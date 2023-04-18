Exploring the Best of Culver City: A Guide to the Top Hotel Options

Culver City is a vibrant city located in Los Angeles County, California. It is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and exciting attractions. If you are planning a trip to Culver City, finding the right hotel is crucial to your overall experience. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one. In this guide, we will explore the top hotel options in Culver City to help you make an informed decision.Whether you are visiting for business or leisure, there is a hotel that will meet your needs and exceed your expectations. From luxury accommodations to budget-friendly options, Culver City has it all. Let’s dive into the details.

Luxury Hotels In Culver City

The Culver Hotel

The Culver Hotel is one of the most iconic luxury hotels in Culver City. Built in 1924, the hotel has a rich history and has been a popular destination for celebrities and tourists alike.

The hotel was originally built by Harry Culver, the founder of Culver City, as a centerpiece for his new town. The hotel quickly became a hotspot for Hollywood’s elite, with famous guests like Clark Gable, Greta Garbo, and Ronald Reagan.

Today, the Culver Hotel has been restored to its former glory and offers guests a luxurious experience with modern amenities. The hotel features 46 uniquely decorated rooms, each with its own character and charm.

The hotel also has several dining options, including the Grand Lobby, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and the Velvet Lounge, which offers live music and cocktails in the evenings.

Room Type Price Range Classic King Room $250-$350/night Deluxe King Room $350-$450/night Junior Suite $450-$550/night

For those looking to host events or weddings, the Culver Hotel has several event spaces available, including the Grand Lobby and the Velvet Lounge.

The Kimpton Everly Hotel

The Kimpton Everly Hotel is a luxurious hotel located in the heart of Hollywood, just a short drive from Culver City. This hotel boasts stunning views of the Hollywood Hills and offers guests a chic and contemporary atmosphere.

The Kimpton Everly Hotel features 216 guest rooms and suites, each designed with comfort and style in mind. Guests can enjoy amenities such as plush bedding, flat-screen TVs, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotel also offers a fitness center, outdoor pool, and rooftop lounge for guests to relax and unwind.

In addition to its luxurious accommodations, The Kimpton Everly Hotel also offers a variety of dining options. The Jane Q restaurant serves up delicious farm-to-table cuisine, while the Ever Bar offers guests a selection of craft cocktails and small bites.

For those looking to explore the surrounding area, The Kimpton Everly Hotel is just a short distance from many popular attractions, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary shuttle service to nearby destinations.

Pros Cons – Luxurious accommodations – Not located directly in Culver City – Stunning views of the Hollywood Hills – Variety of dining options – Complimentary shuttle service

The Kimpton Everly Hotel is a top choice for those seeking luxury accommodations in close proximity to Culver City. With its stunning views, chic decor, and convenient location, this hotel is sure to impress even the most discerning traveler.

The Beverly Hills Marriott

The Beverly Hills Marriott is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Beverly Hills, just a short drive from Culver City. This elegant hotel offers guests a range of amenities and services to ensure their stay is comfortable and enjoyable.

The guest rooms at The Beverly Hills Marriott are spacious and well-appointed, with plush bedding, flat-screen TVs, and high-speed internet access. Guests can also enjoy a range of dining options, including a restaurant serving contemporary American cuisine and a lounge offering handcrafted cocktails and small plates.

For those looking to relax and recharge, The Beverly Hills Marriott features a fitness center, outdoor pool, and whirlpool. The hotel also offers a range of meeting and event spaces, making it an ideal choice for business travelers.

When visiting Culver City, The Beverly Hills Marriott is a great option for those seeking a luxurious and convenient stay. With its prime location and top-notch amenities, this hotel is sure to exceed guests’ expectations.

The Langham Huntington Pasadena

The Langham Huntington Pasadena is a luxury hotel located in Pasadena, California. The hotel was originally built in 1907 and has undergone multiple renovations to maintain its elegance and charm. It is known for its beautiful landscaping and architecture, which includes a grand ballroom and a Japanese garden.

The Langham Huntington Pasadena offers a variety of luxurious amenities to its guests, including a spa, fitness center, and several on-site restaurants. The hotel also features a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, which are surrounded by private cabanas and lounges.

The rooms at The Langham Huntington Pasadena are spacious and feature elegant decor. Each room includes a flat-screen TV, iPod docking station, and a marble bathroom with a separate shower and soaking tub. Some rooms also offer views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

For those looking to explore the surrounding area, The Langham Huntington Pasadena is conveniently located near many local attractions, including the Norton Simon Museum, the Huntington Library, and the Rose Bowl Stadium. The hotel also offers a complimentary shuttle service to Old Town Pasadena, where guests can enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment.

If you’re looking for a luxurious and relaxing stay in the Culver City area, The Langham Huntington Pasadena is an excellent choice. Its beautiful surroundings, top-notch amenities, and convenient location make it a popular choice among travelers.

Mid-Range Hotels In Culver City

Courtyard By Marriott Los Angeles Westside

Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Westside is a mid-range hotel located in Culver City, California. It is an ideal choice for business and leisure travelers who want to stay close to the city’s attractions and entertainment hubs.

The hotel features 260 spacious guest rooms and suites, each equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and free Wi-Fi. The rooms are designed with comfort in mind, featuring plush bedding, ergonomic workstations, and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views of the city.

Guests can enjoy a range of on-site facilities, including a fitness center, outdoor pool, and a restaurant that serves American cuisine. The hotel also offers a 24-hour business center and meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 150 guests.

The Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Westside is conveniently located near many of Culver City’s popular attractions, including Sony Pictures Studios, the Museum of Jurassic Technology, and the Kirk Douglas Theatre. It is also just a short drive away from Venice Beach and Santa Monica Pier.

Four Points By Sheraton Los Angeles Westside

Four Points by Sheraton Los Angeles Westside is a mid-range hotel located in Culver City, California. The hotel features 195 guest rooms and suites, all of which are equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, mini-fridges, and coffeemakers.

The hotel also offers various facilities to its guests, including an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a business center, and a restaurant serving American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The hotel’s location is convenient for travelers who want to explore the nearby attractions such as the Sony Pictures Studios, Venice Beach, and Beverly Hills.

Guests can book their stay at Four Points by Sheraton Los Angeles Westside through the hotel’s official website (https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/laxfw-four-points-los-angeles-westside/) or through other online travel agencies such as Expedia and Booking.com.

Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Westside

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Westside is a mid-range hotel located in the heart of Culver City. The hotel offers comfortable and spacious rooms that come equipped with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, and mini-fridges. The hotel also has an outdoor pool, fitness center, and a restaurant that serves delicious American cuisine.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Westside is conveniently located near many popular attractions in Culver City. Guests can visit the Sony Pictures Studios, the Museum of Jurassic Technology, or take a stroll through the beautiful Culver City Park.

The hotel also provides easy access to other parts of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles International Airport is just a 15-minute drive away, and the hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service to and from the airport.

Guests who have stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Westside have praised the hotel for its excellent customer service and convenient location. According to TripAdvisor.com, the hotel has received an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars based on over 1,200 reviews.

Pros Cons -Excellent customer service

-Convenient location

-Spacious and clean rooms

-Delicious on-site restaurant -Noisy air conditioning units

-Limited parking

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Westside is an excellent choice for travelers looking for a comfortable and affordable stay in Culver City. With its convenient location, modern amenities, and excellent customer service, it’s no wonder why this hotel is a popular choice among tourists and locals alike.

Budget-Friendly Hotels In Culver City

Sunburst Spa & Suites Motel

When it comes to budget-friendly hotels in Culver City, the Sunburst Spa & Suites Motel is a popular choice among travelers. This motel offers comfortable and affordable accommodations for those looking to stay in the area without breaking the bank.

The Sunburst Spa & Suites Motel features a variety of room options to fit different needs and budgets. Guests can choose from standard rooms, suites, and even apartments with full kitchens. All rooms come equipped with basic amenities such as free Wi-Fi, cable TV, and air conditioning.

One of the highlights of this motel is its spa facilities. The Sunburst Spa offers a range of treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps. Guests can also relax in the sauna or hot tub after a long day of exploring Culver City.

In terms of location, the Sunburst Spa & Suites Motel is conveniently situated near many attractions. It’s just a short drive from Sony Pictures Studios, the Museum of Jurassic Technology, and the Kirk Douglas Theatre. There are also plenty of dining and shopping options nearby.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly hotel option in Culver City that doesn’t skimp on comfort and amenities, the Sunburst Spa & Suites Motel is definitely worth considering.

Travelodge By Wyndham Culver City

Travelodge by Wyndham Culver City is a budget-friendly hotel located in the heart of Culver City. This hotel offers comfortable accommodations at an affordable price, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers.

The hotel features 36 well-appointed guest rooms that are equipped with all the essential amenities such as free Wi-Fi, cable TV, mini-fridges, and microwaves. The rooms are spacious and clean, ensuring a comfortable stay for guests.

In addition to its comfortable accommodations, Travelodge by Wyndham Culver City also offers several amenities that make it a great value for money. The hotel has a 24-hour front desk, free parking, and complimentary breakfast, which includes coffee, tea, juice, cereal, and pastries.

The location of the hotel is another advantage for guests. It is located just a few minutes away from some of the top attractions in Culver City, including the Sony Pictures Studios, the Kirk Douglas Theatre, and the Museum of Jurassic Technology.

