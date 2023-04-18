Dauphine Orleans Hotel: A Historic and Charming Accommodation in New Orleans

Are you planning to visit the vibrant city of New Orleans? If you are looking for a unique and charming accommodation option, consider booking a stay at the Dauphine Orleans Hotel. This historic hotel is located in the heart of the French Quarter and offers a blend of modern amenities and Southern hospitality.In this blog post, we will provide a comprehensive guide to the Dauphine Orleans Hotel, including its history, amenities, nearby attractions, and more. Let’s dive in!

History Of Dauphine Orleans Hotel

A Brief Overview Of The Hotel’S Origins

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel is a historic hotel located in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter. The hotel has a rich history that dates back to the early 19th century. Originally built as a townhouse for a wealthy merchant, the property was later converted into a hotel and has been in operation ever since.

The hotel’s origins can be traced back to 1834 when it was built by Charles LeBreton, a prominent merchant in the city. The townhouse was designed in the Federal style, which was popular at the time, and featured many of the architectural elements that are still present today.

Over the years, the property changed hands several times, and in 1969 it was purchased by a group of investors who decided to convert it into a hotel. The hotel underwent extensive renovations to restore its original beauty and charm while also adding modern amenities to ensure the comfort of its guests.

Today, the Dauphine Orleans Hotel is one of the most popular hotels in the French Quarter, known for its elegant decor, luxurious accommodations, and world-class service. With its rich history and prime location, the hotel is a favorite among tourists and locals alike.

Notable Guests And Events In The Hotel’S History

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel has a rich history that dates back to the early 19th century. Over the years, it has hosted many notable guests and events that have contributed to its reputation as one of the most iconic hotels in New Orleans.

One of the most famous guests to stay at the hotel was author Truman Capote, who booked a room in the early 1960s while he was working on his book “In Cold Blood.” Capote was known to be a regular visitor to the hotel, and his presence helped to establish the Dauphine Orleans as a popular destination for writers and artists.

Another notable guest was former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who stayed at the hotel during a visit to New Orleans in 1937. During his stay, Roosevelt addressed a crowd of thousands from the balcony of the hotel’s Bourbon Street entrance.

The Dauphine Orleans has also played host to many important events over the years. One of the most memorable was the annual Mardi Gras ball, which was held at the hotel for many years. The ball was attended by members of high society and featured elaborate costumes, music, and dancing.

In addition to these events, the hotel has also been the site of many weddings, business meetings, and other gatherings over the years. Its elegant ballrooms and historic charm make it a popular choice for those looking to host an event in New Orleans.

Accommodations And Amenities

Room Types And Features

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel offers a range of room types to suit different needs and preferences. Guests can choose from traditional guest rooms, courtyard rooms, balcony rooms, and spacious suites. Each room is decorated in a classic New Orleans style with antique furnishings, plush bedding, and modern amenities.

The traditional guest rooms are perfect for solo travelers or couples looking for a cozy and comfortable space. These rooms feature one queen or king bed, a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi access, and a private bathroom with a shower/tub combo.

For guests who want a little more space and privacy, the courtyard rooms offer a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city. These rooms overlook the lush courtyard and pool area and feature one queen or king bed, a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi access, and a private bathroom with a shower/tub combo.

The balcony rooms are ideal for guests who want to soak up the sights and sounds of the French Quarter. These rooms feature a private balcony overlooking Dauphine Street or the courtyard, one queen or king bed, a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi access, and a private bathroom with a shower/tub combo.

For those seeking ultimate comfort and luxury, the suites at Dauphine Orleans Hotel are the perfect choice. These spacious rooms feature a separate living area, a wet bar, a mini-fridge, a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi access, and a private bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Some of the suites also have a balcony or a Jacuzzi tub for added relaxation.

On-Site Amenities And Services

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel offers a variety of on-site amenities and services to ensure that guests have a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

One of the most popular amenities is the hotel’s beautiful courtyard, which features lush greenery, a fountain, and plenty of seating areas for guests to relax and unwind. The courtyard is also home to a heated saltwater pool, providing a refreshing escape from the heat of New Orleans.

Gym enthusiasts will appreciate the hotel’s fitness center, which is equipped with a range of cardio and weight machines. For those looking to explore the city, the hotel offers bike rentals, making it easy to navigate the streets and take in all the sights and sounds of New Orleans.

Other on-site amenities include a business center, perfect for those who need to catch up on work during their stay, as well as valet parking and concierge services to assist with any needs or recommendations.

Additionally, the hotel offers a complimentary continental breakfast each morning, featuring a selection of pastries, fresh fruit, coffee, and more. Guests can also enjoy a nightly reception in the hotel’s historic May Baily’s Place bar, which serves up classic cocktails and light bites.

