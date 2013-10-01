What’s Inside Counts

|
Messing with historic F&B space is always dicey.
But the Breakers Palm Beach was able to keep the structure of a classic venue intact while completely upending the food and drink and atmosphere for a rebirth that has excited traditionalists and energetic new guests alike.
The new concept, HMF, is in a grand space formerly occupied by fine-dining French restaurant L’Escalier and the Tapestry Bar. It was a much-loved place that helped give the Breakers an F&B identity for several years, but it wasn’t changing with the times or generating enough revenue to be viable, so the resort decided to gut and update it completely. Designed by Adam Tihany of Tihany Design, HMF opened in November 2012 and has increased sales by more than 339% over the Tapestry Bar and 158% over L’Escalier. Its local customers have also increased from 46% to 62%, and that number continues to go up.
“The Tapestry Bar was an elegant, living room-style bar,” explains Nick Velardo, F&B director. “We played off the tapestries in there and kept it upscale—high-back chairs, very exclusive. It was a wonderful complement to our fine-dining French restaurant. I think it was beloved by a lot of people, but even the people who loved the Tapestry Bar have responded favorably to HMF, which doesn’t always happen. Probably 95% of people love the new concept.”
The old beverage component highlighted upscale cocktails, single-malt Scotches, and a “world-class” wine list, Velardo says. “The goal [previously] was to be a very formal bar environment.”
But as guest ideas of fine dining have evolved, “People are looking for incredible, personalized service along with innovative, flavorful dishes and a world-class beverage experience, but the environment they are looking to do it in has changed.”
Infusing Sex Appeal
The team found that grandiosity and warmth don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Keeping the impressive bones of the space was a good idea; it just needed new skin and guts. “This room itself is so spectacular that we put an approachable, warm, social environment in it,” Velardo says.
“Part of it was used as a bar, and part of it was used as a restaurant,” Tihany recalls. “It was very formal and quite stuffy…It’s a 10,000-square-foot space, and it was quite majestic, so it was a little forboding and not a cozy, intimate space. It was more like a big lobby. It was basically underutilized.”
An early design decision, Tihany says, “was not to fight the historical and architectural aspect of the room and actually try to infuse some modernity and sex appeal by using contemporary furniture, fixtures, bars, and lounges that would play off the original architecture and create some excitement between the two opposite ends of the pole. The contemporary furniture makes the room less stodgy, while the traditional architecture and classic forms and shapes make the contemporary furniture less jarring. Each one feeds off the other and creates a pleasant harmony. It’s a space you want to spend time in.”
Changing the F&B concept of the space would also be critical in increasing the intimacy. Despite the hotel having myriad F&B outlets and options, Tihany says, “The other revelation I had when I visited was that the Breakers didn’t have a great bar. The restaurant had its own little bar, but [the hotel] didn’t have a major watering hole/lounge/gathering place with energy and excitement, where people could come before or after dinner. So the team identified this space as a possible location for such a venue…There was a room between the restaurant and the Tapestry Bar that was not really used, and I said, ‘This is where we can build our buffets and make them permanent.’”
The Room is Your Oyster
The Tapestry Bar, Velardo says, was a bar first and for a while did not even serve food other than snacks and, later, desserts. That changed with HMF.
“A lot of people walk by it every day,” he says. “When we looked at food, one of the ways we wanted to draw people in was not to pick a cuisine. As long as it was wonderful food, it could make the menu. If it happened to be an Italian dish or a French dish or a Spanish dish or an Asian dish, fine. That was different for us, because if you look at our restaurant concepts, they all specialize in something. That’s where a lot of people go awry; they try to be everything to everyone, but they don’t do any of it at a very high level. We went through very tedious research and tasting after tasting.”
Breakers Executive Chef of Restaurants Anthony Sicignano has seen a lot of evolution in F&B at the hotel in his 20 years there. He says that while L’Escalier was successful, it was complicated and possibly intimidating.
“You had ingredients people maybe didn’t understand,” Sicignano says. “You had these great, beautifully designed dishes, but when all is said and done, was it form over substance? We took a crack at molecular cuisine with some foams and sous-vide cooking. It was good, but it was limited to people who want to eat in that kind of venue. When we made the transformation to what HMF is now, you read the menu, and it’s very simple.”
Like the room’s structure, the drink menu also stays connected to Palm Beach history.
“In the room that is HMF today, 50 years ago this was the heart of Palm Beach, where the who’s who of the world celebrated,” Velardo says. “We wanted to embrace that. We celebrate classic cocktails and have also taken some classic cocktails with a modern twist.”
