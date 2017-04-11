IFMA Silver Plate Awards – May/June 2010

Congratulations to the hotel and cruise industry professionals nominated for this year’s International Foodservice Manufacturer’s Association (IFMA) Silver Plate Awards. Nearly all of the nominees (five in the Hotels & Lodging category, two in the Specialty Foodservices category) have appeared in HOTEL F&B for their outstanding and innovative achievements within their organizations.

The Silver Plate Awards are presented annually by IFMA, recognizing excellence in nine foodservice categories—Hotels & Lodging, Specialty Foodservices, Independent Restaurants, Chain Full Service/Multi-Unit Operators, Chain Fast Service, Colleges & Universities, Health Care, Elementary & Secondary Schools, and Business & Industry/Foodservice Management.

The winners will be announced at the 56th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration on May 24 in Chicago, and a single Gold Plate Award winner will be announced, chosen from among the nine Silver Plate Award winners.

Josef Jungwirth

Director of Culinary Operations,

Royal Caribbean InternationalJosef was nominated for his from-scratch cooking approach and detailed execution of Royal Caribbean’s F&B program, which produces thousands of meals in dozens of outlets daily aboard their ships—the equivalent of a hotel’s mega-banquet every day on each vessel. His organization and vision have helped Royal Caribbean become an industry leader in food quality, menu variety, and customer satisfaction. Josef has worked in the cruise industry for more than 17 years and in foodservice for 27 years.

Mitch Mehr

VP of F&B Operations,

Destination Hotels & ResortsMitch was nominated for his work in creating distinctive F&B identities at each of Destination’s 26 properties. Mitch’s achievements include developing F&B concepts that highlight the bounty of the land surrounding Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and Stowe Mountain Lodge in Stowe, Vermont. He was also instrumental in reconcepting the Sheraton Universal’s In the Mix vodka bar in Universal City, California. Mitch has worked in the hotel industry for more than 30 years.

Anthony Porcellini

Director of F&B,

Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin ResortAnthony was nominated for his sophisticated and on-trend F&B approach at the 2,265-room Swan & Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. In addition to overseeing 17 F&B outlets, Anthony’s innovations for meetings and banquets have helped make Swan & Dolphin one of the premier event properties in the nation and also among the most successful, utilizing action stations and promoting an interactive F&B experience. Anthony has worked in the hotel industry for 21 years and in foodservice for more than 27 years.

Fernando Salazar

VP of F&B,

Wyndham Hotels & ResortsFernando was nominated for his current F&B achievements at Wyndham, which include helping to raise the brand’s J.D. Power guest satisfaction scores, as well as his past work with Omni Hotels & Resorts. At Omni, his “Flavors of the World” program enabled Omni chefs and F&B directors to travel abroad each year, study a particular country’s cuisine, then bring their knowledge and experience back to create and promote menus at their hotels. Fernando has worked in the hotel industry for more than 30 years.

Nathan Tanner

VP of Restaurants,

Larkspur HotelsNathan was nominated for his work in developing, overseeing, and updating the F&B portfolio for Larkspur’s 23 hotels. Nathan has a knack for identifying the latest culinary trends and incorporating them into Larkspur’s restaurants, with a strong focus on attracting local business. One success story is his work in turning around the Tiburon Grill at the Lodge at Tiburon in Tiburon, California. Nathan has worked in the hotel industry for nine years and in foodservice for more than 20 years.

Ellen Burke Van Slyke

Corporate Creative Director of F&B,

Loews HotelsEllen was nominated for her work in developing cutting-edge F&B programs at Loews, such as wines-by-the-glass for banquets, which was among the first of its kind in the hotel industry, and farm-to-table initiatives such as the Adopt-A-Farmer program, which partners Loews hotels with nearby farmers, showcasing their food on meeting breaks and menus. Ellen has worked in the hotel industry for 15 years and in foodservice for more than 40 years.

Frank Weber

VP of F&B Operations,

Royal Caribbean InternationalFrank was nominated for his innovative, hotel-focused F&B approach aboard Royal Caribbean’s 21 vessels, which cover every imaginable culinary taste—from fine dining to grab ‘n’ go—reflecting the wide range of demographics aboard Royal Caribbean’s ships. This approach has helped the company achieve one of the highest repeat customer percentages in the cruise industry. Frank has worked in the cruise industry for more than 17 years and in foodservice for 27 years.