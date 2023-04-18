Discovering the Charm of Harbor View Hotel: A Guide to your Next Island Getaway

Are you looking for a serene and charming escape for your next vacation? Look no further than the Harbor View Hotel! This iconic hotel is located in the picturesque town of Edgartown, Massachusetts, and has been welcoming guests for over 130 years. With stunning seaside views, luxurious amenities, and a rich history, Harbor View Hotel is the perfect destination for your island getaway.

Location And Surroundings

Edgartown: The Quintessential New England Town

Edgartown is a charming town located on the eastern side of Martha’s Vineyard. It is known for its picturesque streets lined with historic homes, boutique shops, and excellent restaurants. The town has been well-preserved over the years, and visitors can still see many of the original 19th-century buildings.

One of the main attractions in Edgartown is the Edgartown Lighthouse, which was built in 1828 and is still operational today. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse for stunning views of the harbor and surrounding area. Another popular attraction is the Vincent House Museum, which showcases the history of Edgartown and Martha’s Vineyard.

Edgartown is also home to some of the best beaches on Martha’s Vineyard, including South Beach and Katama Beach. These beaches offer miles of pristine sand and crystal-clear water, making them perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and beachcombing.

For those interested in outdoor activities, Edgartown offers plenty of options. Visitors can rent bikes and explore the island’s many bike paths, go kayaking or paddleboarding, or take a fishing charter out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Attractions Details Edgartown Lighthouse Built in 1828 and still operational today. Visitors can climb to the top for stunning views of the harbor and surrounding area. Vincent House Museum Offers a glimpse into the history of Edgartown and Martha’s Vineyard. South Beach and Katama Beach Offer miles of pristine sand and crystal-clear water, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and beachcombing.

Breathtaking Views Of The Harbor

Edgartown’s official website offers more information on the town’s history, attractions, and events.

The Harbor View Hotel boasts of breathtaking views of the harbor that are truly mesmerizing. The hotel is located on a hilltop, providing guests with unobstructed views of the picturesque Edgartown Harbor.

Guests can enjoy the stunning views from the comfort of their rooms or while dining at the hotel’s restaurant. The outdoor seating area is also an excellent spot to take in the panoramic views of the harbor while sipping on a cocktail or enjoying a meal.

The hotel’s location makes it an ideal spot for those who love to watch boats and yachts sail by. Guests can spend hours sitting on the lawn, watching the boats bob up and down in the harbor.

The harbor is not only beautiful but is also steeped in history. Visitors can take a stroll along the harbor and learn about the whaling industry that once thrived in the area. They can also visit the nearby lighthouse, which offers stunning views of the harbor and the surrounding areas.

The Harbor View Hotel’s prime location and breathtaking views make it a must-visit destination for anyone visiting Martha’s Vineyard.

Proximity To Local Attractions

Harbor View Hotel is located in the heart of Edgartown, a historic town on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. The hotel is in close proximity to many local attractions, making it an ideal location for tourists and visitors.

One of the most popular attractions near Harbor View Hotel is the Edgartown Lighthouse. This historic lighthouse was built in 1828 and has been guiding ships into Edgartown Harbor for over 190 years. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse for stunning views of the harbor and surrounding area.

The hotel is also just a short walk from the shops, restaurants, and galleries of downtown Edgartown. Visitors can spend hours exploring the charming streets and discovering unique shops and boutiques.

For those interested in history, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum is a must-see attraction. The museum is located just a few miles from the hotel and features exhibits on the island’s history, culture, and natural environment.

Finally, no trip to Martha’s Vineyard would be complete without a visit to one of the island’s many beautiful beaches. Harbor View Hotel is just a short drive from some of the island’s best beaches, including South Beach and Katama Beach.

Attraction Distance from Harbor View Hotel Edgartown Lighthouse 0.5 miles Downtown Edgartown 0.3 miles Martha’s Vineyard Museum 2 miles South Beach 7 miles Katama Beach 8 miles

Luxurious Accommodations

Elegant Rooms And Suites

The Harbor View Hotel offers elegant rooms and suites that provide guests with a luxurious and comfortable stay. Each room is uniquely designed to cater to the needs of different travelers, from families to couples on a romantic getaway.

