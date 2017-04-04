Menus: Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas Gets Lucky

1 of 6

Mike Reno of Loverboy, who had the hit album Get Lucky, would probably be first in line in his red leather pants. In Vegas, that is, not Reno. He’s Canadian anyway. Okay, back on track here…

Mr. Lucky’s Café, the retro-styled diner at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, has put together a selection of re-imagined classics with a tasty new burger and sandwich menu. All burgers can be made with beef, turkey, grilled chicken, or veggie patties.

Highlights include:

Lucky’s Signature Burger : double patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing ($17.99)

: double patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing ($17.99) Brunch Burger : house blend beef patty, sunny-side up egg, gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Sriracha bacon mayo ($16.99)

: house blend beef patty, sunny-side up egg, gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Sriracha bacon mayo ($16.99) Bacon & Blue Burger : applewood smoked bacon, Maytag Bleu cheese, béchamel sauce, and arugula ($16.99)

: applewood smoked bacon, Maytag Bleu cheese, béchamel sauce, and arugula ($16.99) Mushroom & Swiss Burge r: caramelized onion, wood-fired mushrooms, peppercorn mayo, and shredded lettuce ($16.99)

r: caramelized onion, wood-fired mushrooms, peppercorn mayo, and shredded lettuce ($16.99) Southwest BBQ Burger : chipotle barbeque sauce, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle relish, and onion rings ($16.99)

: chipotle barbeque sauce, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle relish, and onion rings ($16.99) Wild Caught Salmon Sandwich : wild caught salmon, tomato, red onion, lettuce, fried capers, and mustard cream cheese ($15.99)

: wild caught salmon, tomato, red onion, lettuce, fried capers, and mustard cream cheese ($15.99) Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich: bread and butter pickles, Frank’s RedHot mayo, and shredded lettuce ($14.99)

The diner also offers guests the option to “build your own burger” for $16.99. All burgers and sandwiches come with a choice of french fries, side salad, potato salad, coleslaw, or cottage cheese. Other signature dishes include Cali Caprese salad with thick cut tomatoes, cucumber, mozzarella, avocado, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette ($12.99); Blackened Alfredo pasta with penne noodles, asparagus tips, tomato, roasted garlic oil, and creamy parmesan sauce with chicken ($14.99) or shrimp ($16.99); and Disco Fries with brown gravy, melted cheese, and bacon smothered french fries ($8.99).