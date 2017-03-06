Product News: Welbilt

Contact: 877-375-9300, www.welbilt.com

MANITOWOC FOODSERVICE TO BEGIN TRADING AS WELBILT (NYSE:WBT)

Will ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on March 10th to celebrate the name change

New Port Richey, FL. – March 6, 2017 – Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. announced today that it has completed its previously-announced name change to Welbilt, Inc. and will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange with the new ticker WBT. Current shareholders will have their existing shares converted from MFS shares to WBT shares automatically. To celebrate its name change and new ticker, Welbilt will ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, March 10th.

“Today’s name change to Welbilt completes the strategic repositioning of our company following its spin-off from The Manitowoc Company a year ago,” said Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser, President and CEO of Welbilt. “The Welbilt name has been enthusiastically received by our customers and employees since it was announced last month. We can now move forward to achieve our vision of being the leader in professional foodservice equipment and systems by being relentlessly reliable, pragmatically innovative, and intelligently connected.”