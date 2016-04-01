Party School

Successful restaurants and bars are an undeniable factor in determining a hotel’s overall value today. Even skeptical owners are now paying attention to the profitable possibilities of F&B in all tiers.

One of the crucial decisions those owners must make is whether to develop homegrown concepts or to contract with a third party to handle everyday operations. It sounds like a simple choice, but that decision means assessing property location, target demographic, and signing what is ultimately the best financial agreement for the hotel; the wrong choice can be a multi-million-dollar mistake.

If an owner decides to engage with a third party, there are additional considerations: is it better to partner with a local restaurateur, an independent development company, or sign a landlord-tenant agreement with a popular chain?

One company that embraces all those options across its portfolio is First Hospitality Group (FHG). Their F&B range includes:

Homegrown concepts such as Shelby Campbell’s Almost Famous Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Chicago-Elk Grove.

A partner agreement with Atlanta-based Concentrics Restaurants for a handful of venues, including the profitable rooftop 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen at the Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Downtown (featured in the January/February 2016 issue of Hotel F&B).

We talked with FHG’s Robert Habeeb and Justin Harkey-president/ CEO and corporate director of F&B, respectively-for a primer on successful third-party relationships.

Hotel F&B: What is your process for deciding between homegrown and third-party F&B?

Habeeb: We always research the area around our hotels to see what the market calls for; it has to be the right fit. Then we decide whether we want to do it ourselves or find an outside partner. Sometimes a third party is just what a particular property needs. For example, we have a landlord-tenant relationship with Outback Steakhouse at one of our hotels, Springhill Suites Chicago O’Hare, because it’s perfect for that area’s midscale dinner house market. But we also create our own inhouse concepts, and we have a joint venture with Concentrics Restaurants for some of our F&B venues as well. This approach gives us the full range of options, and we have about a 50/50 split between homegrown and third-party F&B.

If we choose a third party, the quality of the partner is essential. Finding one that is both creative and sensitive to cost flow, as well as to the daily demands of a hotel, can be a tall order.

Harkey: Restaurateurs are not always hoteliers, and hoteliers are not always restaurateurs. It’s easier to teach the hotel business to restaurateurs than to do it in reverse. Having somebody in place who knows the business of food and beverage is extremely important.

Hotel F&B: What should an owner watch for when choosing a third-party partner?

Habeeb: It’s similar to hiring a job applicant—you have to look at their track record. A lot of people tell a good story, but if you look behind the curtain, so to speak, their track record will reveal success or failure.

The best deals are when the third-party operator is taking the risk of profitability and paying a percentage back. The worst deals, in my view, are the ones where you just pay a management fee to the restaurateur. Like any relationship, the more your ultimate goals are closely aligned, the better the results for everyone involved.

Harkey: Often when it’s just a management fee, you’ll find the operator can fall asleep at the wheel; they don’t care as much as they should. When they’ve got skin in the game, it affects their daily operations and is a gentle reminder that every shift and every day counts.

Hotel F&B: What are some details owners overlook when signing a third-party agreement, especially owners that aren’t necessarily passionate about F&B?

Habeeb: You must spend time on the front end to craft an appropriate document for your hotel. You need to address everything: whether the restaurant will offer room service, catering for events, how they’ll execute breakfast, and what the days and hours of operation are. The hotel might need a schedule that is much more liberal than a restaurant might want to do. There are huge financial implications for every one of those factors.

If you take these deals lightly and just do a standard lease or don’t sit down and rationally think through all these elements, it all comes back to bite you later. And if an owner wants a straight landlord-tenant agreement, just so they don’t have to deal with the day-to-day operations, keep in mind that the biggest disadvantage is that, while you assume none of the risk, you won’t get much of the upside.

Hotel F&B: What concerns have you heard from third-party restaurateurs that make them hesitant to operate inside a hotel?

Habeeb: Dinner house operators generally hate the notion of making breakfast. One of the most important parts of a hotel operation is obviously breakfast, but we’ve had resistance from people whose core business is beverage and dinner. They look at breakfast as an enigma, so that requires us to work closely with them and get creative to make a win-win out of breakfast.

Harkey: We all know the brands put a huge emphasis on breakfast, but it’s a headache to many restaurateurs. A lot of independent restaurants aren’t even open for lunch, much less breakfast, so it can turn them off to hotels. When negotiating, it’s important to have the breakfast conversation up front and also to partner with restaurateurs who accept the challenge of operating outside their comfort zone.

And before working with those restaurateurs, you definitely need a strategy for breakfast, even if it’s simple. You have to tell them, “We’re going to be open for breakfast. I know it might be the first time you’ve done this, but it’s bacon and eggs, anyone can do it.”

The brands also have to be willing to accept some variation from their normal standards, since they’re focused on driving a consistent experience from property to property. That has little appeal for restaurateurs. I know this year some brands are adding third-party establishments to their quality assurance (QA) checks. If an issue arises during QA, it’s best to know ahead of time how you’re going to handle it with your restaurant partner.

Hotel F&B: Which option has the most advantages: homegrown F&B or third-party partnerships?

Harkey: If control is an issue, then you need the flexibility of operating yourself. But a great partner can cure a lot of ills.

Habeeb: I think you get some advantages operating F&B independently because you have the opportunity for maximum flexibility. But if you pick a partner that’s sympathetic to the demands of a hotel and bends over backwards to accommodate them, then third-party can be great. You benefit from their creativity, talent, and expertise in F&B operations but still have the flexibility to run your hotel effectively.

Hotel F&B: What happens when a third-party restaurant isn’t a hit with guests or needs to change its concept?

Habeeb: Obviously both parties need to be engaged for the long-term before making any kind of financial commitment. We have an example in Chicago (Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago-Downtown) where we’re on our second concept with the same operator. They had an Italian concept and it was successful, but they decided it could be even more profitable with a seafood concept (Joe Fish) akin to the previous Italian concept but focused more on fresh seafood, and that’s been even more successful.

Harkey: As humbly as I can say this, I’ve never had the problem re-concepting after the fact due to something not going well. I believe that’s part of the due diligence we talked about earlier, part of that rigorous initial homework in the early stages. It really does remove variables such as guessing if a concept will be received well by your target demographic. You can’t just put a restaurant on any piece of real estate and expect it to work without doing research first.

Michael Costa is VP of industry relations for Hotel F&B.