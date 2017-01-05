Beverage Promotions: Kimpton’s Room Rate + $1 Cocktails

At any Kimpton in the Mid-Atlantic region through February 28, for just a dollar more than the hotel’s best available rate, a guest receives two cocktails per day of the stay. Starting rates for the hotels during that time begin at $150 per night before tax. All of the hotels have either a lounge or full-service restaurant and bar adjacent to the hotel where the cocktails (or mocktails) can be redeemed.

Some of the interesting drinks and their venues include:

Zentan Restaurant located adjacent to Kimpton Donovan Hotel: Backporch Rising Sun (Woodford reserve bourbon, passion fruit & white peach purée, lemon, ghost pepper tincture)

Dirty Habit located adjacent to Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC: Prickly Position (Por​ siempre sotol, mezcal, pineapple gomme, nopal, lime, serrano ice)

Radiator located adjacent to Kimpton Mason & Rook Hotel: Sherry Cobbler (Olorosa sherry, citrus and berries, vanilla, and cinnamon syrup)