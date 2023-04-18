A Comprehensive Guide to The Orleans Hotel: Amenities, Attractions, and Dining

The Orleans Hotel is a popular destination for those visiting Las Vegas. Located just a few miles west of the Strip, this hotel offers a unique and comfortable stay with a host of amenities and attractions. In this guide, we will explore everything you need to know about The Orleans Hotel, from its luxurious accommodations to its exciting entertainment options.So, what makes The Orleans Hotel so special? Let’s find out!

Accommodations

Room Types

The Orleans Hotel offers a wide range of room types to cater to different needs and preferences of guests. Whether you are traveling solo or with family and friends, there is a perfect room for you.

The Deluxe Room is the standard type of room that features either one king bed or two queen beds. It has a cozy ambiance and modern amenities such as a flat-screen TV, high-speed internet access, and an in-room safe.

The Premium Room is more spacious and elegant than the Deluxe Room. It boasts of a comfortable sitting area, a marble bathroom with a separate shower and tub, and a mini-fridge. It also has a breathtaking view of the city or mountains.

The Junior Suite is ideal for guests who want a little more space and luxury. It has a separate living room with a sofa bed, an additional half-bathroom, and a wet bar. The bedroom features a king-size bed and a large window that provides natural light and stunning views.

Room Type Bedding Configuration Size View Deluxe Room One King Bed or Two Queen Beds 350 sq ft City or Mountains Premium Room One King Bed or Two Queen Beds 450 sq ft City or Mountains Junior Suite One King Bed and One Sofa Bed 650 sq ft City or Mountains

The Executive Suite is perfect for business travelers who need a comfortable space to work and relax. It has a separate living room with a conference table, a wet bar, and a half-bathroom. The bedroom features a king-size bed and a spacious bathroom with a jetted tub.

The Presidential Suite is the most luxurious and spacious room in the hotel. It has a grand living room with a fireplace, a dining area that can seat up to eight people, and a full kitchen. The bedroom features a king-size bed, a large walk-in closet, and a marble bathroom with a spa tub and a separate shower. Guests staying in this suite also enjoy exclusive access to the VIP lounge and other premium amenities.

Whatever room type you choose, you are guaranteed to have a comfortable and memorable stay at The Orleans Hotel.

Amenities

The Orleans Hotel offers a wide range of amenities to make your stay comfortable and enjoyable. From the moment you arrive, you will be greeted by friendly staff who are committed to ensuring that your needs are met.

One of the most popular amenities at The Orleans is the outdoor pool area. This expansive area features a large swimming pool, hot tubs, and plenty of lounge chairs for soaking up the sun. There is also a bar and grill nearby where you can enjoy refreshing drinks and tasty snacks while you relax.

If you are looking for some indoor entertainment, The Orleans has got you covered. The hotel features a 70-lane bowling alley, a state-of-the-art movie theater, and an arcade with a variety of games for all ages. There is also a fitness center on-site where you can keep up with your workout routine.

For those who need to get some work done during their stay, The Orleans offers a business center with printing, faxing, and copying services. High-speed internet access is available throughout the hotel, so you can stay connected while you are away from home.

In addition to these amenities, The Orleans also has several dining options to choose from. Whether you are in the mood for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, there is something for everyone. Some of the most popular restaurants include Bailiwick, which serves American fare with a twist, and Copper Whisk Cafe, which offers breakfast all day long.

Pool Amenities Bowling Alley Amenities – Large Swimming Pool

– Hot Tubs

– Lounge Chairs

– Bar and Grill – 70 Lanes

– Snack Bar

– Pro Shop

Pet-Friendly Options

Visit the official website to learn more about the amenities and services offered at The Orleans.

The Orleans Hotel is a pet-friendly hotel, allowing guests to bring up to two dogs per room. The hotel charges a non-refundable fee of $75 per stay for pets, and guests must sign a waiver agreeing to the hotel’s pet policy.

Guests with pets are assigned to specific pet-friendly rooms located on the first floor of the hotel’s Garden Wing. These rooms have easy access to outdoor areas where guests can walk their pets.