Explore The French Quarter

Top Attractions Within Walking Distance

The French Quarter is a historic district that is known for its vibrant culture and architecture. The Dauphine Orleans Hotel is located in the heart of this district, making it an ideal starting point to explore the area. Within walking distance from the hotel, there are several top attractions that visitors can enjoy.

Jackson Square is one of the most popular destinations in the French Quarter. It is a historic park that is surrounded by stunning architecture, including the St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo, and the Presbytere. Visitors can take a stroll through the park, listen to live music, or even have their fortune told by a local psychic.

Bourbon Street is another must-visit attraction in the French Quarter. It is a lively street that is known for its bars, clubs, and live music venues. Visitors can grab a drink and join the party, or simply take a stroll down the street and soak up the atmosphere.

French Market is a historic open-air market that has been operating since the late 1700s. It is a great place to shop for souvenirs, sample local cuisine, or just people-watch. Visitors can find everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts at this bustling market.

The Historic New Orleans Collection is a museum that is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of New Orleans. It features a wide range of exhibits and artifacts, including paintings, photographs, and documents. Visitors can learn about the city’s rich history and culture through interactive exhibits and guided tours.

Attraction Description Price Range Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium This museum is dedicated to the study of insects and features a butterfly garden, live insect exhibits, and interactive displays. $16.95 – $22.95 The National WWII Museum This museum is dedicated to preserving the history of World War II and features a wide range of exhibits and artifacts. $29.50 – $34.00 Mardi Gras World This attraction offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Mardi Gras parade floats and costumes. $22.50 – $25.50

For those looking for something unique, there are also several rare items that can be found within walking distance of the Dauphine Orleans Hotel. For example, the Antiques de Provence store offers a wide selection of French antiques, including chandeliers, furniture, and artwork. Another rare find is the Gallery 600 Julia, which features contemporary art by local and national artists.

Recommended Tours And Activities

Exploring the French Quarter is an experience like no other, and there are plenty of tours and activities to help you make the most of your time in this historic district. Here are some recommended options:

1. French Quarter Phantoms Ghost Tour

If you’re looking for a spooky adventure, the French Quarter Phantoms Ghost Tour is a must-do. Led by knowledgeable guides, this tour takes you through the streets of the French Quarter as you learn about its haunted history and the ghosts that still linger here. From the LaLaurie Mansion to the Sultan’s Palace, you’ll hear chilling tales of the city’s past.

2. New Orleans Cooking Class

Foodies will love taking a cooking class in the heart of the French Quarter. The New Orleans School of Cooking offers hands-on classes where you can learn how to make classic dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and pralines. You’ll also get to enjoy the fruits of your labor with a delicious meal at the end of the class.

3. Preservation Hall Jazz Concert

No trip to New Orleans is complete without experiencing the city’s vibrant jazz scene. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been entertaining audiences since 1961, and their nightly concerts at Preservation Hall are a must-see. You’ll be transported back in time as you listen to traditional New Orleans jazz in an intimate setting.

4. French Quarter Walking Tour

To really get a feel for the French Quarter, a walking tour is a great option. There are plenty of companies that offer guided tours, but one of the best is Free Tours By Foot. Led by knowledgeable locals, these tours are free (although tips are appreciated) and cover everything from the history of the district to its architecture and culture.

Tour/Activity Price Range Duration French Quarter Phantoms Ghost Tour $25-$50 per person 2 hours New Orleans Cooking Class $30-$150 per person 2-4 hours Preservation Hall Jazz Concert $20-$40 per person 1 hour French Quarter Walking Tour Free (tips appreciated) 2 hours

No matter what your interests are, there’s something for everyone in the French Quarter. These tours and activities are a great way to experience the district’s unique history and culture, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Dining Options Near Dauphine Orleans Hotel

Local Restaurants And Bars To Try

For those staying at the Dauphine Orleans Hotel, there are many local restaurants and bars to explore in the surrounding area. One popular spot is Brennan’s Restaurant, located just a few blocks away on Royal Street. This historic restaurant has been serving up classic Creole cuisine since 1946 and is known for its famous Bananas Foster dessert.

Another great option is Arnaud’s Restaurant, which is also located on Royal Street. Arnaud’s has been a staple in the French Quarter since 1918 and offers traditional Creole dishes such as gumbo and shrimp remoulade.

If you’re looking for something more casual, head over to Café Du Monde for some beignets and café au lait. This iconic New Orleans spot has been serving up their famous powdered sugar-covered pastries since 1862.

For a taste of local craft beer, check out The Courtyard Brewery on Erato Street. They offer a rotating selection of beers brewed on-site, as well as guest taps from other local breweries.

Finally, if you’re in the mood for a cocktail, head over to The Sazerac Bar inside the Roosevelt Hotel. This historic bar is known for its namesake cocktail, the Sazerac, and has been a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike since it opened in 1938.

