Experience Luxury Stay at Hotel Valencia Santana Row

Looking for a luxurious stay in the heart of Silicon Valley? Look no further than the Hotel Valencia Santana Row.Located in the lively Santana Row district, this hotel boasts top-notch amenities, exceptional service, and a prime location that will make your stay unforgettable.Read on to discover what makes Hotel Valencia Santana Row the perfect choice for your next trip.

Luxurious Accommodations

Elegant Rooms And Suites

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers guests an array of elegant rooms and suites to choose from, each designed with comfort and luxury in mind. The rooms and suites are decorated with a modern, chic aesthetic that is both stylish and welcoming. Guests can choose from a range of room types, including Deluxe King Rooms, Premier King Rooms, and Executive Suites.

The Deluxe King Rooms are spacious and feature a comfortable king-size bed, a work desk, and a seating area. The Premier King Rooms offer additional space and include a separate sitting area with a sofa and lounge chair. The Executive Suites are the most luxurious option, featuring a separate living room, a dining area, and a wet bar.

All rooms and suites at Hotel Valencia Santana Row come equipped with high-end amenities such as flat-screen TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and luxurious bedding. The bathrooms are equally impressive, with marble finishes and rainfall showerheads.

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the hotel’s Presidential Suite is a must-see. This stunning suite boasts a spacious living room, a dining area, a wet bar, and a private balcony with breathtaking views of the city. It also features a separate bedroom with a king-size bed and a large bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower.

Custom-Designed Furniture

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers luxurious accommodations that are designed to provide guests with a comfortable and elegant stay. The hotel features custom-designed furniture that is unique to each room, adding to the overall ambiance of the space.

The furniture in each room is carefully selected to complement the color scheme and style of the room. The designers have paid attention to every detail, from the headboards to the bedside tables, to ensure that each piece of furniture adds to the overall aesthetic appeal of the room.

The hotel has partnered with several high-end furniture manufacturers to create custom pieces that are exclusive to Hotel Valencia Santana Row. Some of the manufacturers include Hickory Chair, Thayer Coggin, and Baker Furniture.

Manufacturer Product Price (USD) Hickory Chair King Bed $5,000 Thayer Coggin Lounge Chair $3,500 Baker Furniture Dresser $6,000

These custom pieces of furniture add to the luxurious feel of the rooms and make Hotel Valencia Santana Row a unique and special place to stay.

Italian Marble Bathrooms

The Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers luxurious accommodations to its guests. One of the highlights of the hotel’s rooms are the Italian marble bathrooms. These bathrooms are designed to provide guests with a spa-like experience, complete with high-end fixtures and finishes.

The Italian marble used in the bathrooms is sourced from some of the finest quarries in Italy. The natural beauty of the stone is showcased in the bathroom’s design, which features large slabs of marble on the floors, walls, and countertops. The result is a space that feels both elegant and timeless.

In addition to the marble, the bathrooms also feature other high-end finishes such as polished chrome faucets and fixtures, oversized soaking tubs, and separate glass-enclosed showers. Guests can also enjoy plush towels, robes, and slippers, as well as premium bath products.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, the Italian marble bathrooms at the Hotel Valencia Santana Row are sure to impress. They offer a luxurious and indulgent space to relax and unwind after a long day of travel or exploring the city.

Private Balconies With Stunning Views

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers luxurious accommodations that cater to the needs of its guests. One of the standout features of the hotel is its private balconies with stunning views, which provide a unique and breathtaking experience for guests.

The balconies are well-furnished with comfortable seating arrangements and offer spectacular views of the surrounding area. Guests can enjoy their morning coffee or evening drinks while taking in the scenic beauty of the Santana Row neighborhood. The balconies also provide an excellent vantage point for watching the sunset over the hills, making it a perfect romantic setting.

Hotel Valencia Santana Row’s private balconies are designed to provide a serene and peaceful environment for guests to unwind and relax. The hotel has taken every measure to ensure that the balconies are soundproofed, providing guests with complete privacy and tranquility.

The hotel’s website provides more information about the private balconies and their features. Visit https://www.hotelvalencia-santanarow.com/rooms/private-balcony-king for more details.

Complimentary Wi-Fi And More

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers luxurious accommodations with a range of amenities and services to make your stay comfortable and enjoyable. One of the most sought-after features of the hotel is its complimentary Wi-Fi service, which is available in all guest rooms and public areas.

The hotel understands the importance of staying connected while on the go, whether for business or leisure purposes. That’s why they offer fast, reliable, and secure Wi-Fi that allows guests to work, stream, and browse without any interruptions. The signal strength is excellent throughout the property, ensuring that you can stay connected no matter where you are.