The guest rooms are spacious and elegantly decorated with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, high-speed internet, and plush bedding. The hotel also offers suites that come with separate living areas, kitchenettes, and private balconies that offer stunning views of the harbor.

For those who prefer more space and privacy, the hotel offers cottages that are perfect for families or groups of friends traveling together. These cottages come with multiple bedrooms, full kitchens, and private outdoor spaces that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s signature amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, spa, and on-site restaurant. The hotel’s location near the beach and downtown Edgartown also provides easy access to local attractions and activities.

The Harbor View Hotel’s elegant rooms and suites offer guests a luxurious and comfortable stay with modern amenities and stunning views of the surrounding area. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the hotel’s accommodations are sure to exceed expectations.

Modern Amenities

Harbor View Hotel offers a wide range of modern amenities to its guests, making their stay as comfortable and convenient as possible. Each room is equipped with high-speed internet access, flat-screen TVs, and air conditioning to ensure that guests can relax in comfort.

The hotel also provides a fitness center for guests who want to maintain their workout routine while on vacation. The fitness center is fully equipped with state-of-the-art machines and free weights. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, perfect for relaxing after a long day of exploring the island.

In addition to these amenities, Harbor View Hotel also offers a concierge service to help guests plan their activities and make reservations at local restaurants. The hotel’s location is ideal for exploring the island, with many attractions within walking distance. For those who prefer to travel by car, the hotel offers complimentary parking for guests.

For business travelers, the hotel has a fully-equipped business center with meeting rooms available for rent. The business center includes audio-visual equipment, high-speed internet access, and printing services.

Impeccable Service

Harbor View Hotel offers luxurious accommodations with impeccable service. The hotel staff is highly trained and attentive to guests’ needs, ensuring that their stay is comfortable and enjoyable.

The hotel’s concierge service is particularly noteworthy, providing personalized recommendations for dining, activities, and attractions in the area. They can also arrange transportation and make reservations on behalf of guests.

In addition to the concierge service, the hotel offers a range of other amenities to ensure a memorable stay. These include a fitness center, spa services, and a heated outdoor pool overlooking the harbor.

The hotel’s restaurant, Lighthouse Grill, is a popular destination for both guests and locals. It features fresh seafood and locally sourced ingredients, as well as an extensive wine list. The restaurant also offers private dining options for special occasions.

Dining At Harbor View Hotel

Water Street Restaurant: A Culinary Experience

Water Street Restaurant is one of the most popular dining options at Harbor View Hotel. The restaurant offers a unique culinary experience that combines fresh, locally sourced ingredients with creative and innovative cooking techniques.

The menu at Water Street Restaurant features a wide range of dishes that are inspired by traditional New England cuisine, as well as international flavors. Some of the most popular items on the menu include the lobster bisque, seared scallops, and grilled swordfish.

One of the things that sets Water Street Restaurant apart from other dining options at Harbor View Hotel is its commitment to using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients. The restaurant works closely with local farmers and fishermen to source the best possible ingredients for each dish.

In addition to its delicious food, Water Street Restaurant also offers an extensive wine list featuring wines from around the world. Guests can choose from a variety of reds, whites, and sparkling wines to pair perfectly with their meal.

If you’re looking for a truly memorable culinary experience during your stay at Harbor View Hotel, be sure to make a reservation at Water Street Restaurant. With its exceptional food, beautiful setting, and attentive service, it’s no wonder why this restaurant is a favorite among hotel guests and locals alike.

Henry’S Bar: Your Go-To Spot For Craft Cocktails

When it comes to enjoying a nightcap or two, Henry’s Bar at the Harbor View Hotel is the place to be. This bar is known for its craft cocktails, which are expertly mixed and served by skilled bartenders who know their way around a shaker.

The menu at Henry’s Bar is extensive, featuring classic cocktails as well as unique creations that you won’t find anywhere else. Some of the most popular drinks include the Harbor View Mule, made with ginger beer and vodka, and the Blackberry Bramble, a refreshing gin-based cocktail that’s perfect for sipping on a warm summer evening.

One of the things that sets Henry’s Bar apart from other bars in the area is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients. The bartenders here use only the freshest fruits, herbs, and spices in their cocktails, ensuring that each drink is bursting with flavor.

