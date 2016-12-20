Hotel Palomar – Beverly Hills Pushes Reset

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles – Beverly Hills embarks on an $11 million property-wide renovation this winter. The design-driven hotel’s revamp is slated to debut in February 2017, featuring the launch of a new dining concept as well as a comprehensive renovation to all 264 guest rooms and public spaces.

“Hotel Palomar Los Angeles – Beverly Hills’ complete renovation will reflect the rhythm of Los Angeles, layering the rebellious spirit and energy of a studio sound stage with subtle cool, sophisticated California style,” says Ed Virtue, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ area director of operations for Southern California and GM of Hotel Palomar Los Angeles – Beverly Hills. “We can’t wait to invite locals and travelers alike to experience our new unconventional character and bold vibe as they create their own stories and experiences with us.”

Among the many design elements is a dramatic fireplace inspired by the lens of a camera, which will entice guests into the lobby where hidden discoveries lie behind large sliding stage doors: the hotel lobby bar, an oversized rolling theatrical backdrop of a gorilla, and a dynamic game room complete with a dartboard, shuffleboard table, pool table, Skee Ball, video games, and more.

The interconnected public spaces will seamlessly flow into Hotel Palomar Los Angeles – Beverly Hills’ new bar and restaurant concept, which plays a starring role in the hotel’s redesign. Energetic, social, and vibrant, the new dining scene will feature menus of thoughtfully prepared dishes highlighting ingredients of the season and innovative craft cocktails.