Pullman Miami Airport Hotel Reinvigorates F&B With Sophistication

Pullman Miami Airport, the first hotel of the upscale brand to enter the North American market, has refreshed its guest experience with the completion of a property-wide redesign and reinvigorated culinary approach. Key common spaces and guest rooms have been entirely transformed; signature restaurant La Riviera presents elevated new menus; and Le Bar now offers dining concepts including “on-demand” tapas and an exclusive wine-tasting experience at Vinoteca by Pullman.

These contemporary improvements align with Pullman Hotels & Resorts’ brand pillars of style, art, design, and connectivity and aim to offer an experience that appeals to modern business and leisure travelers.

Under the direction of Executive Chef, John Gray, the hotel’s new culinary concepts spotlight the region’s ingredients and flavors while incorporating globally-infused dining experiences.

La Riviera

La Riviera, Pullman Miami Airport’s signature restaurant, features a fresh new look and feel. The interior design celebrates sophisticated contemporary style and features an elegant canopy that was created to extend over the patio, accommodating outdoor drinks and dining with views of the Blue Lagoon and surrounding gardens. Serving inventive American cuisine with a classic European and Latin flair, the menu boasts seasonally-driven and locally sourced dishes including: a Cuban-Style Carne Frita with marinated pork tenderloin, confit, crispy onions, and mojo de cilantro; Locally Farmed Chicken Breast with garlic and a sour orange marinade; and Fresh Linguine made inhouse and accompanied by a medley of locally farmed vegetables. Local craft beers, signature cocktails and a robust wine list complement the restaurant’s menu.

Tapastry by Pullman

With a regionally-inspired small plates available on demand throughout the hotel, Tapastry by Pullman celebrates the rich and diverse heritage of the world’s best cuisines, each unique and intended to be shared. From a business lunch to a snack on-the-go; from a healthy dinner to an after-work indulgence, Tapastry by Pullman offers guests the flexibility to taste a variety of different foods and flavors, whether they intend to dine in the restaurant, bar, hotel lobby, or in the comfort of their rooms. With local twists on classic dishes, the Tapastry menu includes bites such as a brie and focaccia crouton with tomato and balsamic reduction; Maytag blue cheese with red wine poached pear and pistachios, and avocado toast with a lime cilantro cream.

Vinoteca by Pullman

After a day of meetings or exploring Miami, Vinoteca by Pullman offers a decadent wine-tasting experience. The program features more than 65 wine varietals, including grand crus from around the world, selected in consultation with a cellar master. Wine connoisseurs will delight in interesting vintages from around the world.