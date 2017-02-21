Think Beyond Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

In a world of changing eating patterns, Dannon® can help you meet the needs of hotel guests.

Today’s consumers are redefining typical dayparts. Busy schedules mean there’s not always time for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As these traditional mealtimes blur together, snacks are stealing share, and consumers’ demand for better-for-you options is higher than ever.

According to Technomic, 64%[1] of consumers say they eat snacks between meals, up from 49% in 2014. When it comes to snacking, though, not just any item will do. Key drivers of snack consumption include flavor (85%), brand (68%), and healthfulness (51%).[1] It’s important for you to find snacking options that check all three boxes, while keeping the logistics of your operation and specific needs of your guests in mind.

Technomic’s MenuMonitor shows that gluten-free, healthy, and low-fat menu descriptors are especially influential to consumers in the hotel and lodging space.[2] Healthy snacking in general is on the rise, as 90% of consumers agree that healthy eating is important.[1]

Morning, noon, night, and anytime in between, Dannon® has a diverse product portfolio that can help you build business and create memorable experiences for your guests. See how you can cover all of your bases with Dannon.

Catering options: Customizable parfait bars, premade mini parfaits, and Dannon® Oikos® 0% Fat Greek cups make better-for-you alternatives to typical catering snacks such as baked goods and sweets.

Click here for fresh, on-trend recipes including smoothies, parfaits, dips and dressings, sides and entrees, baked goods, and desserts.

Pro tip: Vanilla is the number-two fastest-growing flavor in the hotel space. Be sure to offer this on-trend flavor in your yogurt cup options and parfaits.

Click here for the inspiring recipe for this Bountiful Parfait.

Concierge lounge: Offer complimentary four-ounce Dannon Oikos 3% Fat Greek cups or create a parfait bar complete with upscale toppings for your most valued guests.

Pro tip: Evening and late-night snackers are seeking better-for-you treats that still feel like an indulgence. Add sweeter toppings to parfait bars during the p.m. hours to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Micromart/marketplace grab and go: Keep up with on-the-go guests with Dannon Oikos Nonfat Yogurt drinks, Dannon Oikos 0% Fa t Greek cups, Light & Fit® Greek Nonfat cups, and premade parfaits.

Pro tip: Experience less color bleed, crunchier toppings, and longer hold times by using Dannon Oikos Greek Yogurt as a base in premade parfaits.

Find more solutions and get inspired to offer healthier snacks at dannonfoodservice.com.

Click here for the inspiring recipe for this Mango Con Coco Parfait.

__________________________________

[1] Technomic Snacking Occasion Consumer Trend Report, 2016.

[2] Technomic MenuMonitor, Base: Q4 2015 to Q4 2016 – 686 menu items.