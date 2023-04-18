Experience Luxury in the Heart of Chicago with Nobu Hotel

Nobu Hotel Chicago is the newest luxury hotel located in the vibrant West Loop neighborhood of Chicago.This hotel is a collaboration between Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, and Hollywood producer Meir Teper.With its elegant design, top-notch amenities, and exceptional dining experience, Nobu Hotel Chicago is the perfect destination for travelers who want to experience luxury in the heart of Chicago.

Accommodations

Rooms & Suites

Nobu Hotel Chicago offers luxurious accommodations with a Japanese-inspired design. The hotel has 115 guest rooms and suites, each featuring custom-designed furniture, original artwork, and premium amenities.

The rooms and suites are designed to provide a comfortable and relaxing stay for guests. The beds are made with plush linens and topped with a selection of pillows to ensure a good night’s sleep. The bathrooms are equipped with rain showers, deep soaking tubs, and luxury bath products.

Each room and suite is equipped with modern technology, including flat-screen TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Guests can also enjoy in-room dining from Nobu Restaurant, which serves signature Japanese dishes.

The suites at Nobu Hotel Chicago offer additional space and luxury amenities. The largest suite, the Nobu Suite, features a separate living area, a dining table for six, a wet bar, and a private terrace with views of the city skyline.

Guests can also choose to stay in one of the hotel’s specialty suites, such as the Sake Suite or the Zen Suite. These suites are designed to reflect Japanese culture and offer unique amenities such as a sake tasting bar or a meditation space.

Room Type Size Features Price Range Deluxe King Room 350 sq. ft. King bed, city view, rain shower $400-$500 per night Premium Double Queen Room 400 sq. ft. Two queen beds, city view, deep soaking tub $500-$600 per night Nobu Suite 1,200 sq. ft. King bed, separate living area, dining table for six, private terrace $2,000-$3,000 per night

The rooms and suites at Nobu Hotel Chicago are designed to provide a luxurious and comfortable stay for guests. With premium amenities and unique design elements, guests can enjoy a truly memorable experience.

Amenities

When it comes to amenities, Nobu Hotel Chicago does not disappoint. The hotel boasts a range of features and services that cater to the needs of its guests.

One of the standout amenities at Nobu Hotel Chicago is the on-site restaurant, Nobu Restaurant. This world-renowned restaurant offers a unique culinary experience that combines traditional Japanese dishes with modern flair. Guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno, or enjoy handcrafted cocktails at the bar.

The hotel also features a state-of-the-art fitness center that is open 24 hours a day. Equipped with top-of-the-line machines and free weights, guests can maintain their fitness routine while on vacation.

For those looking to unwind, Nobu Hotel Chicago has a full-service spa that offers a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind and body. From massages to facials, guests can relax and recharge in a serene environment.

In-room amenities include luxury bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a fully stocked minibar. Guests can also enjoy 24-hour room service and access to a personal concierge.

Amenities Details On-site restaurant Nobu Restaurant blends traditional Japanese cuisine with modern flair. Signature dishes include Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno. Handcrafted cocktails are also available at the bar. Fitness center The 24-hour fitness center is equipped with top-of-the-line machines and free weights. Spa The full-service spa offers a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind and body, including massages and facials. In-room amenities Luxury bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, fully stocked minibar, 24-hour room service, and access to a personal concierge are all included in each guest room.

In-Room Dining

Guests at Nobu Hotel Chicago can enjoy a luxurious dining experience without leaving the comfort of their room. The hotel offers an extensive in-room dining menu that features a variety of dishes inspired by Japanese cuisine.

The in-room dining menu includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, as well as a selection of snacks and beverages. Guests can start their day with a traditional Japanese breakfast or opt for a classic American breakfast. For lunch and dinner, guests can choose from sushi rolls, sashimi, bento boxes, and other Japanese-inspired dishes.

In addition to the regular in-room dining menu, Nobu Hotel Chicago also offers a 24-hour menu that is available for guests who want to dine outside of regular restaurant hours. This menu includes a selection of light bites, such as edamame and miso soup, as well as heartier options like ramen and udon noodles.

All dishes are prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients and are presented in a beautiful and artistic manner. Guests can enjoy their meals while taking in the stunning views of the city from their room.

For those who want to indulge in something special, Nobu Hotel Chicago also offers a private dining experience in the comfort of the guest’s room. This exclusive experience includes a personalized menu crafted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself, featuring some of his most famous dishes.

