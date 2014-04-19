The Fuel of a Lifestyle

The value of well-conceived investment in the well-being of staff cannot be underestimated, and there’s more to it than wage increases. If the body truly is a temple, so is a hospitality property, and it’s those bodies that make it run.

Wynn Las Vegas resort has about 2,000 bodies putting in the blood, sweat, and tears to make it churn, and management decided to make a significant investment in the lives of the staff. It’s paying off in improvements not only in employee performance on the job but outside the property too.

Senior VP of F&B Steve Weitman observes that beyond the dining atmosphere and the quality of the food and drink, excellent service is the third key prong in F&B success. His biggest challenge, he says, is hiring great people. The labor market in Vegas is tight, real estate is still down, recessionary effects make it tough for good people to relocate, and the competition is fierce. Weitman personally pre-screens and interviews every F&B candidate, including servers, hostesses, etc. But once a staffer is hired, enhancing performance can entail more than just training.

Fortifying a Workforce

Wynn’s employee dining room, Le Staff Café, feeds about 500 of its 2,000 employees per day, providing one complimentary meal for each.

“Along with our human resources department, we felt a real opportunity to get our employees eating healthier than what we were serving,” Weitman says.

Corporate Executive Chef David Snyder says former president Marilyn Speigel first initiated the idea, not only to help staff make healthier choices but to get lower insurance premiums.

Wynn’s homework on building a better employee dining program began with a visit to UCLA to examine best practices. “We found that anything coming in pre-prepared was not great to be serving the staff if you wanted to have a healthy, nutritious meal,” says Snyder.

But creating a new employee dining paradigm would need to avoid the other extreme—going from indulgent to unappealing. “Food is near and dear to everyone’s hearts,” Weitman says. “We wanted this to be well-received and for the food to be tasty and healthy at the same time—and that it wasn’t going to be tofu and things that would be foreign to a lot of people.”

Wynn Willpower

Senior Executive Sous Chef Elizabeth Braden oversees Le Staff Café and was tasked with making the changes. “Previously, the employee dining offerings were “the same, traditional things everyone had,” she says. “We had fried offerings with chicken tenders, French fries, sugared cereals. We’ve always had multi-station offerings.”

The first step was to assess the existing menu and what needed to be removed. “Clearly items that are high-fat, fried, high-carb, whole-white, are not good. So we had to totally revamp the menu.” The kitchen now doesn’t even have a fryer.

Such a drastic upending of the old, familiar offerings required simplicity of execution and communication to the employees who would be eating the new fare.

“All food is labeled with a red, yellow, or green tag in front of it,” Weitman explains. “Red is for servings to have only once a month, yellow means once a week is fine, and green is okay for daily consumption. This simplified system was in response to feedback from focus groups saying they wanted to eat healthy but needed it to be easier to do so. The on-property nutritionist helped designate a color for each dish.” The spread also includes a chef-featured plate of the day with information about how many calories should be consumed in the meal.

Dishing it Out

To help with portion control, they changed out the serving utensils to more appropriate sizes, with each utensil in the exact serving/portion size.

Whole milk was replaced with 2% or under. Whole wheat and whole foods were brought into the mix. “We knew that the biggest pushback would be chicken fingers,” Braden says. At the outset, to smooth over the elimination of fried items, the team expanded choices, adding fresh-made salads and fresh sandwiches.

“We offered turkey burgers made every day,” Braden says. “They had all these added alternatives that made them happier. When we did our forum, we found they liked these added offerings. They liked having options to create things, because there were now people making these dishes fresh. They liked the idea of the food being so fresh in front of them.”

“We also introduced flavored water into the dining room as an alternative to sugar beverages,” Weitman notes. “We’ve looked at it in a holistic way. We still have a certain number of items each day that are labeled red. We weren’t looking to go Draconian and have everybody not enjoy the experience, but there’s a very good shading of different types of foods in the categories between red, yellow, and green. It makes it very simple to communicate, and that was the most important aspect—that everyone understood what was happening.”

It was very important to Wynn that the new menu not be perceived as a restrictive “diet,” Braden says. “We have a large cultural community. We still have Mexican, Asian, and international stations. We still continue to serve these types of foods; we still do stir-fry, but we make sure we use gluten-free, low-sodium soy. We steam instead of frying. That’s the sort of information we communicated in the rollout with this program.”

The cost has risen—as expected, for instance, when going from frozen food to incorporating more fresh ingredients—but not dramatically, Weitman reports. There’s crossover in what is served to guests and to employees. “The ingredients are virtually identical,” Snyder says. “For instance, the rotisserie chicken is something we would serve in a buffet to our customers. All the vegetables we buy are identical to what we serve guests.”

The employee dining room uses an 11-day menu. They usually determine changes in the rotation quarterly. “The chefs became a lot more educated themselves on what’s healthy,” Snyder notes.

Keeping Focus

Wynn makes sure the program stays on track and gets even better by holding focus group screenings every three months. Each group includes roughly 20 to 25 employees, including managers and hourly employees of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. Braden, Executive Chef Daniel Sturm, the café manager, and sometimes Weitman meet with them for about an hour.

Besides the focus groups, the onsite nutritionist helps glean feedback from employees. “She can give you a consultation on the benefits of the food you selected,” Weitman says. “This is important, he adds, because of increasing prevalence of specialized dietary needs of individuals, such as gluten-free. The team makes as many changes as are physically and economically feasible.

“They feel their voices are heard,” says Braden, who attests that morale is up. “They see the changes made after they give the feedback.”

Braden says the portion control-sized utensils have been a major component of the successful transition, along with having people who can answer questions. Paying attention to make sure cultural favorites were still represented also played an important role.

Tangible Benefits

“We’re up 800 count in our EDR [employee dining room],” says Carrie Messina, VP, human resources.

“Employees ask the chef where they can get some of the foods when they get off work,” Weitman says. “One of the things we wanted to be able to do is to create things that wouldn’t be just consumed by employees on property but also help them [eat healthier away from work].

Messina says employees were so excited about the changes, some were posting photos of their dishes on Facebook. “People were talking about what’s for lunch today. We post the menu for the day on our wire, and people are checking before lunch even happens,” a phenomenon Messina says she never witnessed at previous properties before her time at Wynn, now approaching the three-year mark.

Employee dining is part of a comprehensive mix of measures the company has taken to shape the long-term happiness of its staff. For its effort, Wynn earned first place in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top Workplaces survey, which was open to voting by employees of all companies in Sin City—based on factors such as how they feel about their managers, compensation, work/life balance, and opportunities for career development.

“It’s not just about the EDR,” Messina says. “It’s the overall health of our employees. We have a wellness center. We’ve launched online healthcare. We’re doing regular classes on financial well-being, stress management—the overall picture. It’s not just what you eat. It’s managing life.”

Employees have noticed the details, right down to the serving-sized utensils, and they feel cared about, Messina says.

“Our turnover is down year-over-year by 2%. We’re actually down to 15%, which I believe is probably the lowest in the city,” she says. “Most casinos are about 20%.”

“I’m really proud the company did this,” Braden says. “People are healthier, and it’s started a healthier lifestyle for them outside of here and kickstarted other things in their life. That’s been the most rewarding part.”

Of course, there’s another main benefit of all this.

“[Employees] are our inhouse customers,” Snyder says. “At the end of the day, they translate it to the guests.”

Tad Wilkes is managing editor of Hotel F&B.