Soup? There It Is! With Recipes and Photo Gallery

Please pardon the corny pun in my headline above, but, hey, Omni Hotels & Resorts is making the most of its *ahem* liquid assets. Doh! There I go again. Just a little soup on the brain.

Omni is launching a month-long initiative, “Sensational Soups,” to offer restaurant guests a different regionally-inspired, homemade soup at Omni properties across the country. The campaign kicks off in support of “National Homemade Soup Day” on February 4.

Guests will be offered complimentary tastings of the weekly featured soups, each designed by leading Omni chefs, including:

1-5: Tortilla Soup (Chef Gabino Acosta, Omni Mandalay Hotel at Las Colinas)

(Chef Gabino Acosta, Omni Mandalay Hotel at Las Colinas) 6-12: New England Clam Chowder (Chef Gerard Tice, Omni Parker House)

Clam Chowder (Chef Gerard Tice, Omni Parker House) 13-19: Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese (Chef Robert Ash, Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate)

(Chef Robert Ash, Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate) 20-28: Lobster Bisque (Chef Sean Merchant, Bob’s Steak & Chop House)

The campaign is part of the luxury hotel brand’s new “Omni Originals’ series, in which a new culinary or cocktail theme will be featured quarterly throughout the year.