am-11am

Lunch: 11am-2pm

Dinner: 5pm-10pm Pool Bar & Grill American 11am-7pm (weather permitting) 47 Cocktail Bar Cocktails and light bites Sunday-Thursday: 3pm-10pm

Friday-Saturday: 3pm-12am

Postcards American Bistro is the hotel’s main restaurant, offering a variety of American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can enjoy classic dishes such as burgers, salads, and sandwiches, as well as more unique options like lobster mac and cheese or ahi tuna poke bowls.

The Pool Bar & Grill is located poolside and offers a casual atmosphere for guests to enjoy lunch and drinks while soaking up the sun. The menu features classic American fare such as burgers, hot dogs, and salads, as well as refreshing cocktails and frozen drinks.

47 Cocktail Bar is the perfect spot for guests to unwind with a cocktail and light bites after a long day of sightseeing. The bar offers a variety of signature cocktails, as well as beer and wine options. For those looking for a snack, the menu features items such as charcuterie boards, flatbreads, and sliders.

Nearby Restaurants And Bars

The Handlery Hotel San Diego is conveniently located near a variety of restaurants and bars that offer delicious cuisine and refreshing drinks. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a fine dining experience, there’s something for everyone in the area.

One popular nearby restaurant is Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which is known for its sizzling steaks and elegant atmosphere. Another great option is Island Prime, which offers stunning views of the San Diego Bay along with its seafood-focused menu.

If you’re looking for more casual fare, there are plenty of options as well. The Fish Market is a local favorite for its fresh seafood and waterfront location, while Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens offers craft beer and hearty pub-style dishes.

For those looking for a night out on the town, there are also several bars and lounges in the area. The Lion’s Share is a trendy cocktail bar with a speakeasy vibe, while The Tipsy Crow is a lively spot with multiple levels and a rooftop patio.

Restaurant/Bar Name Cuisine/Type of Bar Distance from Handlery Hotel San Diego Ruth’s Chris Steak House Steakhouse 0.5 miles Island Prime Seafood 2.3 miles The Fish Market Seafood 1.1 miles Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens Brewpub 3.2 miles The Lion’s Share Cocktail Bar 0.8 miles The Tipsy Crow Lounge/Bar 0.7 miles

It’s worth noting that some of these restaurants and bars may have limited hours or services due to COVID-19 regulations, so it’s always a good idea to check their websites for the most up-to-date information. Additionally, reservations are recommended at many of these establishments, especially during peak dining hours.

Events And Meetings

Weddings And Special Events

The Handlery Hotel San Diego is an ideal venue for weddings and special events. The hotel offers a range of indoor and outdoor event spaces that can accommodate small, intimate gatherings or large, grand celebrations.

The hotel’s experienced event planning team works closely with couples to create the perfect wedding day or special event. From selecting the right venue to choosing the menu and décor, the team ensures that every detail is taken care of.

The hotel’s outdoor garden area is a popular choice for wedding ceremonies. The lush greenery and colorful blooms provide a beautiful backdrop for exchanging vows. For receptions, the hotel offers several indoor ballrooms that can be customized to fit any style or theme.

For those looking for a unique and memorable experience, the Handlery Hotel San Diego offers a vintage trolley rental service. The trolley can transport guests to and from the hotel, as well as provide a fun and festive way to explore the city.

When it comes to catering, the hotel’s culinary team offers a range of delicious options to suit any taste or dietary requirement. From elegant plated dinners to casual buffets, the team can create a menu that perfectly complements the event.

The Handlery Hotel San Diego also offers special packages for weddings and other events. These packages include everything from catering and décor to accommodations for the bridal party.

Corporate Meetings And Conferences

Handlery Hotel San Diego is an ideal venue for corporate meetings and conferences. The hotel has over 18,000 square feet of flexible event space that can accommodate groups of various sizes. The meeting rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and high-speed internet access to ensure a successful event.

The hotel’s experienced event planning team is dedicated to providing personalized service to ensure the success of every event. They offer a range of services, including catering, audiovisual support, and assistance with event planning and logistics. The team can also arrange team-building activities, off-site excursions, and other special events to enhance the overall experience.

