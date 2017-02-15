Spring Drink Inspiration: Strawberry Margarita Shot Glasses

When plotting your upcoming spring cocktail concepts, cast a glance south where it’s already in full swing.

Travelers soaking up the warm winter sun poolside at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya (Mexico) can now enjoy Strawberry Margarita Gummy Shots. A new libation at the AAA Five Diamond resort, the shot glass is made of strawberry margarita gummy flavor and can be filled with a range of spirits available from the resort’s Ambassador pool cocktail menu. Flavors include tropical favorites such as Margarita, Piña Colada, and Mai Tai, among other favorite poolside fruity cocktails.

Servers pass around the Strawberry Margarita Gummy Shots to adults lounging around the tiered, three-temperature infinity pool. Complimentary in the resort’s nightly rate, the poolside amenity is available daily from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.