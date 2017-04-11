Product News: Kerry Foods

Kerry Foods

Contact: 800-670-2666, www.kerryfoodservice.com

Create Scratch Flavor in Minutes With New Line of Products From Chef’s Pass™

BELOIT, Wis. (April 10, 2017) — Chef’s Pass™, recently introduced by Kerry Foods, helps chefs bolster their menu with fresher meals featuring simple, natural ingredients. This new line of speed-scratch products includes Caramelized Vegetable Reduction, Bruschetta Builder and Quick Pickling Brine. Each includes a unique blend of proprietary ingredients to help quickly create finished products in five minutes or less. Whether chefs are looking to quickly caramelize onions, mushrooms or potatoes; quickly pickle jalapenos, peppers or carrots; or simply build a fast and easy bruschetta, Chef’s Pass has the product to meet their needs.

For more information, visit kerryfoodservice.com/brands/chefs-pass or call 1-800-670-2666.