Dining

Nobu Restaurant

Nobu Restaurant is an essential part of the dining experience at Nobu Hotel Chicago, offering a unique fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. The restaurant is inspired by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s innovative dishes that have become famous around the world.

The menu at Nobu Restaurant includes a variety of signature dishes, such as the Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño, Tiradito Nobu Style, and Black Cod Miso. The restaurant also offers a range of sushi and sashimi options, including Toro Tartar with Caviar and the Omakase Sushi Experience.

The atmosphere at Nobu Restaurant is sleek and modern, with a sophisticated design that features wood paneling, black marble, and contemporary lighting. The restaurant has an open kitchen where guests can watch the chefs prepare their meals, adding to the overall dining experience.

Guests can also enjoy a selection of cocktails and sake at the bar, which features a unique selection of Japanese whiskies and spirits. The restaurant is open for dinner and reservations are recommended.

Signature Dishes Description Price Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño Sliced yellowtail served with jalapeño peppers and yuzu soy sauce $28 Tiradito Nobu Style Thinly sliced raw fish with Peruvian chili sauce and cilantro $24 Black Cod Miso Grilled black cod marinated in sweet miso sauce $42 Toro Tartar with Caviar Chopped fatty tuna served with caviar and wasabi soy sauce $38

Nobu Restaurant has received numerous accolades for its exceptional cuisine, including a Michelin star. The restaurant is a popular destination for foodies and celebrities alike, making it one of the most sought-after dining experiences in Chicago.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience during your stay at Nobu Hotel Chicago, be sure to make a reservation at Nobu Restaurant.

Nobu Rooftop

Nobu Rooftop is a dining destination located at Nobu Hotel Chicago. It offers an exquisite experience of Japanese cuisine and cocktails with a stunning view of the city skyline. The rooftop is open year-round, providing guests with the chance to enjoy their meals while taking in the beauty of Chicago.

The menu at Nobu Rooftop features a wide range of dishes that are made using the freshest ingredients available. Some of the popular items on the menu include Black Cod Miso, Yellowtail Jalapeno, and Rock Shrimp Tempura. The culinary team at Nobu Rooftop is led by Chef Andrew Hroza, who has worked at some of the finest restaurants around the world.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of handcrafted cocktails, sake, and wine while taking in the breathtaking view of the city. The bar at Nobu Rooftop is well-stocked with premium spirits and ingredients, ensuring that guests have a memorable drinking experience.

If you are looking for a unique and unforgettable dining experience, Nobu Rooftop is definitely worth a visit. With its delicious food, stunning views, and impeccable service, it is no wonder why it is one of the most popular rooftop destinations in Chicago.

Dish Name Description Price Black Cod Miso Grilled black cod with sweet miso sauce $38 Yellowtail Jalapeno Sliced yellowtail with jalapeno and yuzu soy $24 Rock Shrimp Tempura Crispy rock shrimp with creamy spicy sauce $22

For more information about Nobu Rooftop, you can visit their official website at https://www.nobuhotels.com/chicago/dine/nobu-rooftop/.

Nobu Bar

Nobu Hotel Chicago offers a unique dining experience at the Nobu Bar. The bar is located on the ground floor of the hotel and features an extensive list of cocktails, sake, and wine. The bar also serves small plates of Japanese cuisine that are perfect for sharing.

The Nobu Bar has a sleek and modern design, with dark wood accents and low lighting. The atmosphere is sophisticated and intimate, making it the ideal spot for a romantic evening or a night out with friends.

One of the signature dishes at the Nobu Bar is the Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño. This dish features thinly sliced yellowtail topped with jalapeño slices and a soy sauce dressing. It is a flavorful and refreshing appetizer that pairs perfectly with a cold glass of sake.

For those who prefer something heartier, the Kobe Beef Sliders are a must-try. These mini burgers are made with high-quality Kobe beef and served on a brioche bun with caramelized onions and a special sauce. They are juicy, tender, and bursting with flavor.

If you’re looking for a unique cocktail, try the Lychee Martini. This drink is made with vodka, lychee puree, and lime juice, and is garnished with a fresh lychee fruit. It is sweet and tangy, with a subtle hint of floral notes.

The Nobu Bar is open daily from 4:00 pm to midnight, and reservations are recommended. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic date night or a night out with friends, the Nobu Bar is the perfect spot to relax, unwind, and indulge in delicious food and drinks.

