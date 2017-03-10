Brandy-Themed Lobby Bar is Neatly Focused

Brandy, you’re a fine drink. What a good vibe you would be.

Did I just type that out loud? With apologies to Looking Glass…

Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts just unveiled a new lobby bar with an interesting concept and an introductory promotion to get guests acquainted with it.

Positioned front and center, the new lobby bar draws guests in with plug-in ready communal tables and ample seating that’s wrapped around an alabaster-colored, glowing fireplace. The cozy four-seat bar offers guests more than 60 different types of brandy, one of the largest selections in the area. With varieties of American brandies, Armagnac, Calvados, Cognac, and Brandy de Jerez, the bar also features a specialty cocktail list solely devoted to brandy cocktails. An exclusive “Taste of the Good Life” brandy menu will be available, offering 0.5-, 1-, and 2- ounce pours. Limited selections of wine, beer, and well cocktails will also be available.

The lobby food menu will be a mix of the dinner and all-day menus from the hotel’s restaurant, Bambara Kitchen + Bar’s. Current hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Scroll down this page to see the full, seven-page menu.

To celebrate the bar’s opening, the hotel is offering the “I’ll Take it Neat” promotional package at a starting rate of $499, which includes:

Overnight stay in a deluxe guestroom

Bottle of brandy with snifters

A copy of Brandy: A Global History hardcover edition

Special three-course dinner with brandy or wine pairing (guest’s choice) in Bambara Kitchen + Bar

Night cap for two in the brandy bar

3 p.m. late checkout the next day