The hotel provides amenities for pets, including food and water bowls, as well as waste disposal bags. Guests are responsible for cleaning up after their pets and ensuring that they do not disturb other guests.

If you plan to travel with your furry friend, it’s important to check the hotel’s pet policy and make reservations in advance. Some hotels have weight limits or breed restrictions, so it’s best to confirm that your pet is welcome before booking your stay.

Dining

The Prime Rib Loft

The Prime Rib Loft is a fine dining restaurant located in The Orleans Hotel. It is known for serving prime rib, steaks, and seafood in an elegant atmosphere. The restaurant has a cozy and intimate feel with dim lighting and comfortable seating arrangements.

The menu at The Prime Rib Loft features a variety of dishes that are sure to please any palate. Some of the most popular items on the menu include the prime rib, filet mignon, lobster tail, and crab cakes. They also offer a selection of salads, appetizers, and sides to complement your meal.

One of the standout features of The Prime Rib Loft is their extensive wine list. They have over 100 different wines to choose from, including many rare and hard-to-find bottles. Their knowledgeable staff can help you select the perfect wine to pair with your meal.

If you’re looking for a special night out, The Prime Rib Loft also offers private dining rooms for groups of up to 50 people. These rooms are perfect for business dinners, family gatherings, or other special occasions.

The Prime Rib Loft has received many positive reviews from customers and critics alike. It has been named one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas by Eater and has earned a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor. If you’re looking for a top-notch dining experience, be sure to check out The Prime Rib Loft at The Orleans Hotel.

Big Al’S Oyster Bar

Big Al’s Oyster Bar is a popular dining spot located inside The Orleans Hotel. The restaurant offers a casual and friendly atmosphere, making it an ideal place to enjoy a meal with friends or family. Big Al’s menu features a variety of seafood dishes, including oysters, clams, shrimp, and crab legs.

The star of the menu is undoubtedly the oysters, which are sourced from various regions across the United States. Customers can choose from raw, grilled, or fried oysters, and they can also order oyster shooters for a unique dining experience. In addition to the seafood options, Big Al’s also serves burgers, sandwiches, and salads for those who prefer non-seafood items.

Big Al’s Oyster Bar has received positive reviews from customers and food critics alike. The restaurant has been praised for its fresh seafood, generous portions, and reasonable prices. Customers can also enjoy happy hour specials on select menu items during certain times of the day.

For those looking to enjoy a unique dining experience at The Orleans Hotel, Big Al’s Oyster Bar is definitely worth a visit.

Copper Whisk Café

The Copper Whisk Café is a popular dining option located in the Orleans Hotel. This café offers a wide range of delicious dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu features classic American cuisine, including burgers, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

One of the most popular dishes at the Copper Whisk Café is the chicken fried steak. This dish is made with a tenderized steak that is breaded and fried until crispy. It is served with mashed potatoes and gravy, making it a hearty and satisfying meal.

The café also offers a variety of breakfast options, including pancakes, waffles, and omelets. One standout dish is the French toast, which is made with thick slices of bread that are soaked in a cinnamon and egg batter. It is served with butter and syrup, making it a sweet and indulgent breakfast choice.

In addition to its delicious food, the Copper Whisk Café has a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. The décor is classic and timeless, with comfortable booths and tables for guests to enjoy their meals. The service is friendly and attentive, making it a great spot for families, couples, and solo diners alike.

If you’re looking for a tasty and affordable dining option at the Orleans Hotel, be sure to check out the Copper Whisk Café. With its delicious food and welcoming atmosphere, it’s a great choice for any meal of the day.

Canal Street Market

The Canal Street Market is a food hall located at The Orleans Hotel. It offers a variety of dining options, including local and international cuisine. The market is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it is a great place to grab a quick bite or enjoy a leisurely meal.

The market features several vendors, each with its own unique menu. Some of the most popular vendors include Johnny’s Po-Boys, which serves authentic New Orleans-style po-boys, and Lotus Kitchen, which offers Chinese street food. Other vendors include Milk Money Bar & Kitchen, which specializes in comfort food, and La Cocinita, which serves Latin American cuisine.