In addition to the event space, Handlery Hotel San Diego offers comfortable accommodations for attendees. The hotel has 217 guest rooms and suites, each equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, mini-refrigerators, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s on-site amenities, including a fitness center, outdoor pool, and restaurant.

Meeting Room Dimensions (ft) Theater Style Classroom Style Banquet Style Cocktail Style Grand Ballroom 120×60 1500 800 1000 2000 Crystal Ballroom 80×50 900 500 600 1200 Salon A/B/C/D/E/F 30×24 300 150 200 400

Handlery Hotel San Diego is located in the heart of Mission Valley, just minutes from downtown San Diego and the San Diego International Airport. The hotel offers complimentary shuttle service to nearby attractions, including the Fashion Valley Mall and Old Town San Diego.

Some notable companies that have held events at Handlery Hotel San Diego include Microsoft, IBM, and Coca-Cola. The hotel has also hosted a variety of conferences and trade shows, such as the San Diego Comic-Con and the National Association of Home Builders conference.

Things To Do

Popular Tourist Attractions

San Diego is a beautiful city with many popular tourist attractions that visitors can enjoy. One of the most popular tourist attractions in San Diego is the San Diego Zoo, which is home to over 3,500 animals from more than 650 species. The zoo is located in Balboa Park and features many exhibits such as the Panda Trek, Elephant Odyssey, and the Africa Rocks exhibit.

Another popular tourist attraction in San Diego is the USS Midway Museum. It is an aircraft carrier museum located in downtown San Diego that offers visitors the opportunity to explore the USS Midway, which was commissioned in 1945 and served for 47 years. Visitors can take a self-guided audio tour that includes over 60 exhibits and 29 restored aircraft.

The Seaport Village is another popular tourist attraction in San Diego. It is a waterfront shopping and dining complex located in downtown San Diego that features over 50 shops, galleries, and restaurants. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the boardwalk or take a harbor cruise.

The San Diego Natural History Museum is also worth visiting. It is located in Balboa Park and features many exhibits that showcase the natural history of Southern California and the Baja California Peninsula. Visitors can learn about the region’s geology, plants, animals, and habitats.

Tourist Attraction Location Description San Diego Zoo Balboa Park Home to over 3,500 animals from more than 650 species. USS Midway Museum Downtown San Diego An aircraft carrier museum that offers visitors the opportunity to explore the USS Midway. Seaport Village Downtown San Diego A waterfront shopping and dining complex with over 50 shops, galleries, and restaurants. San Diego Natural History Museum Balboa Park Features many exhibits that showcase the natural history of Southern California and the Baja California Peninsula.

Outdoor Activities And Adventures

San Diego is a city that boasts of its year-round perfect weather, making it an ideal destination for outdoor activities and adventures. The Handlery Hotel San Diego is located in the heart of Mission Valley, offering easy access to popular outdoor attractions.

One of the top outdoor activities in San Diego is hiking, and there are plenty of trails to choose from. Torrey Pines State Reserve offers stunning coastal views and unique geological formations. Another popular hiking spot is Cowles Mountain, which offers panoramic views of the city from its summit.

For those who love water sports, Mission Bay is a great place to go kayaking, paddleboarding, or sailing. La Jolla Cove is also a popular spot for snorkeling and scuba diving, where visitors can see a variety of marine life such as sea lions and leopard sharks.

San Diego is also known for its world-class golf courses, with over 90 courses in the area. Some of the most famous ones include Torrey Pines Golf Course, home to the Farmers Insurance Open, and the Aviara Golf Club, designed by Arnold Palmer.

Name Address Phone Number Website Torrey Pines State Reserve 12600 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 (858) 755-2063 torreypine.org Cowles Mountain Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA 92119 N/A sandiego.gov Mission Bay 2688 E Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109 (619) 221-8900 sandiego.gov La Jolla Cove 1100 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 N/A sandiego.org Torrey Pines Golf Course 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 (858) 452-3226 torreypinesgolfcourse.com Aviara Golf Club 7447 Batiquitos Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92011 (760) 603-6900 golfaviara.com

Conclusion

