World’s Largest Marriott Launches Central Pantry

In response to consumer demand for gourmet food on the go, the world’s largest Marriott, Orlando World Center Marriott, today announced the launch of the Central Pantry, a dynamic new dining offering and one-of-a-kind shopping destination for food enthusiasts.

Focusing on fast, fresh gourmet options, the new grab-and-go marketplace offers chef-crafted cuisine. Central Pantry features restaurant-quality options ranging from freshly prepared local food — think bakery items, crisp salads, gourmet flatbreads, etc. — to protein shakes and smoothies for the fitness traveler to a variety of fresh-brewed java drinks for morning or afternoon caffeine cravings, as well as spirits, wines, and craft beers self-served on-tap by the glass or bottle.

“We are extremely excited to bring this new offering to our guests at Orlando World Center Marriott and could not think of a better person to spearhead this initiative than our new executive chef, Eric Martinez,” says Ralph Scatena, GM of Orlando World Center Marriott. “He is extremely talented, with an impressive gastronomic background. His unique blend of creativity and leadership exemplifies what an incredible asset he is to the team, and we are confident that guests and locals alike will love what he brings to the table at the all new Central Pantry.”