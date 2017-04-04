Product News: Lion’s Wood Banquet Furniture

Contact: 866-822-5374, www.lwbanquetfurniture.com

Banquet Furniture Design Contest

Lion’s Wood Banquet Furniture announces its Banquet Furniture Design Contest. Visit www.lwbanquetfurniture.com and download your submission form. The contest entry deadline is May 12th.

We will pick at least one idea to develop.

We will set up a design station in our booth at NRA and design the product right there at the show. Our Director of Design will be in the booth and will be sketching and drawing, collaborating with the contest winner and our other designers at the home office. Before the end of the show, we will have full color, photo-realistic renderings of your vision on display in our booth.

From concept sketches to rendering, we will build a prototype for the winner to keep. In addition, the winner also gets to name the product or product line.