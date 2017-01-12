Warming Lodge: F&B Ski Country on a New York Rooftop

A year ago, in our January/February 2016 issue, we looked at FelCor Lodging Trust using its rooftop venue at The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City as a thriving focus of events booking. But it’s a versatile space, allowing the hotel to stage promotional concepts as well.

This month, the luxury hotel and registered New York City landmark announced the official launch of Après at The Knick. The hotel transformed its indoor rooftop Club Room into an Alpine ski lodge, providing guests with an urban retreat complete with cold weather-inspired favorites from Chef Charlie Palmer, German-born Executive Chef Christopher Engel, and Resident Cocktail Curator, Eben Klemm. The lodge, custom-designed by Mitch Kolby Events, comes compete with a special menu of small bites and craft cocktails.

The concept also features four Raclette tables, offering a hands-on culinary treat. The Raclette tables allow guests to pair the cheese with a variety of traditional sides, followed by the customary shot of Schnapps.