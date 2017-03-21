Last week we showed you the top ten meeting trends for 2017 from Benchmark Hotels, and this week we feature several restaurant trends for 2017, compiled by Russell Blakeborough, managing director/senior consultant at Focus – F&B/Global Food & Beverage Consultants:

What to expect for 2017 (and into 2018) for F&B:

Cuisine – Moving away from overly manipulated food, and moving to simpler, cleaner, preparations with lighter food; but with flavors that are bold and edgy.

Trends to watch:

Chef-centered concepts

Locally sourced, but not necessarily organic or health foods

Reasonable portions – walk away satiated but where you can still walk!

Underutilized meats and seafood – rebirthed with sexier names

Exotic grains and seeds

House-made ingredients – from pickles to condiments, charcuterie, and beyond. Let the chef create!

Ethnic spices, ingredients, and fused dishes

Sustainable seafood [but really this time!]

Lightly sweet, sometimes savory, and smaller-sized desserts

Grown-up street food

Still more forms of bacon, which continues to dominate the taste buds

Healthful kid’s meals, but ones that are still attractive to kids

All-day breakfast inspired meals

Shared plates designed for grazing

Take home kits – all you need to cook at home

Beverage – The art of crafted cocktails continues to grow, but with an emphasis on the individual bartender’s skills and passion. These individuals are chef-like in their approach to the art of mixing and of blending flavors.

Trends to watch:

In-house barrel aging

Flavored [but not sweet] beers

Dessert cocktails for after dinner

Better wine apps – leading to more thoughtful and appropriate menus and pricing

Boutique rums continue to grow

Food components as ingredients – cucumber, fennel, tomato, herbs

Spicy or sharp cocktail ingredients – cayenne, chili, wasabi

Lunch cocktails are back – for a light afternoon pick-me up

Quality boxed wine makes a comeback

Restaurants – New concepts tend to be specific in design, yet vague in menu. Meaning that new concepts can be an adventure, telling a story, with a style, feel, and cuisine that links to the ingredients of the food and the décor, but still offer broad menu choices. They are using a mix of authentic dishes, fused dishes and having the key ingredients laced throughout the menu – appealing to all.

Trends to watch:

Native American fusion

Basque cuisine

Hawaiian-influenced menu items

Southern nouvelle

Gluten-free and meat free – without being touted

Delivery – restaurants struggle to incorporate the growing demand for delivery service into their daily business model

Ingredient descriptors: Burnt, bubby

Décor Styles – Light and airy design, with little clutter and clean lines. Natural elements adorn the walls and tabletops. White is the color of choice with splashes of other colors.

Service – Genuine, authentic, and knowledgeable service staff. We are seeing a new breed of waitstaff and a resurgence of passionate and skilled servers emerging into the restaurant scene. Along with tattoos, piercings, and larger than life characters!

Bonus: Two fun concepts to watch :

Chefs at your table – a modern twist on the classic tableside cooked meal

Guest immersion – entertainment in the restaurant – movies, singing, poetry, vignettes, mystery theater, even gaming

Russ Blakeborough is a food & beverage consultant with Focus – F&B- www.focus-fb.com