Menu Trends: Australian-Style Coffee Shop Unique Outlet for Hotel

Radisson Blu Warwick Hotel, Rittenhouse Square Philadelphia has added new venue Bluestone Lane Coffee, which will take over the existing Coffee Bar beginning November 21.

Bluestone Lane Coffee is inspired by the café culture of Melbourne, Australia, from which its founder, Nicholas Stone hails. The Philadelphia location will be the brand’s first to open outside of Manhattan. Bluestone Lane combines premium coffee with wholesome, clean, and healthy breakfast and lunch options. Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Bluestone Lane’s menu will include breakfast items such as Hot Coconut Quinoa Porridge, Gluten-Free Banana Bread with fresh ricotta and pecans, and Blueberry Cardamom Chia Pudding. Lunch items will include fresh salads and wraps like the Chickpea Wrap with roasted bell peppers, Portobello mushrooms, pickled onion and kale, and Bluestone Lane’s signature Avocado Smash.

“We are constantly looking for ways to enhance our guests’ experience,” said Jean-Marc Jalbert, general manager. “Introducing Bluestone Lane Coffee will provide both guests and locals with a fresh neighborhood option for breakfast, lunch and coffee breaks throughout the day.”

Designed by Julia Sullivan, Creative Director of Caswell Design Group, the space will leverage the iconic landmark features of the Radisson Blu Warwick Hotel, Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, whilst providing a clean, light and minimalist aesthetic. The center bar will offer an interactive barista experience with bench stools wrapping the bar, window benches, and ample seating offered at the rear of the space.