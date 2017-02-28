Shell Shock: The Stunning Stuffing of a $25,000 Taco

Let’s just say it’s not for coupon-clipping budget travelers.

The world’s most expensive taco is available at the new Grand Velas Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for $25,000. Available at the resort’s Frida restaurant, the culinary curiosity includes such premium ingredients as langoustine, Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar, and black truffle brie cheese. An exotic salsa comprised of dried Morita chili peppers, Ley.925 ultra-premium añejo tequila, and civet coffee tops the taco, which is served on a gold flake-infused corn tortilla.

To complement the shelled shocker, a hand-crafted white gold and pure platinum bottle of Ley.925 Pasión Azteca Ultra Premium Añejo accompanies the tacos for an additional $150,000. The over-the-top taco and tequila duo for two people was created by the resort’s Executive Chef Juan Licerio Alcala who originates from Durango, Mexico.