Supplier Notes: January/February 2017

The new generation SelfCookingCenter by RATIONAL is currently the only appliance with which any kitchen can prepare a complete menu. On a footprint of less than 11 ft² (1 m²), you can fry, roast, grill, steam, poach, bake, and much more. It can do that regardless of whether you want to prepare meat, fish, poultry, vegetables, egg dishes, baked goods, or desserts—whether it is 30 or several thousand meals. The combination of heat and steam in one single appliance offers chefs new possibilities when it comes to the professional preparation of food. The new SelfCookingCenter covers up to 95% of all the typical cooking applications; hotel kitchens no longer need a traditional steamer or convection oven. And the new SelfCookingCenter® XS stands for uncompromising functions, cooking performance, and food quality. It is the ideal addition to your kitchen when limited space is available. A small appliance with the same powerful performance, intelligence, and efficiency the full-size SelfCookingCenter. For more information, visit www.rational-online.com.