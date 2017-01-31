Product News: Rational

CONTACT: 888-320-7274, www.rationalusa.com

RATIONAL USA finishes milestone year strong

The global market leader in combi technology continues to focus on providing maximum customer benefit by its commitment to innovation, offering best in class aftercare, and expanding its sales force, allowing organic growth year after year.



CHICAGO (January 9, 2017) – The US subsidiary announced that it has achieved record growth in 2016 with a 27% increase in unit growth over the previous year. In addition, roughly 6,000 RATIONAL appliances were shipped out of its local North America Distribution Center in 2016. Increasing its install base to more than 35,000 coast to coast, RATIONAL is now capturing roughly 40% market share in the US.

One key factor for RATIONAL’s success is innovation. The company recently launched the next generation SelfCookingCenter with advanced features as well as the new, compact-size SelfCookingCenter XS Model 6 2/3, which has opened the door to new business opportunities when it comes to target groups, including delis, supermarkets, convenience stores, and smaller restaurants. RATIONAL is deeply committed to listening to what the commercial foodservice market needs and developing a superior product and service that is unmatched. This commitment earned RATIONAL USA the 2016 Kitchen Innovations Award and the 2016 Best in Class by Consultants Award.

The company’s growth can also be attributed to its focus on offering best in class aftercare within the foodservice industry. RATIONAL USA’s unique aftercare package, coined CustomerCarePlus, provides its customers superior service throughout the life of the product. This includes a Total Freight Solution Program, reliable service network, product trainings, 24/7 ChefLine, and much more. “Quality service knows no limits. We are there for our customers every step of the way. We will continue to focus on providing the best in class aftercare, showing that we are the ideal kitchen partner,” states Markus Glueck, Executive Vice President of RATIONAL North America.

Lastly, the company continues to increase its sales force, expanding its reach across the US in order to maximize customer benefit. Last year, the company hired 26 new employees and plans to hire 9 more individuals in 2017, bringing the US team to 88 in total by the end of this year. RATIONAL USA has also expanded its manufacturer representative group network to 20 with the addition of Equipment Preference Inc., Inform Marketing Group, Tri-State Marketing Associates, and M.K. Food Service Equipment, Inc.

“We will continue to invest in R&D, our sales force, and focus heavily on providing the best in class aftercare because we are committed to growing the US market and delivering the most beneficial cooking solutions. We are able to do this because we are a company of chefs, for chefs that works closely with our customers in order to provide the right solutions when it comes to thermal food preparation,” adds Glueck.

For more information about RATIONAL USA, visit www.rationalusa.com.

The new generation SelfCookingCenter by RATIONAL is currently the only appliance with which any kitchen can prepare a complete menu. On a footprint of less than 11 ft² (1 m²), you can fry, roast, grill, steam, poach, bake, and much more. It can do that regardless of whether you want to prepare meat, fish, poultry, vegetables, egg dishes, baked goods, or desserts—whether it is 30 or several thousand meals. The combination of heat and steam in one single appliance offers chefs new possibilities when it comes to the professional preparation of food. The new SelfCookingCenter covers up to 95% of all the typical cooking applications; hotel kitchens no longer need a traditional steamer or convection oven. And the new SelfCookingCenter® XS stands for uncompromising functions, cooking performance, and food quality. It is the ideal addition to your kitchen when limited space is available. A small appliance with the same powerful performance, intelligence, and efficiency the full-size SelfCookingCenter. For more information, visit www.rational-online.com.

Rainer Zinngrebe, VP for Culinary at Ritz Carlton Hotels, has used RATIONAL® ovens for most of his professional career in hotels around the world. Not only do the RATIONAL® ovens increase the quality of banquet food, they improve timing and cut down on labor costs. Learn more…