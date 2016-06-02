Beverage Trends: In-Room DIY Cocktail Kits

The hotel industry is so dynamic, from small boutiques to mammoth convention hotels. The demographics and appurtenant F&B offerings are just as varied. It’s funny: As we’ve discussed in Hotel F&B, many hotels have chosen to do away with the once-staple amenity of in-room coffee, while others add cocktail fixings to rooms.

One in the latter category is ACME Hotel Company, a boutique lifestyle hotel located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Their DIY Cocktail Kit is available for purchase in every room, encouraging guests to shake up a handcrafted “Urban Jungle” cocktail.

The cocktail kit was developed in partnership with Cocktail Courier, an online cocktail delivery service. ACME’s DIY cocktail kits come fully equipped with everything needed for two “elevated” cocktails, including liquor and garnishes, a novelty shaker, and step-by-step recipe card. The recipe and ingredients will change seasonally.

The complete Urban Jungle cocktail kit ($18) for this summer includes:

Tanqueray Gin

Distilled sherry with a lemon squeeze

Mexican agave syrup syrup

Garnish: Star of anise

Custom ACME mason jar shaker (for the guest to keep)

Recipe card for two handcrafted cocktails