Finalists Announced for U.S. Pastry Competition

Rising stars of the pastry world will compete for the title of Pastry Chef of the Year at Paris Gourmet’s U.S. Pastry Competition taking place at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York on Sunday, March 5 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. The theme for the 2017 competition is Modern Masters Come to Chocolate.

The finalists will have three hours to set up their exhibits and will be permitted one assistant.

“This special event has consistently been a highlight on the show floor, and we look forward to welcoming the competitors and an esteemed panel of judges to critique and select the next Pastry Chef of the Year,” says Ron Mathews, VP for the Urban Expositions Family of Foodservice Events.

The U.S. Pastry Competition allows leading pastry chefs to showcase their talents by creating “petite gateau buffet” (mini cake/dessert display) and a plated dessert, exhibited along with highly technical chocolate sculpted showpieces using Cacao Noel brand chocolate. Board members of the Societe Culinaire Philanthropique, one of the oldest and most prestigious chef associations in the world, will preside over the judging procedures.

Contest awards will total over $16,000.00. Finalists for this year’s competition come from across the nation and include:

Jeremy Archereau, Restaurant Daniel (NY)

Francois Behuet, Francois Payard Patisserie (NY)

Manuel Bouillet, Barry Callebaut (IL)

Isaac Carter, Facebook HQ, Menlo Park (CA)

John Cook, Norman Love Confections (FL)

Ariety Estevez, Loews Atlanta Hotel (GA)

Romuald Guiot, Pitchoun Bakery (LA)

Laura Lachowecki, Woodstock Country Club (IN)

Timothy Maguire, Icahn Assoc. (NC)

Robert Nieto, Jackson Family Wines (CA)

Richie Pratadaja, FIKA (NY)

Deden Putra, The Peninsula (NY)

Joel Reno, French Pastry School (IL)

Rocio Varela, The Fort Worth Club (TX)

Jordan Weston Snider, Fairmount Grand Del Mar (CA)

The event is hosted by Paris Gourmet, a specialty food importer and distributor sourcing products worldwide with service throughout North America. The event is co-sponsored by Cacao Noel Chocolate, Pastry 1 (pastry ingredients), Beurremont Butter, Gourmand, and Maison de Choix.