In addition to its impressive cocktail menu, Henry’s Bar also offers a selection of small plates and snacks to enjoy while you sip. From artisanal cheeses to fresh oysters, there’s something for everyone on the menu.

If you’re looking for a lively atmosphere and delicious drinks, look no further than Henry’s Bar at the Harbor View Hotel. Whether you’re a local or just visiting the area, this bar is definitely worth checking out.

Activities And Recreation

Relaxation At The Beach

Harbor View Hotel is located in a prime location, offering guests easy access to the beach for relaxation and fun activities. The hotel provides beach towels, chairs, and umbrellas for guests to use, making it convenient for those who want to spend the day on the beach without having to bring their own equipment.

The beach is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and building sandcastles. Guests can also take long walks along the shoreline or go for a jog to get some exercise while enjoying the beautiful scenery. For those who are seeking more adventure, there are plenty of water sports available such as surfing, paddleboarding, and kayaking.

Visitors can explore the nearby towns and beaches by taking a bike ride or going on a scenic drive. Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Vineyard Haven are all within a short distance from the hotel and offer unique experiences and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

For those who prefer a quieter and more peaceful experience, the hotel’s private beach is an excellent option. It is less crowded and allows guests to relax and unwind in a serene environment. They can read a book, listen to music, or simply soak up the sun.

Cycling And Hiking

Harbor View Hotel is a perfect destination for those who love to explore nature by cycling and hiking. The hotel provides an exceptional experience for outdoor enthusiasts who wish to explore the beauty of Martha’s Vineyard Island.

The Island offers a plethora of scenic trails that are perfect for hiking and biking. The most popular trail is the State Forest Trail, which spans over 5,000 acres of land. The trail has several loops and is suitable for all levels of hikers and bikers. Visitors can also enjoy the breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean while cycling on the Beach Road Trail.

For those who want to explore the Island’s history while hiking, the Polly Hill Arboretum is an excellent choice. The arboretum has over 20 miles of walking trails that showcase the Island’s diverse flora and fauna. Visitors can also learn about the Island’s rich cultural heritage by visiting the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, which houses over 30,000 artifacts.

Visitors can rent bicycles from MV Adventure, located near the Harbor View Hotel. They offer a variety of bicycles, including mountain bikes and road bikes, at reasonable rates. Visitors can also join guided bike tours to explore the Island’s hidden gems.

Product Name Description Price Cannondale Habit Carbon 3 Mountain Bike Full suspension mountain bike with a lightweight carbon frame $150/day Trek Domane SL 6 Disc Road Bike Lightweight road bike with a carbon frame and hydraulic disc brakes $120/day Specialized Roll Elite Low Entry Bike Comfortable bike with an easy-to-mount low-entry frame $40/day

For those who prefer hiking, the hotel provides guests with complimentary walking sticks, trail maps, and water bottles. Guests can also join guided hikes led by experienced guides who will take them through the Island’s most scenic trails.

Golfing And Tennis

Harbor View Hotel is the perfect destination for those who love golfing and tennis. The hotel is located in the heart of Edgartown, a town that is famous for its golf courses and tennis courts.

The hotel has a partnership with the Edgartown Golf Club, which is one of the most prestigious golf clubs on Martha’s Vineyard. The club features a championship 18-hole golf course that was designed by Jim Fazio. The course is known for its challenging layout and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. The club also has a driving range, practice greens, and a pro shop where guests can purchase golf equipment and apparel.

In addition to golfing, the hotel also offers tennis facilities. The Vineyard Tennis Center is located just a short walk from the hotel and features six outdoor clay courts and two indoor hard courts. The center offers private lessons, group clinics, and tournaments for all skill levels. Guests can also rent tennis equipment at the center.

Golf Courses Location Price Range Edgartown Golf Club Edgartown $200-$400 Farm Neck Golf Club Oak Bluffs $150-$300 Mink Meadows Golf Club Vineyard Haven $100-$250

If you are interested in playing golf or tennis during your stay at Harbor View Hotel, it is recommended that you make reservations in advance. The concierge can assist you with booking tee times and court rentals.