The Breakers team researched popular drinks from the ‘20s through the ‘60s and looked for authentic recipes. “We found that some of the drinks from that era were harsh,” Velardo notes. “The ones that were awesome are on our menu now. The ones we thought had potential but were a little too harsh, we softened them up. We took a Sidecar and turned it into the Railcar 91, one of our signature drinks, with [ingredients such as] honey or an orange foam.”
HMF doesn’t take reservations and aims to feel as welcoming to those who want to socialize and nosh as it is to those interested in a true sit-down dinner. To that end, one section of the menu is titled “Nibbles and Bites” and designed specifically to accompany cocktails. “If you’re not eating, you might want to order these items with your drink, and the drink is the star of the show…Small plates is where we ended up,” Velardo says. “We wanted people to experience a lot of
different elements of the menu.”
A new sushi bar that also serves cocktails helps draw people to the other side of the vast room. Asian-inspired items, including sushi, are among the top sellers at HMF, Velardo says, “because they lend themselves to that type of environment.”
“The pot stickers were intended as sort of an alternative item, but they are selling like crazy,” says Chef Joey Tuazon.
The majority of cooking is in the front of the house, an element the Tapestry Bar did not have. That change accomplished two goals, Velardo says: efficiency for staff in getting food to tables more quickly and also creation of a more lively vibe. “The first thing you see when you walk into HMF is the bar, this wonderful wine wall, and our chefs preparing food. Those are the things that draw your eye. We wanted people to understand that this is a great cocktail environment, but right away you start thinking about food when you see these chefs. Our kitchen design is one of the most unique kitchens at the Breakers. We have items such as a robotic grill, wok stations, woodburning grills and ovens—a lot of specialty equipment.”
HMF FYI
The net effect of the updates is a more vibrant—and profitable—crowd. From five to seven, HMF sees “a lot of our core customers who used to frequent the former space,” Sicignano observes. Later, until 11 p.m. or so, the crowd becomes more energized. The age of guests skews slightly older earlier, with 30-somethings later.
The renovation cost more than $6 million and took about six months—not counting the discussion and design phase, which was about 18 months. But the former restaurant always closed in the off season, so there would have been no revenue during the time when construction took place anyway.
“We have an Italian restaurant, a seafood bar, a steakhouse, an Asian restaurant—many restaurants for our guests to choose from, even during renovation,” Velardo notes. The seafood bar absorbed Tapestry Bar refugees until HMF was ready. “It didn’t cause any real disruption.”
Though some were resistant to the changes, Tihany says that because he didn’t touch the original architectural structure of the space, he didn’t have much opposition from traditionalists.
“I’ve seen it in full action,” he says, “and it was amazing to see how effortlessly the young interact with the old—the traditional Palm Beach people with the young generation. It’s really proof that the idea behind combining the old and the new can affect the mix of the customers.”
Tad Wilkes is managing editor of Hotel F&B.
Photos by Lila Photo
Parent company: Flagler System Inc. FSI is a privately owned company under the same family ownership since 1896.
Headquarters location: Palm Beach, Florida
Company description/overview: The Breakers Palm Beach specializes in hotel, dining, private club, oceanfront apartment rentals, and residential property management; its sister company, Flagler System Management Inc., also specializes in dining and luxury retail operations. The Breakers is the only large, historic luxury resort in the country that remains in the hands of its original owners, descendants of founder Henry Flagler, circa 1896.
Company executives/F&B management team: Paul Leone, President
Nick Velardo, Director of F&B – Restaurants
Joan Bever, Director of F&B – Event Services
Total number of rooms: 540 guest rooms, including 68 suites
Total number of overnight guests per year: Approximately 250,000
Number of full-service restaurants and bars: Nine restaurants and nine bars
Estimated square feet of function space: 70,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting space featuring venues of distinct character, style, and flexibility, including an elegant oceanfront conference center, three majestic ballrooms, and small meeting/board rooms. Outdoor venues include attractively landscaped courtyards, gardens, beachfront, and poolside locations.
Estimated average number of catered events held annually: 900 events
Estimated number of breakfasts served annually: 240,000 covers (estimate includes the Circle, the Beach Club restaurant, room service, and banquets)
Total 2012 food and beverage revenues, estimate: $60 million (based on 2012 sales rounded)
Percentage of F&B revenues from alcohol beverage sales only: Estimated 28% of total F&B revenues
Total number of employees: 2,000
Total number of F&B employees: 750
Glassware, china, and silverware are “unique and thoughtful,” says Velardo. The music and wardrobe of staff were also specially created. “The music you’re listening to, you can hear nowhere else.” —TW