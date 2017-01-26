Aphrodisiac Elixirs Set the Valentine Mood at Chicago’s Kinzie Hotel

The general premise for hotels around Valentine’s Day is that guests make whoopie, you make money. If all goes according to plan, that is, and many hotels do have nice plans. If you’re a little creative, you could steal their hearts.

In light of its third anniversary coinciding with Valentine’s Day, River North’s Kinzie Hotel has partnered with Chicago’s Femme du Coupe interactive mixology company to give guests a Valentine’s offering unlike anything else in the city. On Saturday, February 11 and again on Saturday, February 18th, lovebirds are invited to partake in the Valentine’s Love Potion Package (www.KinzieHotel.com/LovePotion). Couples will get a romantic stay in a luxurious guestroom at Kinzie Hotel kicked off by a special guestroom visit by a Femme du Couple mixologist wheeling a vintage cocktail cart armed with “aphrodisiac-infused” elixirs.

The “Love Doctor” will be on call to fix up customized love-themed cocktails featuring Femme du Coupe’s Le Sirop specialty syrups, a selection of locally made premium spirits, and natural aphrodisiacs. For $179, guests will receive two Love Potion drinks personally crafted by a Femme du Coupe mixologist in their guestroom, a custom take-home bottle of a Le Sirop mixer along with instructions on how to recreate the special recipe they enjoyed, a lavishly-appointed guestroom with upgraded views of the city to admire while toasting, evening appetizers, and a deluxe continental breakfast.

“We’re hoping our Valentine’s Love Potions help put couples in the mood for a memorable night on the town,” says Andrew Eck, GM of Kinzie Hotel, an independent 215-room property operated by Portfolio Hotels & Resorts. “Staying true to our ‘Chicago Starts Here’ mantra, we’re proud to partner with locally-based organizations like Femme du Coupe to give guests authentic experiences.”

In addition to made-to-order classic love affair cocktails such as the Old Fashioned, featured Love Potion concoctions on both nights include themed options such as “Be Still My Beating Heart,” “Pillow Talk,” “Do Not Disturb,” “Bubble & Blush,” and “Oh Honey.” Here’s what’s in the latter:

Oh Honey

Koval Gin or Vodka

Lemon

Raspberries

Sparkling wine

Orange zest heart

Femme du Coupe’s Lavender Honey Le Sirop

Regarding that last ingredient, information from the hotel notes:

Honey is made through pollination and is a symbol of procreation. Birds and bees ring a bell? In fact, the word ‘honeymoon’ got its name from mead, an alcoholic beverage made from honey given to the happy new bride and groom. It also contains boron, which helps regulate estrogen and testosterone levels and provides a natural energy boost.