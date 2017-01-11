Pastry Display Snapshots: Omni Los Angeles at California Plaza

By Tad Wilkes
815
The Dessert Garden at the Omni Los Angeles at California Plaza.

Ed Moreno, director of F&B at the Omni Los Angeles at California Plaza shared this snapshot with us of one of the hotel’s creative pastry displays.

“We do a ‘Dessert Garden’ utilizing the clay flower pots ‘tipped over’ and the ‘dirt’ (Oreo cookie crumbs) spilling out with various items (macaroons, mini cheesecakes, cannolis, truffles, chocoloate-dipped strawberries, etc),” Moreno explains.

“We did a play on this for the holidays with coconut powder as the base as well.”

Thank you for sharing, Ed.

The Holiday Dessert Garden at the Omni Los Angeles at California Plaza.
The Holiday Dessert Garden at the Omni Los Angeles at California Plaza.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR