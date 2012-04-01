“I never thought I’d have a restaurant where people could have plates from six continents on their table; that’s pretty cool,” says Todd English, celebrity chef and creator of the Plaza Food Hall (PFH) at New York’s Plaza hotel. “On an average night, we see people order fish, pizza, pasta, lamb, beef, dumplings, noodles, grilled chorizo, curry, and a lot more.”

Since opening in June 2010, English’s market-style concept featuring nine front-of-the-house culinary stations has been an instant hit at the 104-year-old Plaza. Located in the basement retail concourse of the hotel, it draws heavy foot traffic to a previously underused area. In fact, before PFH, the area was nicknamed “the dungeon” by some staffers.

Starting with 80 seats, the PFH expanded after just a few weeks to 106, adding communal tables. Another expansion in late 2011 raised total seating to 238.

“We’ve more than doubled in size already,” says Emily Kriptiz, events director for the PFH. “We seat about 1,000 to 1,200 people a day during the holiday season and about 800 to 1,000 people on regular days.”

The Plaza Food Hall is open for lunch and dinner and offers carry-out, prepared meals, and baked goods for diners on the go, along with a large selection of gourmet packaged items such as pastas, oils, vinegars, spices, coffee, tea, and artisan jams. English says local and regional ingredients are vital to the concept’s success.

Approximately 25 percent of customers are in-house guests, with the rest arriving from outside the hotel, often through the streetside entrance across from Central Park.

“People come in to buy groceries and take prepared items home, maybe something they can put in the oven for 20 or 30 minutes and serve. There’s demand for that out there, and it’s about simplicity and meeting people’s needs,” says English.

Speedy Delivery

For customers who want to dine in the 8,900-square-foot restaurant— 3,500 square feet of which was part of the recent expansion (see sidebar)—there can be a wait of 45 minutes or more when it’s packed. But the small plates concept lends itself to shorter meals; the average diner spends about 37 minutes there. “We don’t take reservations, but the price point is moderate, and the bar-style seating and marble-topped counters feel more casual,” says Kristin Franzese, EVP of retail at the Plaza. “There’s a vibe and energy in the space because of the retail component, and guests love to walk around and get acquainted with the stations and where they might want to sit.”

Those chef-attended stations, offering handmade noodles, dumplings, pasta, sushi, a raw bar, cheese and charcuterie, grilled meats, ovenfired pizzas, flatbreads, and more, were a key component in planning the PFH from a service standpoint. English noticed, in researching other European-style market concepts, for example, “if you’re sitting at the sushi counter, that’s all you can get, which limits what people eat and what their choices are. We have the ability to bring anything on the menu to them.”

Serving multiple small plates from nine bustling stations à la minute requires tight logistics among a service staff constantly in motion. “The timing of the food is critical,” says Franzese. “Because servers and runners don’t go back to a traditional kitchen off the floor, they are always present and able to react to guest needs efficiently. Our managers, chefs, and food runners all use headsets so communication is clear and they can deliver food that is ready.”

Market Correction

The PFH lays claim to being the first of its kind in New York and was designed by renowned architect Jeffrey Beers. While elegant, it’s also functional and approachable, attracting a demographic the Plaza hadn’t tapped into previously.

“Before the food hall, what the Plaza had to offer was limited,” Kriptiz says. “We had the Oak Room, Palm Court, and the Rose Club, and I think the Food Hall brought in a lot of customers that normally wouldn’t dine here. It provides more options at a lower price point, and guests can still have a great experience at this iconic landmark.”

Perhaps the surest sign the PFH has bolstered the Plaza’s bottom line is that the area formerly known as “the dungeon” is being converted into multiple F&B concepts, with the PFH as the anchor. The new concourse is scheduled to open before the summer. “Sales and foot traffic have increased exponentially,” says Franzese. “The food hall has an everyday feel, and due to the variety of offerings, people can dine here frequently and not have the same thing twice.”

Michael Costa is industry relations editor for Hotel F&B.

Expanding Possibilities

How the Plaza Food Hall grew while keeping things new.

The immediate success of the Plaza Food Hall by Todd English created an equally immediate need to expand the space. Originally 5,400 square feet, an overflow of customers as well as high demand for private events led to the addition of another 3,500 square feet in late 2011. But instead of duplicating the existing template—adding another pizza oven or raw bar, for example—English and the Plaza’s team focused on what was missing from the original concept, adding depth rather than repetition.

“There’s a new 35-foot marble pasta bar where guests can see pasta made, starting with flour and eggs, right through the final plate presentation. We also added a new bar for customers who requested a place to sit and just have cocktails—something that was missing in the original space,” says Kristin Franzese, EVP of retail at the Plaza. “The new space can be closed from the main food hall for private events too, so we can maintain the à la carte restaurant in the original area and do events on a flexible basis.”

The new space also includes 28 private wine lockers, where frequent diners can store up to nine of their favorite bottles for onsite pairings with their meals.—MC