Break Menus a Core Part of “Meet Well” at Two Marriott Hotels

San Francisco Marriott Marquis and San Jose Marriott have launched Meet Well to optimize meetings and help attendees keep wellness goals on track while traveling. The holistic approach to group wellness encompasses everything from nutritious banquet menus, to revitalizing breaks, to healthy perks for meeting planners.

According to a 2016 report by 24/7 Wall Street, San Francisco and San Jose are among the nation’s 25 healthiest cities.

“Anticipating guests’ needs is our business. Approximately 36 percent of people polled by Nielson report being fit and healthy as their top resolution for the new year. Meet Well is a natural fit for our hotels, our destinations and our guests,” explains Chuck Pacioni, GM of San Francisco Marriott Marquis.

Meet Well components include:

Eat Well – Nourishing, restorative banquet and coffee break menus featuring ingredients sourced from local farmers and artisans. Farmers market-style snack selections. Breakin’ The Raw with whole fruit, seasonal vegetables and make-your-own trail mix. Smoothie Shop Bars and spa-water stations.

Active Meetings – Cardiovascular and relaxation teambuilding & break sessions. Group jogging/bike tours of the city. Yoga in the park Stretch breaks.

Menu of Wellness Topics & Recommended Speakers – Suggested expert speakers on topics that enhance career performance and personal wellbeing. Educational seminars spotlight topics such as work-life balance, tips for stress reduction and being present for success.

Body Friendly Space Configurations – Meeting set-ups feature sitting and standing options for groups.