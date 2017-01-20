From the Editor: Cooking Up a New Menu

Hotel F&B begins 2017 with very exciting news: In early December 2016, BNP Media acquired Hotel F&B magazine. Founded in 1926, BNP Media currently publishes 50 business-to-business magazines catering to distinct industry markets. The acquisition primes Hotel F&B to make our market coverage even more robust.

This year, some of the first signs you’ ll see of our evolution will include design tweaks in the magazine, a mid-year redesign, expanded issue coverage, a state-of-the-industry study, a look at 50 significant women in our industry, and more. You’ll see enhancements not just in print but across our digital platforms. In short, we’re looking for ward to delivering the same quality of industry coverage and insight that you’ve come to expect, but more of it, distributed in increasingly better ways to keep you informed, inspired, and successful.

Our first issue of the year takes a focused look at the heartbeat of hotel F&B: the kitchen. This Kitchens Issue approaches the back of the house from a variety of operational angles. Case studies of kitchen success stories touch on overcoming challenges familiar to most hotels, including making the kitchen more efficient and productive without making it bigger, how to create a connection between chefs and guests, how to improve work flow, creative alternatives to kitchen expansion, best practices for managing P&L across venues, the logistics of producing more impressive banquet fare, poolside F&B production, and more.

I hope you’re as pumped about the future as we are. One thing’s for sure: there’s no other direction to go. Happy New Year!



Tad Wilkes

Editor, Hotel F&B

www.hotelfandb.com

wilkest@bnpmedia.com