Extra Helping: The Hoptail

Marriott’s Spanish-themed lifestyle brand AC Hotels incorporates F&B influences from Spain but also allows individual properties to add their own local touches. “We want our AC Lounge to bring our guests and the community surrounding the hotel together in our lobby,” says Patti Hunt, GM at the AC Hotel Phoenix/Tempe Downtown. One way AC Tempe reflects that surrounding community is through the Hoptail cocktail, made with Tempe’s own Four Peaks Hop Knot IPA.

Recipe: The Hoptail

4 ounces Four Peaks Hop Knot IPA (could be substituted with any IPA with Cascade hops)

1 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur

1 ounce fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

5 fresh Cascade hop flowers

In a glass beaker, pour in the 4-1-1 ingredients and take four hop flowers, break the membrane, and drop them into the cocktail. Add one large scoop of Kold Draft ice cubes. Stir the cocktail 30 times.

Use a juniper strainer to hold back the ice cubes and hop flowers. Pour through a conical strainer over a freshly iced Collins glass. Garnish with a grapefruit swath and Cascade hop flower.

From the Menu of:

GM Patti Hunt, AC Hotel, Phoenix/Tempe Downtown