Gallery: Le Méridien Chicago-Oakbrook Center Break Menus

Le Méridien Chicago–Oakbrook Center, a Wishermann Partner’s property, is ambitious with its locally-inspired themed break menus. The hotel is nixing the typical bagels and coffee and is introducing unique menus, including Illinois Farm Table, Nuts of Clark and Sweet Home Chicago, all of which “will leave guests engaged, stimulated and curious,” an announcement from the hotel states.

1 of 17

Here’s more about the breaks:

Every meeting-goer will leave with a greater appreciation of the city with Sweet Home Chicago. Home to some of the biggest names in candy, like Tootsie Roll, Wrigley and Brach, Chicago is considered America’s Candy Capital. In reference to the popular blues song first recorded by Robert Johnson in 1937, Sweet Home Chicago reinterprets the meaning of candy shop and features assorted self-serve Chicago candy, including Lemonheads, Snickers, Red Hots, Dots and pretzel bites with lemonade and iced tea to wash it down. With the light scent of cotton candy filling the air, guests will soak in the sights of colorful lollipops, pink candles and candy in beautiful glass containers.

Unlock the delicious treasures from Illinois’ farm land with Illinois Farm Table featuring the freshest and finest, locally-soured and highly-sustainable ingredients for smoothies, juices and pastries. This creative themed menu is served with chalkboards detailing where each ingredient is from and seasonal scented candles placed around the table. Guests may create their own juice using kale, carrots and beets, with additional vegetables and freshly baked muffins available for the taking. Guests will feel as if they are being served directly from a farmer’s table with straw bales, cookie jars, a straw hat and rooster and cow décor.

The ideas don’t stop there! Nuts on Clark pays homage to the legend of a blistering Illinois summer and the traditions of baseball with a classic snack, popcorn! Did you know corn is Illinois’’ most-produced crop? Nuts on Clark brings guests right on to a rural farm with vintage crates, barn door and fall corn décor and famous caramel and cheese popcorn, candied house nut mix, lemonade and sweet tea in an interactive and picturesque scene.

Engage your team and unlock the rich culture and history of Illinois with a little extra pizazz. At Le Méridien Chicago-Oakbrook Center, the creative options are seemingly endless, with 1893 (Chicago’s World Fair), Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Creamery and North vs. South also available to create a memorable meeting.