The Canal Street Market also has a bar area where guests can enjoy cocktails, beer, and wine. The bar has a relaxed atmosphere and is a great place to unwind after a long day.

Vendor Name Cuisine Type Price Range Johnny’s Po-Boys New Orleans-style po-boys $ Lotus Kitchen Chinese street food $$ Milk Money Bar & Kitchen Comfort food $$$ La Cocinita Latin American cuisine $$

The Canal Street Market is a must-visit for anyone staying at The Orleans Hotel. It offers a unique dining experience and is a great place to try new foods.

Bailiwick

Bailiwick is a unique dining and entertainment experience located in The Orleans Hotel. This restaurant offers a wide range of American cuisine, including burgers, sandwiches, salads, and steaks. They also have an extensive drink menu with a variety of beers, wines, and cocktails to choose from.

What sets Bailiwick apart from other restaurants is its entertainment options. They have a bowling alley, arcade games, and even a virtual reality experience. This makes it the perfect spot for families or groups looking for a fun night out.

In addition to their regular menu items, Bailiwick also offers seasonal specials and promotions. For example, during football season they offer game-day specials and during the holidays they have festive cocktails and dishes.

If you’re looking for a unique dining experience with plenty of entertainment options, Bailiwick at The Orleans Hotel is definitely worth checking out.

Entertainment

Bowling

For those who love bowling, The Orleans Hotel is the perfect place to visit. They offer a state-of-the-art bowling alley that is perfect for both beginners and professionals. The bowling alley is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so you can enjoy your favorite sport at any time.

The Orleans Bowling Alley features 70 lanes with automatic scoring and bumpers for children. They also have a full-service pro shop where you can purchase all of the equipment you need for a great game. In addition, they offer league play for those who are interested in competing on a regular basis.

If you’re hungry after a game of bowling, The Orleans Hotel has several dining options available. You can grab a quick bite at the snack bar or sit down for a delicious meal at one of their restaurants.

The Orleans Hotel also hosts several bowling tournaments throughout the year, including the annual PBA World Series of Bowling. This event attracts some of the best bowlers from around the world and offers a chance to see some amazing talent in action.

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with friends or family, consider visiting The Orleans Bowling Alley. With its modern facilities and friendly staff, it’s sure to be a memorable experience.

Movie Theater

The Orleans Hotel offers a movie theater for guests and visitors to enjoy. The Century Orleans 18 movie theater has 18 screens that show the latest movies. Guests can purchase tickets at the box office or online through Cinemark’s website.

The theater also offers amenities such as stadium seating, digital sound, and RealD 3D. For those who want a more luxurious experience, there is an XD auditorium that features a wall-to-wall screen, custom surround sound, and a premium viewing environment.

The prices for tickets vary depending on the time of day and whether it is a regular or 3D showing. The theater also offers discounts for seniors and children.

In addition to showing the latest movies, the Century Orleans 18 theater hosts special events such as live broadcasts of performances from the Metropolitan Opera and Fathom Events. These events offer guests a unique opportunity to see performances that they might not otherwise have access to.

Arcade

The Orleans Hotel and Casino is a well-known hotel located in Las Vegas. The hotel offers a wide range of entertainment options for its guests, including an arcade. The arcade is a popular attraction for families with children and teenagers.

The arcade at The Orleans Hotel and Casino features a variety of games, including classic arcade games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders, as well as newer games like Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution. There are also ticket redemption games where players can win tickets to exchange for prizes.

The arcade at The Orleans Hotel and Casino is open daily from 10am to midnight. The cost to play the games varies depending on the game, but there are often specials and promotions available. Guests can purchase a game card with credits that can be used to play any game in the arcade.

If you’re looking for a fun activity for the whole family, the arcade at The Orleans Hotel and Casino is definitely worth checking out. It’s a great way to spend a few hours and enjoy some friendly competition with your loved ones.

Concerts And Shows

The Orleans Hotel is one of the most popular entertainment destinations in Las Vegas. The hotel offers a wide range of concerts and shows, catering to different tastes and preferences. Visitors can enjoy live music, comedy shows, magic performances, and much more.

