Extra Helping: BLTG Sandwich

Firewheel Cafe is the bustling three-meal venue at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines near Austin, Texas. The Firewheel kitchen also produces menus for the adjacent Shellers Barrelhouse Bar and for room service, totaling 1,200 covers a day during peak season. In Firewheel of Fortune, we detail how Firewheel’s recent kitchen renovation has helped cooks keep up with that massive F&B demand, producing signature items such as the BLTG (bacon, lettuce, tomato, goat cheese) sandwich, featuring from-scratch honey bacon smoked at the property, and nearby Hill Country goat cheese.

BLTG SANDWICH

2 slices of sourdough bread

4 slices of honey bacon

3 slices of tomato

1 1/2 oz. sun-dried tomato aioli (recipe below)

1/2 oz. arugula

Goat cheese spread (recipe below)

1 oz. lemon Dijon vinaigrette

Spread goat cheese on one slice of bread and toast both slices in the oven. Once the bread is toasted, spread aioli evenly on the slice without goat cheese. In a mixing bowl, combine arugula and lemon Dijon vinaigrette. Place arugula on aioli side of bread. Season tomatoes with salt and pepper and place shingled across top of arugula. Lay bacon on both slices of bread and combine slices to form a sandwich. Cut diagonally and secure with skewers. Serve with sweet potato fries or another preferred side.

SUN-DRIED TOMATO AIOLI (makes 32 servings):

8 oz. sun-dried tomato

1/2 cup rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp. sugar

1 cup water

1 oz. garlic

1 quart mayonnaise

Salt to taste

Combine sugar, water, and garlic, and bring to a boil. Pour hot liquid over the sun-dried tomatoes and let sit for 15 minutes. Drain tomatoes and place in a blender. Add mayonnaise and puree until mixed well. Season with salt and reserve for service.

GOAT CHEESE SPREAD (makes 14 servings):

8 oz. goat cheese

6 oz. cream cheese

1 tsp. black pepper

Pinch of salt

Allow goat cheese and cream cheese to come to room temperature. Combine in a mixing bowl and add salt and pepper.

From the kitchen of Executive Chef John Pivar, Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa