Beverage Trends: JW Marriott’s Cocktails With a Purpose

The JW Marriott Chicago’s lobby lounge features a new menu of cocktails using liquors infused with herbs regularly recommended by health experts for their health and well-being benefits. This includes honey (great for natural energy, and noted for soothing colds), lemon (best known for containing vitamins and potassium), and orange blossom water (noted for soothing nerves).

“The JW Brand created Cocktails with a Purpose with the partnership of Tippling Bros. and nutritionist Keri Glassman,” says JW Marriott Chicago F&B Manager Brianna Muniz. “The program focuses on meeting the need for healthier cocktails, while still stirring the desire for a tasty experience. The program suggests moderation and taking the time to enjoy your drink by sipping slowly and taking note of the flavors.”

“With health and wellness being so important to our guests, we strive to build a cocktail program that is based on fresh ingredients as well as balance.”

“The Green Mountain Dynamite is one of our top selling cocktails. This cocktail plays on the famous lemon, maple, and cayenne detox diet. Cayenne is an antioxidant that has many health benefits, including its ability to burn fat, combat certain cancers and ward off inflammation. The maple syrup is a natural sweetener, getting rid of the need for refined sugars. The Urban Moonshine Organic Maple Bitters has many health benefits including balancing appetite, supporting liver function, and healthy skin, curbing sugar cravings, and aiding with digestion.”

GREEN MOUNTAIN DYNAMITE 10

Absolut Citron Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, Maple Syrup, Urban Moonshine Organic Maple Bitters, Cayenne Pepper

SKIN IN THE GAME 15

Bulleit Bourbon, Yellow Chartreuse, Walnut, Maple Syrup, Pineapple, Lemon, Blackberry, Peychaud’s Bitters

GREEN ORCHARD 14

Apple Brandy, Ginger Beer, Apple Cider, Lemon, Honey, Tarragon