Cuisine And Dining Styles

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel is located in the heart of New Orleans, which means that guests have access to some of the best dining options in the city. The cuisine and dining styles near the hotel are varied, with something for everyone.

One of the most popular dining styles in New Orleans is Creole cuisine. This style of cooking combines French, Spanish, African, and Native American influences to create unique dishes that are full of flavor. Some popular Creole dishes include gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice. Visitors to the city can find Creole restaurants all over, including Commander’s Palace, Brennan’s, and Palace Cafe.

Another popular cuisine in the area is Cajun. While similar to Creole, Cajun cuisine has a more rustic feel and often features spicier dishes. Popular Cajun dishes include crawfish étouffée, boudin, and gumbo z’herbes. Visitors can try these dishes at restaurants like Acme Oyster House, K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, and Cochon.

In addition to Creole and Cajun cuisine, visitors to the area can also enjoy a variety of other dining styles. For example, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in the area, such as Drago’s Seafood Restaurant and Bayona. There are also plenty of options for those who prefer international cuisine, such as Shaya (Middle Eastern) and Coop’s Place (Mexican).

Restaurant Cuisine Price Range Commander’s Palace Creole $$-$$$ Brennan’s Creole $$$ Palace Cafe Creole $$-$$$ Acme Oyster House Cajun/Seafood $-$$ K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen Cajun $$$ Cochon Cajun $$-$$$ Drago’s Seafood Restaurant Seafood $$-$$$ Bayona Seafood $$$ Shaya Middle Eastern $$ Coop’s Place Mexican $

For those looking for a truly unique dining experience, there are also a number of restaurants in the area that specialize in rare or exotic ingredients. For example, G.W. Fins is known for its use of rare seafood items like triggerfish and lionfish, while Sylvain offers dishes made with wild boar and other game meats.

Restaurant Rare/Exotic Ingredients G.W. Fins Triggerfish, Lionfish Sylvain Wild Boar, Game Meats

Weddings And Events At Dauphine Orleans Hotel

Venues And Packages Available

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel offers a variety of venues and packages for weddings and events. The hotel has three main event spaces: Hermann House Courtyard, May Baily’s Place, and the Carriage House.

The Hermann House Courtyard is a beautiful outdoor space that can accommodate up to 300 guests for a ceremony or reception. The courtyard features brick walkways, a fountain, and lush greenery. This venue also includes access to the hotel’s ballroom for indoor receptions.

May Baily’s Place is a historic bar and lounge that can hold up to 100 guests for a cocktail-style event. This venue has a unique atmosphere with its exposed brick walls, gas lamps, and vintage decor. It’s perfect for hosting a rehearsal dinner or small reception.

The Carriage House is a private event space that can accommodate up to 80 guests for a seated dinner or 125 guests for a cocktail-style event. This venue features a covered patio, full bar, and customizable lighting options. It’s ideal for hosting an intimate wedding or corporate event.

In addition to these venues, the Dauphine Orleans Hotel offers several wedding and event packages to choose from. The packages include various amenities such as catering, bar service, linens, and decor. Couples can also customize their package to fit their specific needs and preferences.

If you’re looking for a unique and charming venue for your wedding or event, the Dauphine Orleans Hotel has plenty of options to choose from.

Event Planning And Coordination Services

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel offers a range of event planning and coordination services to ensure that your wedding or special event is executed flawlessly. Their experienced team of event planners will work with you every step of the way, from the initial consultation to the final touches on the big day.

Some of the event planning services offered by Dauphine Orleans Hotel include:

Service Description Venue Selection The event planners at Dauphine Orleans Hotel can help you choose the perfect venue for your wedding or special event. Whether you’re looking for an intimate space or a grand ballroom, they have a variety of options to choose from. Catering Services The hotel’s catering team can create a custom menu tailored to your specific tastes and dietary needs. They offer a range of options, from elegant plated dinners to casual buffets. Decor and Design The event planners at Dauphine Orleans Hotel can assist with decor and design, ensuring that your event is visually stunning and cohesive. They can also provide recommendations for florists, lighting designers, and other vendors. Entertainment If you’re looking for live music or other entertainment for your event, the hotel’s event planners can help you find the perfect performers to suit your style and budget. Transportation If you have out-of-town guests who need transportation to and from the event, the hotel can arrange for shuttle services or private car rentals.

Conclusion

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel is a charming and historic accommodation option that offers a unique blend of modern amenities and Southern hospitality. Whether you are visiting New Orleans for business or leisure, this hotel is the perfect base for exploring the French Quarter and experiencing the city’s unique culture. Book your stay at the Dauphine Orleans Hotel today and enjoy an unforgettable experience in the heart of New Orleans!Have you stayed at the Dauphine Orleans Hotel before? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below.