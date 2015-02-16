Strategies for Service Success, Part One

Tips to grow on in hotel restaurant service.

It takes knowledge, skill, awareness, and creativity to be a great server. Below are some insights to get you to the winner’s circle.

Know your menu inside and out: Boost your confidence and ensure you’re on a level playing field with the Food Network and Fine Living crowd.

Be a meal designer: Maximize sales by having a planned approach to economizers, faithful regulars, diners, and jackpot tables.

Watch your table like a hawk, but don’t hover: Be the stealth waiter.

Be okay with silence: If you make a suggestion and get a blank look, relax. Your guests are taking in the info.

Personalize hellos: “Mr. and Ms. Henley, welcome to Prime 68, and thanks for choosing us to celebrate your first anniversary.” Avoid, “Hi, I’m Bob, can I get you a drink?”

The more you clear, the more you sell: Dirty tables make guests feel full.

Practice presentations: When you’re fluent, guests relax. Sound natural, not rehearsed or robotic.

Get it right, write it down: Guests stress thinking you’ll forget their sauce on the side even if you’re the magnificent memory man.

Use brain stickers: “Our bartender Albert from Albuquerque makes an excellent Grey Goose martini.” Names, brands, and places awaken.

Don’t leave guests alone with the menu too long: They’ll order less.

Touch the table: Move the salt and pepper and adjust the flowers. It’s a powerful way to connect and say, “I care.”

Avoid “May I?” “Can I?” “Would you?” Say, “We feature,” “We offer,” and “By the way, I recommend. “ Don’t ask, suggest.

Open with benefits: “Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me a few moments to tell you about four great items on our menu.” Guests are more open to listening when they know you’ll be brief and helpful.

When delivering plates, use the airplane landing, not the helicopter plop: Technical excellence is the key to seamless service.

Appeal to sense of value: When patrons are on the fence about ordering a glass or bottle of vino, say, “It’s a good value to share the bottle.”

Read and respond to non-verbal cues: Most guests tell us what they want with their body language.

Find the leader-buyer: Stand across from the head honcho. She’s your assistant salesperson.