In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi, Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers a host of other amenities and services to enhance your stay. These include:

Amenity/Service Description 24-hour room service Enjoy delicious meals and drinks from the comfort of your room anytime. Concierge service Get personalized recommendations and assistance with anything you need during your stay. Fitness center Stay active and healthy with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities. Outdoor pool and hot tub Relax and unwind in the beautiful outdoor pool and hot tub area. Business center Stay productive with access to computers, printers, and other office equipment.

Whether you’re traveling for business or leisure, Hotel Valencia Santana Row has everything you need to make your stay comfortable and memorable. Book your stay today and experience the best in luxury accommodations.

Exceptional Dining

Award-Winning Restaurant

Hotel Valencia Santana Row is known for its exceptional dining experience, and one of the reasons is its award-winning restaurant. The restaurant has received numerous awards over the years, including Best Restaurant Award from the San Jose Mercury News and Diners’ Choice Award from OpenTable.

The restaurant offers a unique blend of contemporary American cuisine with Mediterranean influences. The menu features fresh, locally sourced ingredients that are expertly prepared by the talented chefs. Guests can choose from a variety of dishes, including seafood, steak, pasta, and vegetarian options.

One of the signature dishes of the restaurant is the Valencia Paella, a traditional Spanish dish made with saffron rice, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, and clams. It is a must-try dish for anyone visiting the restaurant for the first time.

In addition to the delicious food, the restaurant also offers an extensive wine list, featuring wines from California and around the world. The sommelier is always available to help guests choose the perfect wine to complement their meal.

The restaurant’s elegant decor and warm ambiance make it the perfect place for a romantic dinner or a special occasion. The attentive and friendly staff ensures that every guest has a memorable dining experience.

Rooftop Bar With Breathtaking Views

Hotel Valencia Santana Row boasts a rooftop bar that offers an exceptional dining experience with breathtaking views. The Cielo Rooftop Bar is located on the eighth floor of the hotel and provides stunning panoramic views of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the city skyline.

The bar serves a wide variety of signature cocktails, fine wines, and craft beers. Guests can enjoy their drinks while taking in the magnificent views of the sunset or the sparkling city lights at night. The bar also offers a delicious selection of small plates and appetizers, perfect for sharing with friends or colleagues.

Cielo Rooftop Bar is open daily from 4 pm to 10 pm, making it an ideal spot for happy hour or a romantic evening out. The bar’s chic and sophisticated atmosphere is perfect for special occasions or simply enjoying a night out with friends.

If you’re looking for a unique and unforgettable dining experience, be sure to visit Cielo Rooftop Bar at Hotel Valencia Santana Row.

Customizable In-Room Dining

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers exceptional dining experiences for its guests, including customizable in-room dining. This service allows guests to enjoy their meals in the comfort and privacy of their own rooms, with a range of options to choose from.

The hotel’s in-room dining menu features a variety of dishes, from classic American cuisine to international flavors. Guests can also customize their orders to suit their preferences, with options for vegetarian, gluten-free, and other dietary restrictions.

Hotel Valencia Santana Row sources its ingredients from local farms and purveyors, ensuring that each dish is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The hotel’s culinary team is led by Executive Chef John Doe, who has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has worked at some of the top restaurants in the country.

For those looking for a more intimate dining experience, the hotel also offers private dining options. Guests can reserve one of the hotel’s private dining rooms, which offer stunning views of the city skyline and can accommodate up to 20 guests.

In addition to in-room dining and private dining options, Hotel Valencia Santana Row also has two on-site restaurants: Citrus and Oveja Negra. Citrus offers a contemporary American menu with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, while Oveja Negra serves up Latin-inspired cuisine in a lively setting.

Expertly Crafted Cocktails And More

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers a range of exceptional dining options, including expertly crafted cocktails and more. The hotel’s on-site restaurant, Citrus, features a menu that combines Mediterranean and Californian cuisine with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

At Citrus, guests can enjoy a variety of signature cocktails that are expertly crafted by the hotel’s mixologists. Some of the most popular cocktails include the Valencia Margarita, made with tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice, and the Cucumber Cooler, made with vodka, cucumber, mint, and lime.

In addition to cocktails, Citrus also offers an extensive wine list featuring local and international wines. Guests can choose from a variety of reds, whites, and sparkling wines to complement their meal.

For those looking for a non-alcoholic option, Citrus offers a selection of mocktails that are just as delicious as their alcoholic counterparts. The Berry Lemonade, made with fresh berries, lemon juice, and soda water, is a refreshing choice for a hot day.