Item Description Price Tennis Racquet Rental Wilson or Babolat $20 per day Golf Club Rental Callaway or Titleist $75 per day VIP Golf Package Includes round of golf at Edgartown Golf Club, cart rental, and lunch $500 per person

Whether you are a seasoned golfer or just starting out, the golf courses and tennis courts on Martha’s Vineyard offer something for everyone. Book your stay at Harbor View Hotel today to experience the best golfing and tennis on the island.

Fishing And Sailing

The Harbor View Hotel offers a variety of activities and recreation options for its guests. One of the most popular activities is fishing and sailing. The hotel provides guests with the opportunity to experience the beauty of the ocean while participating in these exciting outdoor activities.

Fishing enthusiasts can take advantage of the hotel’s fishing charters, which are available for both beginners and experienced anglers. These charters provide guests with access to some of the best fishing spots on Martha’s Vineyard, including the famous Striped Bass and Bluefish. The hotel’s experienced guides offer helpful tips and tricks to ensure that guests have the best possible chance of catching a fish.

For those who prefer sailing, the hotel offers private sailing charters on a classic wooden sailboat. Guests can enjoy a leisurely cruise around the island while taking in the stunning views of the coastline. The boat is equipped with all the necessary safety equipment and amenities, and guests can even bring their own food and drinks to enjoy while on board.

Martha’s Vineyard is known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters, making it an ideal destination for fishing and sailing enthusiasts. With its prime location on the waterfront, the Harbor View Hotel is the perfect place to stay for those looking to explore the island’s natural beauty and enjoy some outdoor adventure.

Fishing Charters Sailing Charters Guided tours with experienced guides Private charters on a classic wooden sailboat Access to the best fishing spots on Martha’s Vineyard Leisurely cruise around the island Available for beginners and experienced anglers All necessary safety equipment and amenities included

If you’re looking to take your fishing or sailing experience to the next level, the Harbor View Hotel is the perfect place to stay. With its prime location, experienced guides, and top-of-the-line equipment, you’re sure to have an unforgettable time on the water.

Weddings And Events

Exquisite Venue For Your Special Day

The Harbor View Hotel is a perfect venue for your special day. It is an exquisite location that provides an elegant and intimate atmosphere to make your wedding day unforgettable. This historic hotel has been hosting weddings for over 100 years, and its picturesque location on Martha’s Vineyard Island will leave you breathless.

The hotel offers a range of wedding packages that cater to every couple’s needs, from small and intimate ceremonies to grand celebrations. The packages include everything from the ceremony and reception venues to catering, bar service, and accommodations for you and your guests.

The hotel’s experienced event planning team will work with you to create a personalized wedding experience that reflects your style and personality. They will take care of all the details, from the flowers and decorations to the music and entertainment, so that you can relax and enjoy your special day.

The Harbor View Hotel’s stunning location also provides the perfect backdrop for your wedding photos. The hotel overlooks Edgartown Harbor and the Chappaquiddick ferry, and its lush gardens and grounds offer endless photo opportunities.

If you are looking for a unique and unforgettable wedding venue, the Harbor View Hotel is the perfect choice. Its timeless elegance and exceptional service will make your special day truly magical.

Personalized Service And Attention To Detail

When it comes to planning weddings and events, personalized service and attention to detail are crucial for ensuring a successful and memorable occasion. The Harbor View Hotel is well-known for its exceptional customer service and attention to detail, making it the perfect venue for any special event.

The hotel’s experienced event coordinators work closely with each client to create a customized plan that meets their unique needs and preferences. From selecting the perfect menu to choosing the ideal decor, every aspect of the event is carefully considered to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all guests.

In addition to its personalized service, the Harbor View Hotel also offers a range of amenities and services to enhance any special occasion. These include luxurious accommodations for guests, on-site catering and bar services, and access to a variety of outdoor activities and attractions in the surrounding area.

Whether you’re planning a wedding, corporate event, or other special occasion, the Harbor View Hotel is committed to providing the highest level of service and attention to detail. With its stunning location, exceptional amenities, and dedicated staff, it’s no wonder why so many people choose this venue for their most important celebrations.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway or a family vacation, the Harbor View Hotel has something for everyone. With its stunning location, luxurious accommodations, and top-notch service, it’s no wonder why so many guests return year after year. Book your stay today and experience the charm of this iconic New England hotel! Don’t forget to ask about special packages and promotions.