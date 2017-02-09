Cocktail Experience Fail: The Notwow Mule

The hotel shall remain nameless and apparently shameless.

I had dinner last night at the hotel where I’m staying and saw a Moscow Mule on the drink menu. Just what would refresh and relax me, I thought. And then I watched the bartender prepare it. Using a gun. In the same glassware they were serving ice water and beers in. Not a copper mug.

I realize the mug in which a Mule is typically served is a bit of a gimmick, but the message sent was loud and clear: “We just don’t care.” There’s a reason certain drinks call for certain vessels. The drink tasted terrible and not recognizable as a Moscow Mule. Had I not read the name of it on the menu and ordered it, the flavor experience and the glassware would have maintained its mystery.

Don’t do that. Just don’t.