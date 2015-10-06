In-Room Dining Trends: Restaurant-Produced F&B Caters Closely to Guest Needs

Thompson Chicago, a luxury lifestyle hotel in Chicago’s Gold Coast, today launched an elevated new in-room dining program that emphasizes the overlooked luxuries in traditional room service: a restaurant quality experience; thoughtful attention to detail; unobtrusive, intuitive service; and most of all, customization. At a time when room service is being eliminated or perceived as an afterthought, Thompson Chicago presents in-room dining as an additional opportunity to connect with guests in thoughtful ways.

Thompson Chicago’s onsite restaurant Nico Osteria, driven by the James Beard Foundation award-winning One Off Hospitality Group, remains among the top dining destinations in Chicago. The in-room dining program now offers guests the opportunity to select options from either daily or standard restaurant menus from the privacy of a guestroom.

To match the caliber of the cuisine, Thompson Chicago customizes its service levels. At the guests’ preferences, servers will offer to make multiple deliveries to ensure warm fare; call to check in on the overall experience; and ask to take a breakfast order for the following morning. For those who need a break between dinner and dessert, servers will work with guests to schedule different courses to arrive at separate times to ensure proper presentation. The in-room dining team also is trained on service level and menu knowledge as if they are restaurant servers.

To further emulate the restaurant experience, Thompson Chicago’s enhanced in-room dining program features two distinct presentation styles, providing a separate day-to-night ambiance. Breakfast and midday service displays light colored trays, linens and table wear. Dinner service is presented with espresso woods and darker colors and a different floral centerpiece. All meals are accompanied by still or sparkling water as well as complimentary mignardises or truffles. With every breakfast order, a server will also leave behind an unexpected treat for diners to enjoy later in the day hung on the inside of each guestroom door.