Unbeatable Location

In The Heart Of Santana Row

Hotel Valencia Santana Row boasts an unbeatable location right in the heart of Santana Row, one of San Jose’s most vibrant and upscale neighborhoods. This luxurious hotel is situated amidst a plethora of high-end shops, fine dining restaurants, and trendy bars, making it the perfect destination for travelers who want to experience the best of what San Jose has to offer.

Santana Row is a bustling mixed-use development that features a diverse array of retail, dining, entertainment, and residential options. The area is known for its European-style pedestrian walkways, which are lined with palm trees, fountains, and outdoor seating areas. Visitors can stroll through the streets, admiring the beautiful architecture and soaking up the lively atmosphere.

Some of the most popular attractions in Santana Row include The Winchester Mystery House, The Tech Interactive, and The Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, all of which are just a short drive away from Hotel Valencia Santana Row. Additionally, the hotel is conveniently located near major highways and public transportation, making it easy for guests to explore other parts of the Bay Area.

Walking Distance To High-End Shopping And Dining

Hotel Valencia Santana Row is located in the heart of Santana Row, a premier shopping and dining destination in San Jose, California. The hotel’s unbeatable location offers guests easy access to some of the best high-end shopping and dining experiences in the area.

Guests can take a leisurely stroll down Santana Row and explore a variety of luxury boutiques, designer stores, and specialty shops. Some of the popular high-end retailers include Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton.

In addition, Hotel Valencia Santana Row is within walking distance to some of the best fine dining restaurants in San Jose. Guests can indulge in a variety of cuisines ranging from Italian at Il Fornaio to French at Left Bank Brasserie. For those looking for a more casual dining experience, there are also plenty of options such as Yard House and Straits Restaurant.

Restaurant Name Cuisine Type Average Price Range Il Fornaio Italian $31-$50 Left Bank Brasserie French $31-$50 Yard House American $11-$30 Straits Restaurant Singaporean $31-$50

For those looking for a unique and exclusive experience, Santana Row also hosts various events throughout the year such as wine tastings, fashion shows, and charity events. Additionally, guests can take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary shuttle service to explore nearby attractions such as the Winchester Mystery House and the Tech Museum of Innovation.

Short Drive To Silicon Valley Tech Companies

One of the key advantages of staying at Hotel Valencia Santana Row is its unbeatable location. The hotel is situated in the heart of Santana Row, a vibrant shopping and dining district in San Jose, California. Not only does this offer guests easy access to a wide range of entertainment options, but it also makes it an ideal base for those visiting Silicon Valley for business.

In fact, one of the major benefits of staying at Hotel Valencia Santana Row is its proximity to many of the top tech companies in Silicon Valley. For example, the hotel is just a short drive from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, which is less than 10 miles away. Other major tech companies that are within a 20-minute drive include Google, Facebook, Intel, and Adobe.

Tech Company Distance from Hotel Valencia Santana Row Apple Less than 10 miles Google Approximately 12 miles Facebook Approximately 15 miles Intel Approximately 16 miles Adobe Approximately 18 miles

For those who are in town for business, staying at Hotel Valencia Santana Row can be a convenient and comfortable option. After a long day of meetings or conferences, guests can return to the hotel and relax in one of the luxurious guest rooms or suites. They can also take advantage of the hotel’s many amenities, including a fitness center, rooftop bar, and on-site restaurant.

Easy Access To San Francisco And More

Hotel Valencia Santana Row’s unbeatable location provides guests with easy access to San Francisco and more. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, this hotel is just a short drive away from San Francisco International Airport, making it a convenient choice for travelers.

In addition to its proximity to San Francisco, Hotel Valencia Santana Row is also located near many other popular attractions. Guests can easily explore the nearby Winchester Mystery House, or spend the day shopping at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall. The hotel is also just a short drive away from Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

For those looking to explore the surrounding area, the hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service within a three-mile radius. This makes it easy for guests to visit nearby restaurants, bars, and other attractions without having to worry about transportation.

Top-Notch Amenities

24-Hour Fitness Center

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers a 24-hour fitness center that is well-equipped with state-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment for guests who want to stay active during their stay. The fitness center is open 24 hours a day, so guests can work out at their convenience, whether it’s early in the morning or late at night.

The fitness center is spacious and has plenty of natural light, making it an inviting space to exercise. It features treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, free weights, and weight machines, among other equipment. Guests can also take advantage of the complimentary bottled water and towels provided by the hotel.

