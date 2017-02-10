Product News: Minor’s

CONTACT: 800-243-8822, flavormeansbusiness.com

Discover New Worlds of Inspiration with New Ready-to-Use Asian Flavors from Minor’s®

Bring global flavor to the menu with new Minor’s® Ready-To-Use (RTU) Asian Sauces. Authentic Gochugaru peppers deliver a subtle heat to this Korean-Style BBQ Sauce, complemented by notes of ginger, sesame, orange and garlic — perfect for ethnic fusion dishes like Koji Chicken Tacos. The Pad Thai sauce transports guests to Southeast Asia with a sweet, tangy flavor well suited for recipes such as Pad Thai Grilled Steak Salad. And the Char Siu Chinese-Style BBQ Sauce combines 5 spice, sherry and soy for contemporary flavor — ideal for concepts like Roast Pork Noodle Bowl. For more information, visit flavormeansbusiness.com/ products/ready-to-use-sauces or call 1-800-243-8822.