One of the most popular venues at The Orleans is the Orleans Showroom. This theater has hosted some of the biggest names in show business, including Frankie Avalon, The Temptations, and The Beach Boys. The showroom also hosts regular events such as the Orleans Big Band, featuring a 16-piece orchestra playing classic hits from the 1930s and 1940s.

Another popular venue at The Orleans is Brendan’s Irish Pub, which features live music every night. Visitors can enjoy traditional Irish music, as well as rock, blues, and country. The pub also hosts regular events such as trivia nights and open mic nights.

For those who enjoy magic and illusion, The Orleans offers the Stefan Haves Magic show. This show features the world-renowned magician Stefan Haves, who has performed for audiences around the globe. Haves’ show combines magic, comedy, and audience participation, making it a hit with visitors of all ages.

Concert/Show Performer Date Price The Orleans Big Band 16-piece orchestra Every Tuesday at 8pm $19.95 Brendan’s Irish Pub Various artists Nightly Free admission Stefan Haves Magic Stefan Haves Thursdays-Sundays at 7pm $29.95-$49.95

In addition to these regular events, The Orleans also hosts special concerts and shows throughout the year. For example, in 2019 the hotel hosted a concert by the legendary country singer Willie Nelson, as well as a performance by the popular comedian Jo Koy. Tickets for these events can sell out quickly, so visitors are advised to book early.

Event Date Price Willie Nelson June 14, 2019 $59.95-$99.95 Jo Koy August 23-24, 2019 $49.95-$89.95

Amenities

Pools

The Orleans Hotel is a popular destination for travelers looking for a comfortable stay in Las Vegas. One of the many amenities that guests can enjoy during their stay are the hotel’s pools.

The Orleans Hotel features a large outdoor pool area that is perfect for soaking up the sun and enjoying a refreshing swim. The pool is surrounded by lounge chairs and cabanas, making it a great spot to relax and unwind. There is also a hot tub for guests who want to soak in warm water.

For those who prefer a more secluded setting, the hotel also has an adults-only pool area. This area features a pool, hot tub, and a bar where guests can enjoy drinks and snacks while lounging by the water.

Guests who are looking for a more active experience can take advantage of the hotel’s Olympic-sized indoor pool. This pool is perfect for swimming laps or getting in a workout. It is also heated, so guests can enjoy it year-round.

Fitness Center

The Orleans Hotel provides a top-notch fitness center for guests who want to stay fit and healthy during their stay. The facility is equipped with modern equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, weight machines, and free weights.

The fitness center is open 24/7, so guests can work out at any time that suits them best. The gym is also air-conditioned, which ensures that the guests are comfortable while they exercise.

Guests can access the fitness center for free during their stay. For those who need guidance, personal training services are available at an additional cost. The hotel has certified personal trainers who can create customized workout plans based on the individual’s fitness goals and preferences.

For guests who prefer outdoor workouts, the hotel has a jogging track that surrounds the property. The track is well-maintained and provides a scenic view of the hotel’s surroundings.

The hotel’s fitness center is highly rated by guests, and it is considered one of the best amenities offered by the hotel. The facility’s cleanliness, modern equipment, and 24-hour accessibility make it a popular choice among travelers who prioritize their health and fitness.

Spa

The Orleans Hotel offers a luxurious spa experience for guests looking to relax and rejuvenate during their stay. The spa features a variety of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and more.

Guests can choose from a range of massage options, such as Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, and aromatherapy. The spa also offers specialty massages, like the prenatal massage for expectant mothers and the sports massage for athletes.

In addition to massages, the spa offers a variety of facial treatments, including anti-aging, hydrating, and acne-fighting options. Guests can also indulge in body treatments like the sea salt scrub or the detoxifying mud wrap.

For those looking for the ultimate relaxation experience, the spa offers packages that combine multiple services. The “Spa Day” package, for example, includes a massage, facial, and body treatment.

The spa uses high-quality products from top brands like Eminence Organic Skin Care and Image Skincare. These products are designed to nourish and revitalize the skin, leaving guests feeling refreshed and renewed.