24-Hour In-Room Dining

Nobu Hotel Chicago offers 24-hour in-room dining service for its guests. The hotel’s in-room dining menu features a wide range of dishes, from appetizers to entrees and desserts, all prepared by the hotel’s expert chefs. Guests can enjoy their meals in the comfort and privacy of their own rooms, or on their private balconies with stunning views of the city.

The in-room dining service at Nobu Hotel Chicago is designed to cater to the needs of guests, whether they want a late-night snack or a full-course meal. The hotel’s chefs use only the freshest ingredients to prepare each dish, ensuring that guests enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal every time.

For those who prefer to dine outside of their rooms, Nobu Hotel Chicago also has an on-site restaurant, Nobu Restaurant, which serves up a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes. The restaurant is known for its signature dishes such as black cod miso and yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

If guests are looking for a more casual dining experience, they can head to the hotel’s Nobu Cafe, which serves up a selection of pastries, sandwiches, and coffee drinks.

Events & Meetings

Meeting Rooms

When it comes to meetings and events, the Nobu Hotel Chicago offers a variety of meeting rooms that can accommodate different group sizes and needs. The hotel has five meeting rooms, including two ballrooms, with a total of over 4,800 square feet of event space.

The largest meeting room is the Nobu Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 250 guests for a reception-style event or 180 guests for a seated banquet. This ballroom can also be divided into two smaller spaces, Nobu A and Nobu B, each accommodating up to 100 guests for a reception-style event or 60 guests for a seated banquet.

In addition to the ballrooms, there are three smaller meeting rooms: Tanoshi Room, Matsuhisa Room, and Sake Suite. These rooms can accommodate up to 40 guests for a reception-style event or 30 guests for a seated banquet. They are perfect for more intimate gatherings, such as board meetings, small conferences, or private dinners.

All meeting rooms at the Nobu Hotel Chicago are equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, including LCD projectors, screens, microphones, and sound systems. High-speed internet access is also available in all meeting rooms, ensuring a seamless virtual meeting experience.

For those who want to combine work with pleasure, the hotel offers various meeting packages that include catering services from the Nobu Restaurant. Guests can enjoy delicious Japanese-inspired cuisine, such as sushi, sashimi, and tempura, during their meetings or events.

Meeting Room Name Capacity (Reception) Capacity (Seated Banquet) Nobu Ballroom 250 180 Nobu A 100 60 Nobu B 100 60 Tanoshi Room 40 30 Matsuhisa Room 40 30 Sake Suite 40 30

Private Dining

Private dining is a great way for individuals or groups to enjoy a luxurious and intimate dining experience. Nobu Hotel Chicago offers private dining options that are perfect for business meetings, intimate gatherings, or special occasions.

The hotel has a variety of private dining rooms that can accommodate groups of different sizes. The largest room can accommodate up to 100 guests, while the smallest room can seat up to 12 guests. Each private dining room is beautifully decorated with modern furnishings and provides an elegant atmosphere for any occasion.

Nobu Hotel Chicago’s private dining menu features a variety of dishes inspired by Japanese cuisine. Guests can choose from a selection of sushi, sashimi, tempura, and other traditional Japanese dishes. The hotel also offers a range of signature cocktails and premium sake, which can be paired with the food to enhance the dining experience.

For those looking to host a larger event, Nobu Hotel Chicago also offers catering services. The hotel’s experienced catering team can create a customized menu that meets the specific needs of each event. They can also provide audiovisual equipment, floral arrangements, and other services to ensure that the event runs smoothly.

If you are interested in hosting a private dining event at Nobu Hotel Chicago, you can contact their events team for more information. They will work with you to create a memorable dining experience that exceeds your expectations.

Weddings

Weddings are one of the most important and memorable events in a person’s life. The Nobu Hotel Chicago offers an exquisite setting for weddings that will make your special day unforgettable. The hotel has several indoor and outdoor spaces that can be customized to suit your needs.

The hotel’s wedding planners work with couples to create personalized experiences that reflect their unique style and preferences. They offer a range of services, including catering, floral arrangements, music, and photography. The hotel also has a team of culinary experts who can create custom menus featuring Nobu’s signature dishes.

The hotel’s indoor event spaces include the Grand Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 200 guests, and the Skyline Terrace, which offers stunning views of the city skyline. The outdoor event space includes the Rooftop at Nobu, which features a retractable roof and can accommodate up to 250 guests.

