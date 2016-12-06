Trends: Days of Oil Lang Syne

B&B Ristorante at the Venetian will host what it declares a first for Las Vegas: a multi-course feast centered around the first pressing of extra virgin olive oil from the Medici-era villa, Tenuta di Capezzana (Italian for the “estate of Capezzana”). The dinner will take place on Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. It’s $165 per person plus gratuity and includes dinner and wine pairings.

Guiding the guests through this journey incorporating unique flavors and dishes will be Beatrice Contini-Bonacossi, whose family owns Capezzana, the 345-acre farm that has produced olive oil and wine since the times of Charlemagne (742 – 814). During the dinner, she will discuss the unique history of the estate, as well as the oil-making process.

At Capezzana, ‘ocated in Carmignano, Tuscany, olives are picked before the first frost. Within 24 hours of the harvest, they are immediately crushed, which reduces the possibility of oxidation of the picked fruit. Continuous cycle olive processing is Capezzana’s extraction technique of choice. The mash is then put through a double centrifugal decanting, a milder means of separating the solids from the oil. The oil is then stored for a few weeks to decant naturally. Capezzana’s processing produces an extra virgin olive oil remarkably low in oleic acid, rarely exceeding 0.2 percent. The unfiltered, estate-grown oil is then bottled and sold. Its tasting notes include an aroma of fresh-cut grass and almond. A buttery, mild, fruity beginning fills the mouth with a delicate flavor of herbs and green olive with a delightful spicy note at the finish.

The one-night-only menu will include:

First Course

Trio of crostini-chicken liver, cavolo nero and traditional “Fett’unta”

Second Course

Insalata Pinzimonio

Third Course

Tuscan Ribollita

Fourth Course

Tordelli with Swiss chard and ricotta

Fifth Course

Dry aged Bistecca Fiorentina carved tableside with fagioli a la fiasco and sautéed mixed baby kale

Sixth Course

Schiacciata alla Fiorentina and Olive Oil Gelato

“Earlier this year, I was fortunate to travel to Italy to see the estate and watch the pressing in person,” says Chef Nicole Brisson, culinary director, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group. “Our team had a wonderful time partnering with Manicaretti Italian Food Importers to put together this menu and look forward to seeing our guests for this unique dinner after the new year.”