To book a spa appointment at The Orleans Hotel, guests can call the spa directly or visit https://www.orleanscasino.com/spa for more information.

Business Center

The Orleans Hotel offers a well-equipped Business Center for its guests, which provides all the necessary facilities to meet their business needs. The center is located on the second floor of the hotel and is easily accessible from any part of the property.

The Business Center is equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, printing, scanning, copying, and faxing services. Guests can also use the computer stations available in the center to work on their projects or presentations.

The Business Center at The Orleans Hotel is open 24 hours a day, making it convenient for guests who need to work late into the night or early morning. It is also staffed by knowledgeable personnel who are always ready to assist guests with any queries or issues they may have.

For those who require a more private space for meetings or conferences, the hotel has several conference rooms that can be booked in advance. These rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment and can accommodate up to 200 people.

In addition to these facilities, The Orleans Hotel also offers a range of other amenities, including an outdoor pool, fitness center, spa, and salon, ensuring that guests have a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Attractions

Kid’S Tyme

Kid’s Tyme is a popular attraction for families staying at The Orleans Hotel. This supervised children’s play area is designed for kids between the ages of 3 and 12. It offers a variety of fun activities that will keep children entertained for hours.

Some of the activities available at Kid’s Tyme include:

Activity Description Arts and Crafts Kids can let their creativity run wild with a variety of craft supplies and materials. Video Games Kid’s Tyme has a selection of age-appropriate video games that kids can enjoy. Board Games Kids can play classic board games like Monopoly, Sorry!, and Candy Land. Play Area There is a large play area with slides, tunnels, and other fun equipment for kids to climb on and explore.

Kid’s Tyme is open daily from 9am to midnight. The cost is $10 per hour per child. Reservations are recommended, especially during peak times.

If parents want to enjoy some adult time, they can drop off their kids at Kid’s Tyme while they explore other areas of the hotel or casino. This gives parents peace of mind knowing their kids are in a safe and fun environment.

The staff at Kid’s Tyme are experienced childcare professionals who ensure that all children are well-cared for and having a great time. Parents can relax and enjoy their time at The Orleans Hotel knowing that their kids are in good hands.

Golf

Golf enthusiasts will be pleased to know that The Orleans Hotel offers a variety of golf courses in the vicinity.

One of the most popular courses is the Bali Hai Golf Club, located just a few miles away from the hotel. This course is known for its lush tropical landscape and challenging layout.

Another option is the Desert Pines Golf Club, which features over 4,000 mature pine trees lining the fairways. This course is designed to resemble a Carolina-style course, complete with white sand bunkers and rolling hills.

For those looking for a more affordable option, the Las Vegas Golf Center is located just a short drive from The Orleans. This course offers a driving range, putting green, and nine-hole par-3 course.

Guests can also take advantage of The Orleans’ golf packages, which include accommodations and rounds of golf at select courses in the area.

For more information on these courses and packages, guests can visit The Orleans Hotel’s website or contact the concierge desk.

The Orleans Arena

The Orleans Hotel is a popular destination in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the main attractions at the hotel is The Orleans Arena, which is a multi-purpose indoor arena that can accommodate up to 9,500 people.

The Orleans Arena hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, sports games, and other live performances. Some of the most popular events that are held at The Orleans Arena include boxing matches, rodeos, and basketball games.

The arena is also known for hosting major events such as the National Finals Rodeo and the PBR World Finals. These events attract thousands of visitors to the hotel and the city of Las Vegas each year.

Aside from its impressive capacity and versatility, The Orleans Arena is also equipped with state-of-the-art technology and amenities. It has a high-quality sound system, a large video scoreboard, and multiple concession stands and bars.

If you’re planning to visit The Orleans Hotel, make sure to check out the events schedule at The Orleans Arena. You might just catch a world-class performance or game during your stay.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Orleans Hotel is a fantastic option for those looking for a comfortable and exciting stay in Las Vegas. With its luxurious accommodations, delicious dining options, and fun entertainment offerings, there is something for everyone at this hotel. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience all that The Orleans Hotel has to offer!Have you stayed at The Orleans Hotel before? What was your favorite part of your stay?