The hotel also offers a range of amenities for wedding guests, including luxurious accommodations, a fitness center, and a spa. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Nobu, which serves world-renowned Japanese cuisine.

If you are looking for a unique and unforgettable wedding experience, the Nobu Hotel Chicago is the perfect venue. Contact their wedding planners today to start planning your dream wedding.

Social Events

Social events are a big part of the hospitality industry, and Nobu Hotel Chicago is no exception. The hotel offers several spaces that can be customized to host social events such as weddings, galas, and private parties.

The Grand Ballroom is the largest space available, with over 4,000 square feet of event space that can accommodate up to 300 guests. It features floor-to-ceiling windows that provide natural light and stunning views of the city skyline. The ballroom can also be divided into smaller sections for more intimate gatherings.

The Private Dining Room is another great option for social events. This space can seat up to 20 guests and is perfect for intimate dinners or small gatherings. The room features a custom-made table and a beautiful chandelier that adds an elegant touch to any event.

In addition to these spaces, Nobu Hotel Chicago also offers catering services that can be tailored to fit any occasion. The hotel’s culinary team can create menus that range from casual to formal, and they use only the freshest ingredients to ensure that every dish is delicious and memorable.

For those looking for something truly unique, Nobu Hotel Chicago also offers the opportunity to host events in the hotel’s Penthouse Suite. This luxurious space features a private terrace with stunning views of the city, making it the perfect setting for a memorable event.

Location

Nearby Attractions

Nobu Hotel Chicago is located in the vibrant West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, which is known for its trendy restaurants, bars, and shops. The hotel is also conveniently located near several popular attractions that are worth exploring during your stay.

One of the most iconic attractions near Nobu Hotel Chicago is Willis Tower, which was formerly known as Sears Tower. This 110-story skyscraper offers breathtaking views of the city from its observation deck on the 103rd floor. Visitors can also step out onto “The Ledge,” a glass balcony that extends four feet outside the building.

If you’re interested in art, be sure to visit the Art Institute of Chicago, which is just a short distance from the hotel. This world-renowned museum features an impressive collection of art from around the globe, including famous works by Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, and Grant Wood.

Another must-see attraction near Nobu Hotel Chicago is Millennium Park, which is home to several iconic landmarks such as the Cloud Gate sculpture (also known as “The Bean”) and the Crown Fountain. The park also hosts various events throughout the year, including concerts, festivals, and outdoor movie screenings.

Attraction Distance from Nobu Hotel Chicago Willis Tower 1.5 miles Art Institute of Chicago 1.2 miles Millennium Park 1.3 miles

Other nearby attractions include Navy Pier, which offers family-friendly entertainment such as an amusement park, boat tours, and fireworks displays. The Magnificent Mile is also a popular destination for shopping and dining, with a variety of high-end retailers and restaurants.

Transportation

The Nobu Hotel Chicago is located in the heart of the city, making it easily accessible through various modes of transportation.

For those traveling by air, the hotel is approximately 17 miles away from O’Hare International Airport and 12 miles away from Midway International Airport. Both airports offer taxi, ride-sharing, and public transportation options to get to the hotel.

If you prefer to take public transportation, the hotel is conveniently located near several CTA bus stops and train stations, including the Grand Red Line station and the State/Lake Brown, Green, Pink, and Orange Line station.

If you are driving to the hotel, there is valet parking available for an additional fee. However, due to the hotel’s central location, guests may find it more convenient to park at nearby public parking garages.

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)

Transportation Option Estimated Time Cost Bus #65 50 minutes $2.50 Red Line Train 40 minutes $2.50 Brown/Green/Pink/Orange Line Train 15-20 minutes $2.50

Nearby Public Parking Garages

Parking Garage Distance from Hotel Cost InterPark Self-Park 0.1 miles $20 for 12 hours LAZ Parking 0.2 miles $30 for 24 hours ABM Parking Services 0.3 miles $28 for 24 hours

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nobu Hotel Chicago offers a luxurious experience with exceptional dining, top-notch amenities, and elegant accommodations.Whether you’re traveling for business or leisure, Nobu Hotel Chicago is the perfect destination for an unforgettable stay in the heart of the city.Are you ready to experience luxury at Nobu Hotel Chicago? Book your stay now and indulge in an unforgettable experience.