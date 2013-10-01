What’s Inside Counts

Messing with historic F&B space is always dicey. But the Breakers Palm Beach was able to keep the structure of a classic venue intact while completely upending the food and drink and atmosphere for a rebirth that has excited traditionalists and energetic new guests alike. The new concept, HMF, is in a grand space formerly occupied by fine-dining French restaurant L’Escalier and the Tapestry Bar. It was a much-loved place that helped give the Breakers an F&B identity for several years, but it wasn’t changing with the times or generating enough revenue to be viable, so the resort decided to gut and update it completely. Designed by Adam Tihany of Tihany Design, HMF opened in November 2012 and has increased sales by more than 339% over the Tapestry Bar and 158% over L’Escalier. Its local customers have also increased from 46% to 62%, and that number continues to go up. “The Tapestry Bar was an elegant, living room-style bar,” explains Nick Velardo, F&B director. “We played off the tapestries in there and kept it upscale—high-back chairs, very exclusive. It was a wonderful complement to our fine-dining French restaurant. I think it was beloved by a lot of people, but even the people who loved the Tapestry Bar have responded favorably to HMF, which doesn’t always happen. Probably 95% of people love the new concept.” The old beverage component highlighted upscale cocktails, single-malt Scotches, and a “world-class” wine list, Velardo says. “The goal [previously] was to be a very formal bar environment.” But as guest ideas of fine dining have evolved, “People are looking for incredible, personalized service along with innovative, flavorful dishes and a world-class beverage experience, but the environment they are looking to do it in has changed.” Infusing Sex Appeal The team found that grandiosity and warmth don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Keeping the impressive bones of the space was a good idea; it just needed new skin and guts. “This room itself is so spectacular that we put an approachable, warm, social environment in it,” Velardo says. “Part of it was used as a bar, and part of it was used as a restaurant,” Tihany recalls. “It was very formal and quite stuffy…It’s a 10,000-square-foot space, and it was quite majestic, so it was a little forboding and not a cozy, intimate space. It was more like a big lobby. It was basically underutilized.” An early design decision, Tihany says, “was not to fight the historical and architectural aspect of the room and actually try to infuse some modernity and sex appeal by using contemporary furniture, fixtures, bars, and lounges that would play off the original architecture and create some excitement between the two opposite ends of the pole. The contemporary furniture makes the room less stodgy, while the traditional architecture and classic forms and shapes make the contemporary furniture less jarring. Each one feeds off the other and creates a pleasant harmony. It’s a space you want to spend time in.” Changing the F&B concept of the space would also be critical in increasing the intimacy. Despite the hotel having myriad F&B outlets and options, Tihany says, “The other revelation I had when I visited was that the Breakers didn’t have a great bar. The restaurant had its own little bar, but [the hotel] didn’t have a major watering hole/lounge/gathering place with energy and excitement, where people could come before or after dinner. So the team identified this space as a possible location for such a venue…There was a room between the restaurant and the Tapestry Bar that was not really used, and I said, ‘This is where we can build our buffets and make them permanent.’” The Room is Your Oyster The Tapestry Bar, Velardo says, was a bar first and for a while did not even serve food other than snacks and, later, desserts. That changed with HMF. “A lot of people walk by it every day,” he says. “When we looked at food, one of the ways we wanted to draw people in was not to pick a cuisine. As long as it was wonderful food, it could make the menu. If it happened to be an Italian dish or a French dish or a Spanish dish or an Asian dish, fine. That was different for us, because if you look at our restaurant concepts, they all specialize in something. That’s where a lot of people go awry; they try to be everything to everyone, but they don’t do any of it at a very high level. We went through very tedious research and tasting after tasting.” Breakers Executive Chef of Restaurants Anthony Sicignano has seen a lot of evolution in F&B at the hotel in his 20 years there. He says that while L’Escalier was successful, it was complicated and possibly intimidating. “You had ingredients people maybe didn’t understand,” Sicignano says. “You had these great, beautifully designed dishes, but when all is said and done, was it form over substance? We took a crack at molecular cuisine with some foams and sous-vide cooking. It was good, but it was limited to people who want to eat in that kind of venue. When we made the transformation to what HMF is now, you read the menu, and it’s very simple.” Like the room’s structure, the drink menu also stays connected to Palm Beach history. “In the room that is HMF today, 50 years ago this was the heart of Palm Beach, where the who’s who of the world celebrated,” Velardo says. “We wanted to embrace that. We celebrate classic cocktails and have also taken some classic cocktails with a modern twist.”