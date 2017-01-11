Pastry Display Snapshots: Omni Los Angeles at California Plaza

Ed Moreno, director of F&B at the Omni Los Angeles at California Plaza shared this snapshot with us of one of the hotel’s creative pastry displays.

“We do a ‘Dessert Garden’ utilizing the clay flower pots ‘tipped over’ and the ‘dirt’ (Oreo cookie crumbs) spilling out with various items (macaroons, mini cheesecakes, cannolis, truffles, chocoloate-dipped strawberries, etc),” Moreno explains.

“We did a play on this for the holidays with coconut powder as the base as well.”

Thank you for sharing, Ed.