For those who prefer outdoor exercise, Hotel Valencia Santana Row is located in the heart of Santana Row, which is a premier shopping and dining destination in San Jose. The area is pedestrian-friendly and has plenty of sidewalks and paths for jogging or walking.

Staying at Hotel Valencia Santana Row means guests don’t have to sacrifice their fitness routine while traveling. The 24-hour fitness center is just one of the many top-notch amenities the hotel offers to ensure guests have a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Full-Service Spa

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers a luxurious and relaxing experience for guests with its full-service spa. The spa provides a variety of services that cater to the needs of each guest, including massages, facials, body treatments, and more.

The spa’s team of highly trained professionals uses only the best products and techniques to ensure that guests receive top-quality service. They create a tranquil atmosphere that allows guests to unwind and escape from the stresses of everyday life.

Some of the most popular services offered at the spa include the signature massage, which combines Swedish, deep tissue, and hot stone techniques to provide ultimate relaxation. The spa also offers a variety of facials that use natural ingredients to rejuvenate and nourish the skin.

Guests can also indulge in body treatments such as wraps and scrubs, which help to exfoliate and hydrate the skin. The spa’s amenities include private treatment rooms, a sauna, and a steam room, providing guests with the ultimate spa experience.

If you are looking for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience during your stay at Hotel Valencia Santana Row, be sure to book an appointment at the full-service spa.

Outdoor Heated Pool And Jacuzzi

Hotel Valencia Santana Row is a luxurious hotel that offers top-notch amenities to its guests. One of the hotel’s most popular amenities is its outdoor heated pool and Jacuzzi.

The pool and Jacuzzi are located on the rooftop of the hotel, providing guests with stunning views of the surrounding area. The pool is heated year-round, allowing guests to enjoy swimming even during the cooler months. The Jacuzzi is perfect for relaxing after a long day of sightseeing or business meetings.

The pool area is equipped with comfortable lounge chairs and umbrellas, making it a perfect spot to soak up the sun or read a book. The hotel also provides towels for guests to use while enjoying the pool and Jacuzzi.

If you’re feeling hungry or thirsty, you can order food and drinks from the hotel’s poolside bar. The bar offers a variety of cocktails, beers, and wines, as well as light snacks and sandwiches.

The pool and Jacuzzi at Hotel Valencia Santana Row are truly one of a kind. Guests rave about the beautiful views, comfortable amenities, and exceptional service provided by the hotel staff. If you’re looking for a luxurious and relaxing getaway, be sure to book a stay at Hotel Valencia Santana Row.

24-Hour Business Center

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers a 24-hour business center to cater to the needs of business travelers. The business center is equipped with high-speed internet, computers, printers, and fax machines. Guests can access the business center at any time and take advantage of the services provided.

The hotel understands that business travelers have different schedules and may need to work outside regular hours. With this in mind, the business center operates round the clock to ensure that guests can get their work done whenever they need to.

The hotel also provides private meeting rooms for guests who need to hold meetings or presentations. These rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and can accommodate up to 50 people. The meeting rooms are perfect for small business meetings, interviews, or training sessions.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, making it easy to stay connected while on the go. Whether guests are traveling for business or pleasure, Hotel Valencia Santana Row has everything they need to make their stay comfortable and productive.

Pet-Friendly Accommodations And More

Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers top-notch amenities, including pet-friendly accommodations for guests who travel with their furry friends. The hotel recognizes that pets are part of the family and provides a comfortable stay for them as well.

The pet-friendly rooms feature plush bedding, food and water bowls, and treats to make sure pets feel at home during their stay. Additionally, the hotel has a designated pet relief area on the property, so guests can take their pets out for a walk without leaving the hotel grounds.

In addition to pet-friendly accommodations, Hotel Valencia Santana Row also offers a variety of other amenities to enhance guests’ stays. Guests can enjoy the fitness center, outdoor pool, and hot tub. The hotel also provides complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property and a business center for those who need to work while away from home.

For dining options, guests can visit the on-site restaurant, Oveja Negra, which offers a menu inspired by Latin cuisine. The hotel also has a rooftop bar, VBar, where guests can enjoy cocktails and stunning views of the city.

Conclusion

In summary, Hotel Valencia Santana Row offers everything you need for an unforgettable stay in the heart of Silicon Valley. From luxurious accommodations and exceptional dining to unbeatable location and top-notch amenities, this hotel has it all.Book your stay today and experience the ultimate in luxury and comfort.Have any questions about Hotel Valencia Santana Row? Feel free to reach out to us and we’ll be happy to assist you.