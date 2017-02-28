From the Editor: Lobby Life

When I started at Hotel F&B back in 2007, hoteliers were just starting to recognize the power of lobbies as a way to satisfy rapidly changing preferences for how and when guests seek, choose, and consume F&B.

Today, that strategy has evolved from simply shifting as much F&B into the lobby as possible, to integrating venues directly into a lobby design plan. The result is an effective and profitable F&B template targeting guest demographics and their corresponding drinking and dining habits.

Our story about Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport is a perfect example of that refined, customized approach. Hyatt LAX recently added a three-in-one F&B concept called Unity L.A., injecting local flavors and new life into their lobby.

Elsewhere, Marriott’s Spanish-themed AC Hotels is a growing force in the select service lifestyle category, with nearly 100 properties worldwide. AC also incorporates a trio of themed lobby venues under the AC umbrella, each designed for different dayparts and customer indulgences.

Finally, while the lobby can be your stage to impress the guest, it can also ruin your reputation if the F&B is dismal. While covering the NAFEM Show in Orlando recently, our Editor Tad Wilkes ordered a Moscow Mule at a hotel bar and was given the iconic cocktail in an ice water glass. He wrote about it on our website but to sum up his sentiments, “Don’t do that. Just don’t.”

Michael Costa

Editorial Director, Hotel F&B

