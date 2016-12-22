Window of Opportunity

Before outlining the initial blueprints for the JW Marriott Austin, located on Congress Avenue—a bustling street in the music capital of Texas and steps from the State Capitol—the city required that Marriott demonstrate plans to “activate” the area, as opposed to constructing a dead concrete wall on one of the area’s most vibrant stretches. After tossing around ideas including television-laden media walls, the property’s staff instead moved toward a unique food concept that literally opened a window to the world.

The inspiration began with the street’s most recent roots: Before the hotel’s construction, the block hosted a drab surface parking lot enlivened by a half-dozen food trucks that would regularly congregate to feed the downtown masses. So, after years of consideration, the hotel’s Burger Bar concept emerged as a stay-put spinoff of its original inspiration.

“Burger Bar is our tribute to food trucks in general,” says Scott Blalock, GM at JW Marriott Austin. “We call it our food truck without wheels.”

The hotel conceived Burger Bar to celebrate simple, unpretentious fare, including burgers, fries, and shakes. But, as with many food trucks, its simple menu is elevated with top-notch ingredients, even as prices remain reasonable. For example, at $4.50, its burger (selected through months of taste-testing by the F&B staff) boasts 100% black Angus, organic, sans antibiotics (Executive Chef Chad Blunston cites the “never-ever” natural beef program, which ensures top meat quality). Last fall, draft beer was added to the streetside lineup.

“Austin is a food truck city, so wouldn’t it be cool to have some kind of window serving food—our version of a food truck?” says Mehdi Spadavecchia, F&B director at the property. “Burger Bar offers a window to the sidewalk; you can see the cooks cooking, and people congregate there.”

Droves of customers walk up to the window on this busy foot-traffic corridor, often lounging on the sidewalk at umbrella-shaded tables and chairs. “It’s very visual, and if you’re running to the office or to catch a train, it’s right there for you to grab something—much like a food truck is positioned to feed people on the go,” Blunston says.

But far from offering a mere convenience, the Burger Bar has become well-loved by locals, achieving rave reviews on social media and becoming a beacon for the community. “It’s interesting that the Burger Bar is how a lot of locals identify with the building,” Blalock explains. “A lot of people don’t even know it’s part of the JW, but everyone knows the Burger Bar on Congress because of its prominent sidewalk location.”

Of course, the outlet also has its share of big-name fans: White Lodging Chairman and CEO Bruce White counts it as a must-stop when in town. “He was part of the tasting and test kitchen, and he’s a big fan of burgers, so he’s been very involved with the Burger Bar,” Spadavecchia notes. “We’re already working on a second location at another property”

Tracy Morin is a freelance writer and editor based in Oxford, Mississippi.