Motel 6 Los Angeles – Culver City

Motel 6 Los Angeles – Culver City is a budget-friendly hotel that offers clean and comfortable rooms for travelers who are looking for an affordable place to stay in the city. The hotel is conveniently located near major attractions, such as Sony Pictures Studios, Venice Beach, and Downtown Los Angeles.

The rooms at Motel 6 Los Angeles – Culver City are equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, and cable TV. The hotel also offers free parking for guests, which is a great perk for those who are driving to the city.

Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s outdoor pool and sun terrace, which is perfect for relaxing after a long day of exploring the city. The hotel staff is friendly and accommodating, providing excellent service to ensure that guests have a pleasant stay.

For those who are looking for budget-friendly accommodations in Culver City, Motel 6 Los Angeles – Culver City is a great option. With its convenient location, comfortable rooms, and affordable rates, it is an ideal choice for travelers who want to save money without sacrificing comfort and convenience.

Alternative Lodging Options

Airbnb Rentals

Airbnb is a popular online platform that allows individuals to rent out their homes, apartments, or spare rooms to travelers. With the rise of Airbnb, traditional hotels are no longer the only lodging option for travelers. Airbnb rentals offer an alternative option that can be more affordable and provide a unique experience.

One advantage of Airbnb rentals is the ability to stay in a local neighborhood and experience the city like a resident. Additionally, Airbnb rentals can offer more space than a typical hotel room, making it a great option for families or groups of friends traveling together. Many Airbnb rentals also come equipped with kitchens, allowing guests to cook their own meals and save money on dining out.

However, it is important to note that Airbnb rentals may not have the same level of amenities and services as traditional hotels. Guests may not have access to 24-hour front desk service or daily housekeeping. Additionally, there may be less consistency in the quality of accommodations, as each rental is owned and managed by an individual.

Despite these potential drawbacks, Airbnb rentals continue to grow in popularity. In fact, according to Airbnb’s website, there are over 7 million listings worldwide. Some unique listings include treehouses, castles, and even private islands. For those looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, Airbnb rentals may be the perfect lodging option.

Hostels

Hostels are a popular alternative to traditional hotels, especially for budget-conscious travelers. Culver City offers several hostel options for those looking to save money on lodging.

The PodShare is a unique hostel experience that offers “co-living” spaces. Guests stay in a bunk bed pod with a privacy screen and have access to shared amenities such as a kitchen, living room, and bathroom. The PodShare has two locations in Los Angeles, including one in Culver City.

HI Los Angeles – Santa Monica Hostel is another option for travelers looking for affordable accommodations. Located just a short distance from Culver City, this hostel offers both dorm-style and private rooms. Amenities include a communal kitchen, lounge area, and free Wi-Fi.

Freehand Los Angeles is a hybrid hotel/hostel located in downtown LA, about 30 minutes from Culver City. This trendy property offers shared rooms with bunk beds as well as private rooms. Amenities include a rooftop pool, restaurant, and bar.

Hostel Name Location Price Range (per night) The PodShare Culver City $50-$70 HI Los Angeles – Santa Monica Hostel Santa Monica $40-$200 Freehand Los Angeles Downtown LA $50-$300

While hostels may not offer the same level of privacy and luxury as traditional hotels, they can be a great option for those looking to save money and meet other travelers. Many hostels also offer unique experiences and amenities that are not typically found in hotels.

Short-Term Rental Apartments

Short-term rental apartments are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional hotel stays. These apartments offer more space and privacy, making them a great option for families or groups of friends traveling together. They also often come equipped with kitchens and other amenities that can help travelers save money on meals.

One popular short-term rental apartment platform is Airbnb. Airbnb allows property owners to list their apartments or homes for rent on a short-term basis, giving travelers access to a wide variety of unique and affordable accommodations. Other popular platforms include VRBO and Booking.com.

Platform Number of Listings (as of 2021) Top Destinations Airbnb Over 7 million Paris, Tokyo, New York City VRBO Over 2 million Orlando, Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg Booking.com Over 28 million Barcelona, Rome, Dubai

While short-term rental apartments can be a great option for some travelers, it’s important to do your research before booking. Make sure to read reviews from previous guests and check the apartment’s location to ensure it’s in a safe and convenient area. Additionally, be aware of any additional fees, such as cleaning or service fees, that may be added to the rental price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Culver City has a wide range of hotel options to suit all needs and budgets. From luxury hotels to budget-friendly options, there is something for everyone. It is important to do your research and determine what is most important to you in a hotel. Whether you want to be close to attractions or prefer a quiet retreat, Culver City has it all. Book your stay today and experience the best of this vibrant city!What are some must-see attractions in Culver City? How can I get around the city? What is the best time of year to visit Culver City? These are all great follow-up questions that you may have when planning your trip to Culver City.