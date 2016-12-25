Happy Holidays: Go Rogue

“Help me F&B director; you’re my only hope…”

On Christmas Day, here’s a quick glance back at the interstellar sensation the Sheraton Seattle Hotel created last Christmas when the Star Wars installment The Force Awakens was light-sabering its way to the public. We featured our pictorial look at the hotel’s Star Wars/Christmas themed gingerbread village in our July/August 2016 issue.

With Rogue One now in theaters, I thought it was worth one last look at this eye candy before you nod off into your nog. Have a great holiday!